Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. DFCC Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFCC.N0000   LK0055N00000

DFCC BANK PLC

(DFCC.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFCC Bank : wins ‘Most Innovative Corporate Banking App' for DFCC iConnect from Global Banking and Finance Review

10/25/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DFCC Bank, the premier commercial bank in Sri Lanka, was recently awarded as having the 'Most Innovative Corporate Banking App Sri Lanka' at the Global Banking & Finance Awards 2021, organized by the Global Banking & Finance Review magazine, attesting to its continued status as the Bank for Everyone.

The Bank received the awards for its transformative, customer-centric, DFCC 'iConnect' app. The award shines a light on the international recognition allotted to the Bank's continuous efforts to create inclusive economic and social value for all stakeholders, in the process of building and securing a resilient Sri Lanka. The award also reflects on the success of Bank's drive to create innovative and impactful solutions customer-centric solutions to serve the nation.

The DFCC 'iConnect' app, named as the 'Most Innovative Corporate Banking App' ensures greater efficiency and convenience during the conduct of day-to-day financial operations across Sri Lankan corporates. The app was previously awarded the titles of 'Market Leader in Cash Management Sri Lanka (Domestic Banks)' and 'Best for Services in Cash Management - Sri Lanka' at the recently concluded 'Asiamoney Awards', and sets the benchmark for corporate banking applications, in Sri Lanka.

Since its inception in 2011, The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards has strived to highlight the positive impact brought about by the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and have showcased general excellence within the financial world.

Commenting on the awards and the Bank's international recognition, DFCC Bank CEO Lakshman Silva stated, "Receiving the award for having the 'Most Innovative Corporate Banking app' in Sri Lanka is something that DFCC Bank is immensely proud of and grateful for, especially on an international stage, at the recent Global Banking and Finance Review Awards. The accolade showcases international recognition of the Bank's continuous efforts to provide world-class customer service, by digitally enabling its stakeholders on the path to creating a resilient, financially secure future for all. DFFC Bank strives to excel at the summit of the local banking and finance industry and will continue to integrate the concepts of innovation and digital transformation, to enhance livelihoods across the nation, and keep its promise of creating an abundance of socio-economic value as the premier commercial Bank in Sri Lanka."

About DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank with a legacy of 65 years as one of Sri Lanka's foremost financial conglomerates that offer a range of commercial and development banking services. The Bank won the awards for Most Trusted Retail Banking Brand and Best Customer Service Banking Brand in Sri Lanka, 2021 from the prestigious Global Brands Magazine, UK and was ranked amongst Business Today's Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank is rated [SL] AA- Stable by ICRA Lanka Limited and A+ (lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.

Disclaimer

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DFCC BANK PLC
09:44aDFCC BANK : wins ‘Most Innovative Corporate Banking App' for DFCC iConnect from Glob..
PU
09:24aDFCC BANK : new ‘Auto Loan' scheme provides affordable avenues for purchasing your d..
PU
10/11DFCC BANK : develops youth of Sri Lanka through ‘Samata English' CSR Online Programm..
PU
10/06DFCC BANK : launches World MastercardCredit Card with exciting benefits
PU
09/30DFCC BANK : partners with Quickmed.lk to facilitate financial benefits for credit cardhold..
PU
09/29DFCC BANK : Ranwarama Pawning facility lends a helping hand to those with urgent cash requ..
PU
09/28DFCC Bank PLC Announces Cessation of S R Thambiayah as a Director of the Company
CI
09/28DFCC BANK : supports digital payment acceptance through LankaQR and VisaQR
PU
08/26DFCC Bank PLC Appoints Vasantha Kumar to the Board as Non-Executive Independent Directo..
CI
08/23DFCC BANK : partners with JAT Holdings to facilitate Easy Payment Plans
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 092 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net income 2020 2 745 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2020 70 248 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20 513 M 102 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,71x
EV / Sales 2020 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 284
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart DFCC BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
DFCC Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 64,90 LKR
Average target price 78,40 LKR
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Managers and Directors
Lakshman H. A. L. Silva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Officer
Chinthika Amarasekara Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jegatheesan Durairatnam Chairman
Nishan Weerasooriya Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Rohitha Ganegoda Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFCC BANK PLC4.11%104
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%158 681
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%75 630
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 373
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.62%60 910
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.27%58 844