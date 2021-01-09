DFDS A/S : Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The post-Brexit woes facing
Scotland's fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest
logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to
the European Union through one of its main services until at
least Wednesday.
Previously, the company had said it would take until Monday
to resume its "groupage" export service - which allows exporters
to ship multiple products in a single consignment - while it
tries to fix IT issues, paperwork errors and a backlog of goods.
The extra delay represents another blow for Scottish
fishermen who this week warned that their businesses could
become unviable after Britain shifted to a less integrated trade
deal with the EU at the turn of the year.
Scotland harvests vast quantities of langoustines, scallops,
oysters, lobsters and mussels from sea fisheries along its
Atlantic coast, which are rushed by truck to cater to European
diners in Paris, Brussels and Madrid.
The introduction of health certificates, customs
declarations and other paperwork has added days to delivery
times and hundreds of pounds to the cost of each load,
undermining a system that used to put fresh seafood into French
shops just over a day after it was harvested.
DFDS said it was painfully aware of the strain faced by its
customers, despite making significant progress in addressing the
problems.
"The backlog is greatly reduced but every step of the
customs procedure is taking longer than anticipated and capacity
is consequently reduced," DFDS said in a statement. "Despite our
extraordinary efforts it is clear we need to further suspend the
Groupage Export Service, which includes smaller consignments of
fish and shellfish, until Wednesday at the earliest."
The company said it would add staff on Monday to prepare for
a full service and it stressed the importance of its customers
having 100% accuracy on all paperwork.
One exporter, SB Fish, said new trade obstacles since the
start of the year had paralysed its fleet of 15 boats, each with
a crew of three or four - affecting around 50 families.
"All our boats have been asked not to go out fishing till we
have our hauliers back doing exports," the company told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kate Holton
Writing by Andy Bruce
Editing by David Holmes and Leslie Adler)