DFCC Bank : Your protection is our top priority - How to transact securely using DFCC Credit/Debit Cards

Always remember 'Somethings are best not shared Personal details such as NIC/passport number, phone number, email address, residence address, Bank account, Credit/Debit Card details, PIN (Personal Identification Number), CVV number, passwords, expiry date, user IDs/usernames, Bank sent OTPs (One Time Password) with third or unknown parties at any given time.'

Safety Tips

Always keep the card in a safe place. Never let anyone else use the card. Immediately sign the reverse of the new card when received and destroy the expired or replacement cards

When shopping online, make sure the internet browsers and operating systems are up to date with the latest update of the anti-virus software

Place online orders on secured websites. (Websites with 'https' in their web addresses and the padlock icon on the address bar)

Use strong passwords with mix of letters, numbers and special characters to safeguard your account

Be careful with emails that you don't expect to get, even if you think you know the sender. Don't click on any links or attachments that are suspicious

Download financial applications only from verified sources. Don't download applications from unknown websites as attackers can collect sensitive data through malicious applications

Review your account statement on a timely basis and report any discrepancy immediately

Report lost/stolen cards immediately to the bank

Don't keep your card & PIN together or disclose the PIN to anyone

Change your PIN frequently

Always cover the PIN pad before entering your PIN, stay alert at all times when using ATMs

Do not continue with the ATM transaction if you suspect something went wrong and do not force your card into the card slot

Encourage merchants to use the Chip or the Tap to Pay contactless option on the Point of Sale machine when performing transactions from the card

In the event you require assistance, please call 011 2350035.