Financial calendar 2023
AQ
11/17Transcript : DFDS A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

12/12/2022 | 05:31am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 33 - 12 December 2022
 

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2023:

Deadline for submission of proposals to the AGM - 7 February

Q4 and year-end report 2022 - 9 February        

Annual report 2022 - 24 February

AGM - 22 March

Q1 report 2023 - 11 May

Q2 report 2023 - 15 August

Q3 report 2023 - 15 November


Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2023:

12 January
9   February
13 March
12 April
11 May
13 June
12 July
15 August
12 September
12 October
15 November
12 December


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

   

 

Attachment


