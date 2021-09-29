Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DF Deutsche Forfait AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFTK   DE000A2AA204

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 02:00:10 am
1.685 EUR   -0.30%
02:12aDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes half-year figures 2021
PU
02:02aDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes half-year figures 2021
EQ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes half-year figures 2021
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes half-year figures 2021

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • DF Group's positive development continues in the first half of 2021
  • Business volume at a stable level
  • Consolidated net income improved in the first half of the year to EUR 1.6 million
  • DF Group confirms growth forecast for the full year 2021

Grünwald, 29 September 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) today published its financial figures for the first half of 2021. On an operating level, DF Group realized a largely stable business volume of EUR 86.2 million in the reporting period (H1 2020: EUR 88.1 million). As a result, the Group realized transaction-related income of EUR 4.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.2 million), which mainly included marketing income of EUR 3,503 thousand (previous year: EUR 3,270 thousand), income from services in connection with the processing of payments of EUR 544 thousand (previous year: EUR 371 thousand), and income from the factoring business of EUR 83 thousand (previous year: EUR 0 thousand).

At EUR 1.6 million, consolidated net income in the first half of 2021 was higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.2 million). The main reason for the improvement in earnings in the first half of 2021 was a slight increase in gross result with a simultaneous decline in administrative expenses.

Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand, CEO of DF Deutsche Forfait AG: "The successful realignment of the last three years has also paid off in the first half of 2021. Although the travel restrictions in connection with the ongoing Corona pandemic have delayed the development of new markets and the launch of additional products, overall our Group has come through the pandemic well. Our strong market knowledge, the high degree of flexibility as well as our longstanding expertise in trade finance, combined with a proven compliance system, provide us with good opportunities to grow business volumes going forward."

Provided that the economic and political environment remains stable in the coming months and the tensions between the U.S.A. and Iran do not increase, DF Group expects a slight year-on-year increase in business volume, a moderate growth in gross result and a slightly higher consolidated net income before taxes in the current financial year.

The interim consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021 of DF Deutsche Forfait AG are available on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/ (German only).

About DF Group

DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.

Contact

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
E investor.relations@dfag.de
http://www.dfag.de

Investor Relations / Press

Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de

Disclaimer

DF Deutsche Forfait AG published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
02:12aDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes half-year figures 2021
PU
02:02aDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes half-year figures 2021
EQ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes half-year figures 2021
DJ
09/28DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
DJ
07/19DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : "Administrative Services" removed from product portfolio
PU
07/19DGAP-ADHOC : DF Deutsche Forfait AG - 'Administrative Services' removed from product portf..
DJ
06/29DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : continues to make operational progress
PU
06/29PRESS RELEASE : ???????DF Deutsche Forfait AG continues to make operational progress
DJ
06/29DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : ???????DF Deutsche Forfait AG continues to make operational progress
EQ
05/05DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : 2020 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8,89 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2020 6,81 M 7,96 M 7,96 M
Net cash 2020 11,8 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Duration : Period :
DF Deutsche Forfait AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Behrooz Abdolvand Chairman-Management Board
Nana Movassaghi Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Wulf-Winrich Lapins Member-Supervisory Board
Frederic Hilke Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG43.22%23
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED53.75%14 165
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.23.03%7 853
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-17.36%7 419
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-1.49%5 885
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.96%5 331