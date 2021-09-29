DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes half-year figures 2021

DF Group's positive development continues in the first half of 2021

Business volume at a stable level

Consolidated net income improved in the first half of the year to EUR 1.6 million

DF Group confirms growth forecast for the full year 2021

Grünwald, 29 September 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) today published its financial figures for the first half of 2021. On an operating level, DF Group realized a largely stable business volume of EUR 86.2 million in the reporting period (H1 2020: EUR 88.1 million). As a result, the Group realized transaction-related income of EUR 4.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.2 million), which mainly included marketing income of EUR 3,503 thousand (previous year: EUR 3,270 thousand), income from services in connection with the processing of payments of EUR 544 thousand (previous year: EUR 371 thousand), and income from the factoring business of EUR 83 thousand (previous year: EUR 0 thousand).

At EUR 1.6 million, consolidated net income in the first half of 2021 was higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.2 million). The main reason for the improvement in earnings in the first half of 2021 was a slight increase in gross result with a simultaneous decline in administrative expenses.

Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand, CEO of DF Deutsche Forfait AG: "The successful realignment of the last three years has also paid off in the first half of 2021. Although the travel restrictions in connection with the ongoing Corona pandemic have delayed the development of new markets and the launch of additional products, overall our Group has come through the pandemic well. Our strong market knowledge, the high degree of flexibility as well as our longstanding expertise in trade finance, combined with a proven compliance system, provide us with good opportunities to grow business volumes going forward."

Provided that the economic and political environment remains stable in the coming months and the tensions between the U.S.A. and Iran do not increase, DF Group expects a slight year-on-year increase in business volume, a moderate growth in gross result and a slightly higher consolidated net income before taxes in the current financial year.

The interim consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2021 of DF Deutsche Forfait AG are available on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/ (German only).

DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.

