DFCC Bank : wins ‘Most Innovative Corporate Banking App' for DFCC iConnect from Global Banking and Finance Review

DFCC Bank, the premier commercial bank in Sri Lanka, was recently awarded as having the 'Most Innovative Corporate Banking App Sri Lanka' at the Global Banking & Finance Awards 2021, organized by the Global Banking & Finance Review magazine, attesting to its continued status as the Bank for Everyone.

The Bank received the awards for its transformative, customer-centric, DFCC 'iConnect' app. The award shines a light on the international recognition allotted to the Bank's continuous efforts to create inclusive economic and social value for all stakeholders, in the process of building and securing a resilient Sri Lanka. The award also reflects on the success of Bank's drive to create innovative and impactful solutions customer-centric solutions to serve the nation.

The DFCC 'iConnect' app, named as the 'Most Innovative Corporate Banking App' ensures greater efficiency and convenience during the conduct of day-to-day financial operations across Sri Lankan corporates. The app was previously awarded the titles of 'Market Leader in Cash Management Sri Lanka (Domestic Banks)' and 'Best for Services in Cash Management - Sri Lanka' at the recently concluded 'Asiamoney Awards', and sets the benchmark for corporate banking applications, in Sri Lanka.

Since its inception in 2011, The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards has strived to highlight the positive impact brought about by the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and have showcased general excellence within the financial world.

Commenting on the awards and the Bank's international recognition, DFCC Bank CEO Lakshman Silva stated, "Receiving the award for having the 'Most Innovative Corporate Banking app' in Sri Lanka is something that DFCC Bank is immensely proud of and grateful for, especially on an international stage, at the recent Global Banking and Finance Review Awards. The accolade showcases international recognition of the Bank's continuous efforts to provide world-class customer service, by digitally enabling its stakeholders on the path to creating a resilient, financially secure future for all. DFFC Bank strives to excel at the summit of the local banking and finance industry and will continue to integrate the concepts of innovation and digital transformation, to enhance livelihoods across the nation, and keep its promise of creating an abundance of socio-economic value as the premier commercial Bank in Sri Lanka."

About DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank with a legacy of 65 years as one of Sri Lanka's foremost financial conglomerates that offer a range of commercial and development banking services. The Bank won the awards for Most Trusted Retail Banking Brand and Best Customer Service Banking Brand in Sri Lanka, 2021 from the prestigious Global Brands Magazine, UK and was ranked amongst Business Today's Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank is rated [SL] AA- Stable by ICRA Lanka Limited and A+ (lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited.