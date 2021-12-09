Log in
    DFCC.N0000   LK0055N00000

DFCC BANK PLC

(DFCC.N0000)
DFCC Bank : signs MOU with National Chamber of Exporters (NCE)

12/09/2021 | 07:32am EST
DFCC Bank, the premier commercial Bank in Sri Lanka, announced the landmark signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Chamber of Exporters (NCE) and will now act as one of the Chamber's key strategic partners. Through this MOU, DFCC Bank extends the comprehensive array of end-to-end financial solutions to all members of the NCE, providing access to customized export financing solutions that in turn enable them to do bigger and better business.

The National Chamber of Exporter of Sri Lanka is the leading chamber exclusively responsible for serving the export sector with a wide range of services. The Membership of the Chamber represents leading exporters across all product and service sectors in Sri Lanka, ranging from Large to Small export-oriented enterprises.

The MOU is valid for a period of one year and enables all export related businesses to obtain a host of benefits offered by DFCC Bank. The MOU is therefore of notable importance for all individuals and businesses involved in the production of exportable goods and services, both private and public in nature. Foreign exchange income generated through exports is currently a critical requirement towards ensuring that the country gains financial stability. As such, the partnership stands to add significant value in growing exports overall, while securing economic stability and resilience.

Commenting on the importance of the new partnership with NCE, DFCC Bank DCEO, Mr. Thimal Perera, stated, "DFCC Bank is proud to partner with NCE to offer its expansive export financing solutions to all NCE members. We look forward to supporting the growth of the Sri Lankan economy and driving the export market to greater heights through the partnership, thereby creating significant economic value for the nation. The MOU is yet another step in DFCC Bank's long-term journey of partnering the growth and prosperity of our stakeholders and our customers in particular."

"Through this strategic partnership, NCE as the exclusive Chamber representing exporters will be able to support its members, as always, by creating a platform for members and the bank to interact. Our aim is to develop and sustain exports of Sri Lanka thereby adding value to the economic development of this country. The Chamber aims to facilitate both DFCC bank and member exporters of the Chamber through various programs conducted by us," commented NCE Secretary General/CEO, Mr. Shiham Marikar.

Throughout its rich history, spanning six decades, DFCC Bank has provided financial services for a plethora of well-known Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and entities, most of which have gone on to become leading exporters and providers of services to the international market.

About DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank with a legacy of 65 years as one of Sri Lanka's foremost financial conglomerates that offer a range of commercial and development banking services. The Bank won the awards for Most Trusted Retail Banking Brand and Best Customer Service Banking Brand in Sri Lanka, 2021 from the prestigious Global Brands Magazine, UK and was ranked amongst Business Today's Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank is rated [SL] AA- Stable by ICRA Lanka Limited and A+ (lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.

Partnering to drive the export industry in Sri Lanka

(From left to right Ms. Nilmini Gunaratne - VP Marketing & Sustainability DFCC Bank, Mr. Anton Arumugam - VP Offshore Banking, Trade and Institutional Business Development DFCC Bank, Mr. Thimal Perera Deputy CEO DFCC Bank, Mr. Shihan Marikar SG/CEO NCE and Ms. Menaka Wanniarachchi - Director Operations - NCE)

Disclaimer

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 12:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
