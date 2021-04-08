DFCC Bank : supports Naturub Exports by granting concessions to strengthen businesses despite challeng

Creating a symbiotic corporate eco-system, DFCC Bank has spent the past year strengthening businesses and propelling them towards growth despite the turbulent corporate environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has been disrupting entire economies. Playing a vital role as an essential service, DFCC Bank continues to provide an unparalleled service to SMEs and large corporates alike to ensure that they thrive despitethe challenges they face. One such corporate is Naturub Exports International (Pvt) Ltd. Tissa Eleperuma, Founder Chairman/Managing Director of Naturub Group of Companies addresses the ways in which Naturub braved the storms of a turbulent time.

Coming from humble beginnings, Tissa speaks about breathing life into Naturub Exports at the mere age of 18, right after completing his Advanced Level examinations at Sri Sumangala College Panadura in 1977. Initially venturing into the manufacture of toy balloons and other complimentary goods made of rubber, Naturub began its export efforts in 1995 by supplying to apparel companies and increasing indirect export volumes. Today, more than 40 years later, Naturub owns two factories in Sri Lanka, namely in Mahawila and in Horana, as well as one factory in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The company also effectively ventured into hydropower in the late 90s and has produced 28.5 Megawatts through 8 small power plants to date, making Naturub the second largest hydropower supplier in Sri Lanka. The Naturub Group portfolio further consists of metal quarry and crushing plants, property development, financial services, wall and floor finishing solutions, and the fusing and purifying of quartz.

With 70% of the Naturub portfolio consisting of indirect exports, supplying raw material to apparel factories and renowned international brands, COVID-19 completely disrupted the company's business processes. Delayed payments, restrictions in travel, and disrupted business operations were only some of the challenges Naturub had to overcome in order to get through a tumultuous year. Fortunately, Naturub's partnership with DFCC Bank aided greatly in smoothening out financial obstacles and continuing an uninterrupted supply of goods throughout the past year.

Tissa recalls the partnership with fondness, 'DFCC Bank helped us a lot during a difficult time and our Relationship Manager was very efficient in taking care of our needs. Never in the company's history has Naturub delayed a payment to any of our stakeholders and 2020 was no different thanks to the working capital loan we obtained from DFCC Bank. We have been banking with DFCC Bank for over 4 decades now and I have always been satisfied with their service. I am grateful to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and DFCC Bank for the concessions granted during the COVID-19 pandemic which aided us greatly in continuing business operations.'

With the aim of being the most customer-centric and digitally enabled bank by the year 2025, DFCC Bank endures to propel the corporate eco-system towards continuous growth, supporting customers in overcoming any challenge that is thrown their way.