Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DF Deutsche Forfait AG    DFTK   DE000A2AA204

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected

04/01/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Change in Forecast 
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected 
01-Apr-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected 
Grünwald, 1 April 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the consolidated net 
income after taxes for 2020 determined in accordance with IFRS is expected to more than double compared to the previous 
year due to a one-time effect resulting from the capitalisation of deferred taxes. 
The publication of the annual report 2020 is planned for the end of April 2021. 
The Managment Board 
Contact 
DF Deutsche Forfait AG 
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c 
82031 Grünwald 
T +49 89 21551900-0 
F +49 89 21551900-9 
http://www.dfag.de 
Investor Relations / Press 
Stefanie Eberding 
T +49 221 9737661 
E investor.relations@dfag.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      DF Deutsche Forfait AG 
              Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c 
              82031 Grünwald 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 21551900-0 
Fax:          +49 89 21551900-9 
E-mail:       dfag@dfag.de 
Internet:     www.dfag.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4, 
WKN:          A2AA20, A1R1CC 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1180696 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180696 01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

All news about DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
01:06pDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfa..
PU
01:02pDGAP-ADHOC  : DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF..
DJ
01:02pDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche For..
EQ
02/16DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : starts the new year with a new homepage
PU
01/20DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : starts the new year with a new homepage
EQ
2020DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : publishes half-year results 2020
PU
2020DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : publishes half-year results 2020
EQ
2020DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
2020DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : appoints new Chief Financial and Operating Officer
PU
2020DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT  : appoints new Chief Financial and Operating Officer
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 12,4 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2019 3,25 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
Net cash 2019 9,36 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,96x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Duration : Period :
DF Deutsche Forfait AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Behrooz Abdolvand Chairman-Management Board
Nana Movassaghi Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Wulf-Winrich Lapins Member-Supervisory Board
Frederic Hilke Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG17.80%19
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED17.26%10 589
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-12.22%8 212
BOC AVIATION LIMITED11.42%6 722
FREDDIE MAC-12.02%6 604
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-8.45%5 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ