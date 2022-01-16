DFCC Bank : Why Choose DFCC for Payments & Cash Management Solutions

The modern corporate organization faces many challenges. Access to banking and payments facilities shouldn't be one of them. That's why we at DFCC Bank have come up with our revolutionary payments and cash management solution, DFCC iConnect.

A state-of-the-art fully integrated payments and cash management system, DFCC iConnect can be tailored to each customer's individual requirements. The system is designed to be adopted by corporations of any size or scale with ease.

What DFCC iConnect Can Do For Your Organization

With the world becoming more connected than ever before and the role of brick and mortar banking changing faster than ever, DFCC iConnect brings the bank to you at the click of a button. With DFCC iConnect, companies can automate their day-to-day transactional banking enabling them to route and receive payments both locally and internationally. The system also provides for up-to-date, real-time monitoring of all collections and payments, which means transparent views of operating activity 24/7, 365 days of the year.

What Sets DFCC iConnect Apart

One of the most interesting features of DFCC iConnect is Digital Deposit Accounts (DDA), which enables the effortless tracking of collections by conveniently identifying payers automatically with no need for reference codes for correct reflection in bank statements. Instead of issuing reference numbers to payers, each payer is issued with a customized DDA so that no sooner a payment is received to that account, it can be reflected in the statement. All this provides for more relevant and timely data that financial officers can use to make the best decisions.

DFCC iConnect also includes a fully integrated financial supply chain management (FSCM) system with a supply chain finance platform where dealers and suppliers receive an end-to-end financing solution along with straight through processing (STP) mechanisms for invoice settlement.

With an increasingly mobile driven world, DFCC iConnect also offers extensive and comprehensive mobile support and features through the dedicated iConnect app, which allows for financial monitoring and transactions on the go. The platform is fully secured with built-in biometric authentication and the latest industry standard security features.

Helping to Streamline Your Workflows

From a financial standpoint, few things are more important for organizations than efficiently identifying cost-saving opportunities, optimizing working capital and being able to view real-time liquidity. DFCC iConnect allows you to do all that and more as it can be fully integrated into your organization's ERP through a fully-fledged and secure direct H2H channel that allows for encrypted payment instructions to be pulled automatically. This will help streamline your work flows and increase productivity by eliminating manual work and duplication of processes.

We also allow customers the flexibility to print their own cheques in-house to streamline payment processes and ensure that there are never any limitations. All other wire payments such as SLIPS/CEFTS/RTGS and TTs can all be initiated and completed electronically, eliminating the need for unnecessary branch visits.

Industry Standard Security

With the highly valuable and sensitive nature of operations facilitated by DFCC iConnect, security has always been at the top of our list of priorities. The system is equipped with the latest industry standard security and encryption protocols that protect all data transmissions between customers and DFCC Bank. Our systems are secured with the latest SFTP, SSL encryption and any additional security requests from customers will be readily accommodated.

How Can You Get DFCC iConnect?

Simply call us directly on +94(0)112310542/+94(0)112310543 or call our 24/7 Contact Centre on 0112350000 and one of our representatives will visit your offices to discuss and propose a solution tailor made for your needs.