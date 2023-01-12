Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. DFDS A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:18:21 2023-01-12 am EST
260.50 DKK   +0.35%
04:01aDecember Volumes : Strong finish to 2022 for passengers
GL
04:01aDecember Volumes : Strong finish to 2022 for passengers
AQ
04:01aDecember Volumes : Strong finish to 2022 for passengers
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DECEMBER VOLUMES: STRONG FINISH TO 2022 FOR PASSENGERS

01/12/2023 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
INVESTOR NEWS no. 01 - 12 January 2023
 

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in December 2022 were 15.2% below 2021. Volumes were 4.7% below 2021 adjusted for Channel that continues to be impacted by a considerable decrease in the total market and ferry overcapacity.

North Sea volumes were below last year, mostly due to a decline in activity between Scandinavia and the UK. The growth momentum in the Mediterranean network continued, although a temporary suspension of sailings between Turkey and Spain reduced volumes. Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

In 2022, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 2.9% to 41.7m from 43.0m in 2021. The decrease was 0.5% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and more than tripled to 307k equal to 83% of volumes in December 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 81% of volumes in 2019.

In 2022, the total number of passengers was 3.8m compared to 0.9m in 2021 and 5.1m in 2019.


DFDS ferry volumes        
 December Full-year
Freight202020212022Change 202020212022Change
Lane metres, '0003,5973,3262,820-15.2% 40,89143,01341,746-2.9%
          
Passenger202020212022Change 202020212022Change
Passengers, '0007885307262.6% 1,4988693,772334.3%


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The January 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 9 February 2023 at around 7.30am CET.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


All news about DFDS A/S
04:01aDecember Volumes : Strong finish to 2022 for passengers
GL
04:01aDecember Volumes : Strong finish to 2022 for passengers
AQ
04:01aDecember Volumes : Strong finish to 2022 for passengers
GL
2022DFDS Agrees to Buy Transportation Service Business in Northern Ireland
MT
2022Dfds further expands island of ireland and uk logistics network
GL
2022Dfds further expands island of ireland and uk logistics network
AQ
2022DFDS A/S (CPSE : DFDS) entered into an agreement to acquire McBurney Tran..
CI
2022Ørsted-led Green Fuel Consortium Wins Danish Government Funding
MT
2022November Volumes : Continued mixed picture for freight
GL
2022November Volumes : Continued mixed picture for freight
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 183 M 3 784 M 3 784 M
Net income 2022 2 043 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2022 13 375 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,29x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 14 890 M 2 152 M 2 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart DFDS A/S
Duration : Period :
DFDS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 259,60 DKK
Average target price 396,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Carlsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karina Kjær Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Independent Chairman
Rune Keldsen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFDS A/S1.25%2 152
AP MOLLER MAERSK-6.02%37 011
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.18%35 299
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.38%22 506
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-1.19%11 786
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-1.28%11 767