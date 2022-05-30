Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  DF Deutsche Forfait AG
  News
  7. Summary
    DFTK   DE000A2AA204

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
Delayed Xetra  -  05/30 11:36:00 am EDT
2.040 EUR    0.00%
01:14pDF Deutsche Forfait AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
04/27DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year
EQ
04/27DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DF Deutsche Forfait AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2022

05/30/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
DF Deutsche Forfait AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2022

30.05.2022 / 19:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG postpones Annual General Meeting 2022

Grünwald, 30 May 2022 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG will postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 June 2022 in Cologne to a later date due to a formally required amendment to the 2021 annual financial statements.

Due to the positive business development in the past financial year, the company will again report a net profit in the 2021 annual financial statements for the first time. Pursuant to § 150 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), an amount of 5% of the net profit must be allocated to the statutory reserve and is therefore not at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting. The allocation to the legal reserve was inadvertently omitted from the 2021 annual financial statements and must now be made. The correction of the annual financial statement is made exclusively for formal reasons and only affects the balance sheet classification of the equity capital. The net assets, financial position and results of operations of the company remain unchanged as a result.

"Nevertheless, a postponement of our Annual General Meeting cannot be avoided. We hope that this will not cause any inconvenience to our shareholders, and we are looking forward to the personal exchange with them that will take place soon," says Executive Board member Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg.

The company will hold the Annual General Meeting within the first eight months of the current financial year and announce the new date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting as soon as possible.

About DF Group

DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.


Contact:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
E investor.relations@dfag.de
http://www.dfag.de


Investor Relations / Press:
Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de


30.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1364567

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364567  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 24,3 M 26,1 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Duration : Period :
DF Deutsche Forfait AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Behrooz Abdolvand Chairman-Management Board
Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wulf-Winrich Lapins Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd-Rudolf Wehling Member-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Eberding Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG25.93%26
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-18.22%10 398
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.02%7 072
BOC AVIATION LIMITED12.96%5 703
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.11%4 403
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.8.93%4 391