    DFCC.N0000   LK0055N00000

DFCC BANK PLC

(DFCC.N0000)
DFCC Bank : US provides USD150 Mn to DFCC towards facilitating inclusive growth of SL Small & Medium Businesses

07/12/2021 | 05:00am EDT
The United States is contributing to Sri Lanka's economic resilience through the provision of a financial facility of USD 150Mn. The facility awarded by the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to DFCC Bank as a Bilateral loan will go towards the local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME)sector, as well as women-led enterprises in Sri Lanka.

This facility from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to DFCC Bank is the largest loan disbursement by the DFC for Sri Lanka to date. This loan also contributes to DFC's wider goals of empowering communities across the globe, as well as tackling gender inequality, and improving economic equity, both of which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this partnership, DFCC Bank is geared to provide comprehensive and varied on-lending solutions to priority sectors and support its commitment to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly enhancing the country's efforts to achieve Goal 5: Gender Equality. To achieve this, DFCC Bank will ensure that a portion of the on-lending will be primarily focused on women-led SMEs, with the overarching goal of driving women entrepreneurship. This initiative tackles one of the biggest issues faced by women entrepreneurs - limited access to finance, leading to a lack of capital and thereby low business capacities.

This funding provided by the United States will support the Bank's multi-faceted, multi-thematic long-term vision 2030 under its 'Resilient Business' strategic pillar. DFCC Bank will continue to aid the development of the nation, aligned with their triple-bottom line value creation framework for the years to come, with similar inclusivity-focused initiatives that stand to benefit all stakeholders. Alpen Capital (ME) Limited acted as the financial advisor to the transaction.

About DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank with a legacy of 65 years as one of Sri Lanka's foremost financial conglomerates that offers a gamut of commercial and development banking services. The Bank won the awards for Most Trusted Retail Banking Brand and Best Customer Service Banking Brand in Sri Lanka, 2021 from the prestigious Global Brands Magazine, UK and was ranked amongst Business Today's Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank is rated [SL] AA- Stable by ICRA Lanka Limited and A+ (lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.

Lakshman Silva
Director/ CEO DFCC Bank PLC

Ambassador Alaina Teplitz
United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka & Maldives

Disclaimer

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
