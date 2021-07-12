Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. DFCC Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFCC.N0000   LK0055N00000

DFCC BANK PLC

(DFCC.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFCC Bank : Your protection is our top priority - How to transact securely using DFCC Credit/Debit Cards

07/12/2021 | 08:33am EDT
Always remember 'Somethings are best not shared Personal details such as NIC/passport number, phone number, email address, residence address, Bank account, Credit/Debit Card details, PIN (Personal Identification Number), CVV number, passwords, expiry date, user IDs/usernames, Bank sent OTPs (One Time Password) with third or unknown parties at any given time.'

Safety Tips

  • Always keep the card in a safe place. Never let anyone else use the card. Immediately sign the reverse of the new card when received and destroy the expired or replacement cards
  • When shopping online, make sure the internet browsers and operating systems are up to date with the latest update of the anti-virus software
  • Place online orders on secured websites. (Websites with 'https' in their web addresses and the padlock icon on the address bar)
  • Use strong passwords with mix of letters, numbers and special characters to safeguard your account
  • Be careful with emails that you don't expect to get, even if you think you know the sender. Don't click on any links or attachments that are suspicious
  • Download financial applications only from verified sources. Don't download applications from unknown websites as attackers can collect sensitive data through malicious applications
  • Review your account statement on a timely basis and report any discrepancy immediately
  • Report lost/stolen cards immediately to the bank
  • Don't keep your card & PIN together or disclose the PIN to anyone
  • Change your PIN frequently
  • Always cover the PIN pad before entering your PIN, stay alert at all times when using ATMs
  • Do not continue with the ATM transaction if you suspect something went wrong and do not force your card into the card slot
  • Encourage merchants to use the Chip or the Tap to Pay contactless option on the Point of Sale machine when performing transactions from the card

In the event you require assistance, please call 011 2350035.

Disclaimer

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 092 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2020 2 745 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2020 70 248 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 360 M 97,2 M 97,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,71x
EV / Sales 2020 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 230
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart DFCC BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
DFCC Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 60,40 LKR
Average target price 74,85 LKR
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Managers and Directors
Lakshman H. A. L. Silva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Officer
Chinthika Amarasekara Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jegatheesan Durairatnam Chairman
Nishan Weerasooriya Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Rohitha Ganegoda Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFCC BANK PLC-3.11%100
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.98%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.69%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.08%52 826