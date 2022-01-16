DFCC Bank : Applying for a Personal Loan – What You'll Need

A personal loan from DFCC bank can give you the edge you need to make your dreams come true. Whatever your requirement, we have a personal loan that will fit your needs. However, to make a successful application you will need a few things in hand.

The most important things you will need are:

Identity Documents - NIC/Passport will do

Your Bank Statements for the last three months

Proof of Income

Identity Documents

We need to make sure you're who you say you are and when you present us with these documents we'll ask you a few questions to get to know you better as part of our standard Know Your Customer (KYC) policy. If you're an existing customer, you may not need to answer extensive questions or fill out too many forms, but you will still need your ID documents.

Bank Statements

We advise you to bring all your bank statements and statements from all financial institutions you may have dealings with. You'll be required to declare all loans, credit cards, leases and savings/deposit accounts you may have with any other bank/institution in Sri Lanka. At this stage we will also obtain a CRIB (Credit Information Bureau) Report against your NIC number in order to verify your creditworthiness. It's important that you provide accurate information as this will ensure that your personal loan application is processed quickly.

Proof of Income

In order to provide you with the benefits of a personal loan, you will need to prove to us that you have sufficient income to support your debt obligations. Check the DFCC Personal Loan calculator which will help you estimate how much your personal loan repayments could be. If you're employed, you can provide us with your pay-slips for the last three months or a confirmation letter from your employer. If you're self-employed you can provide us proof of income through your bank statements or income tax returns.

Other Information

Since we have a wide variety of personal loans on offer, depending on which one you apply for, there may be additional requirements. For example, if you apply for one of our professional loans, you'll need to provide proof that you are engaged in an eligible profession and that you are licensed to do so in Sri Lanka.

If you have any questions about what you'll need when you apply for DFCC Personal loans call us today on 011 2350000 so that you can be fully prepared or send us an inquiry and our sales team will get in touch.