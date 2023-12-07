DFCC Bank, a trailblazer in exclusive bespoke banking services, recently unveiled the DFCC Pinnacle MasterCard Credit Card, an exclusive Card tailored specifically for DFCC Pinnacle Customers. DFCC Pinnacle is a distinguished banking proposition with exclusive membership and is well known for consistently redefining personalised high-end banking in Sri Lanka.

The launch event witnessed cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena officially launching the new DFCC Pinnacle MasterCard, which proved to be one of the highlights of the evening. Key officials from DFCC Bank, a select group of the bank's prestigious customers, and other distinguished guests were gathered at the glamorous event to witness the unveiling.

Aasiri Iddamalgoda, Senior Vice President of Retail and SME Banking at DFCC Bank, expressed his enthusiasm, "The DFCC Pinnacle MasterCard is designed to unlock a world of privileges and exclusive access, reflecting our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our valued DFCC Pinnacle members. Having understood our members' exclusive lifestyles and needs, we have tailored a range of benefits and exclusive access to unlock the next level in privileged banking."

The DFCC Pinnacle MasterCard Credit Card has numerous benefits, seamlessly integrated to enhance the DFCC Pinnacle banking experience. The Card offers free membership for Lounge Access with Lounge Key, providing entry to over 900 airport lounges. Primary and supplementary cardholders enjoy four free lounge visits per annum through Lounge Key and complimentary Travel Insurance for added peace of mind.

Global Data Roaming by Flexiroam, Mastercard Flight Delay Pass, and attractive instalment plans with 0% interest added to the Card's exclusivity. For transactions above Rs. 50,000/- up to Rs. 200,000/-, customers will enjoy 0% interest on 6-month instalment plans, and for transactions above Rs. 200,000/- up to Rs. 2,000,000/-, benefit from 0% interest on 12-month instalment plans. Adding to the allure, cardholders receive an exclusive additional 2% cashback on Fuel, Dining, Utility, Airlines, Travel Agents, and Overseas spending, while all other transactions earn a 1% cashback. The cashback feature is a unique value addition provided by DFCC Bank Cards, allowing customers to enjoy actual savings and have their cashback credited to any DFCC Bank Account of their choice.

As DFCC Bank continues redefining premium banking standards in Sri Lanka, the DFCC Pinnacle MasterCard Credit Card underscores the bank's commitment to providing unparalleled service and exclusive privileges.

Experience the pinnacle of banking with the DFCC Pinnacle MasterCard. Elevate your lifestyle, unlock privileges, and embrace a world of luxury experiences. Call DFCC Bank on 0112350000 to learn more and understand your options for becoming a member of DFCC Pinnacle.

Left to right: Jude Muttiah- Assistant Vice President Pinnacle Centre, DFCC Bank, Dinuki Ariyadasa-Pinnacle Relationship Manager Pinnacle Centre, DFCC Bank, Shera Hassen- Vice President-Head of Pinnacle, Branch Banking Planning and Implementation, Mahela Jayawardene, Aasiri Iddamalgoda- Senior Vice President- Head of Retail Banking and SME- DFCC Bank, Denver Lewis- Vice President/Head of Card Centre, DFCC Bank, Shalindrie Dharmaratne- Assistant Vice President Card Centre, DFCC Bank, Roy Amalton- Product Manager Pinnacle and Prestige, DFCC Bank.

About DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank is a full-service commercial bank with a rich history of 68 years and offers a diverse range of commercial and development banking services. As part of its Sustainability Strategy 2020-2030, the Bank aims to become a leading institution contributing to greater resilience by creating resilient businesses and supporting green financing and sustainable, socially responsible entrepreneurship. The Bank has received numerous accolades, including being named the 'Most Trusted Retail Banking Brand' and the 'Best Customer Service Banking Brand' in Sri Lanka in 2021 by Global Brands Magazine UK and 'Market Leader and Best in Service in Cash Management 2022' by Euromoney. Additionally, DFCC Bank is ranked among Business Today's Top 40 Corporates in Sri Lanka, is rated A- (lka) by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited and is regulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Attesting to its commitment to sustainability, DFCC Bank is also the first, and presently only, entity in Sri Lanka to have received accreditation from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), granting it access to concessionary funding worth USD 250 million to support climate mitigation and adaptation projects across the Island.