Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. DFDS A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-07 am EST
231.00 DKK   +3.68%
01:01pInvitation to conference call for dfds' report for q3 2022
GL
10/14Danish Shipping Group DFDS Enters Takeover Negotiations with Turkey's Ekol Logistics
MT
10/14Dfds and ekol logistics in strategic dialogue
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q3 2022

11/07/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR NEWS no. 29 - 7 November 2022
 

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2022 on 17 November 2022 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.


Conference call

Date: 17 November 2022

Time: 10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.


Please register in good time for the conference call.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

 

About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


All news about DFDS A/S
01:01pInvitation to conference call for dfds' report for q3 2022
GL
10/14Danish Shipping Group DFDS Enters Takeover Negotiations with Turkey's Ekol Logistics
MT
10/14Dfds and ekol logistics in strategic dialogue
GL
10/14Dfds and ekol logistics in strategic dialogue
AQ
10/12Global markets live: Darktrace, Intel, Twitter, Meta, Uber...
MS
10/12DFDS Reports Lower Freight Volumes, Higher Passenger Count In September
MT
10/12September Volumes : Freight continues growth in mediterranean and north sea
GL
10/12September Volumes : Freight continues growth in mediterranean and north sea
GL
10/12September Volumes : Freight continues growth in mediterranean and north sea
AQ
10/12DFDS A/S Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended September 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 658 M 3 418 M 3 418 M
Net income 2022 1 881 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2022 13 291 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 12 780 M 1 718 M 1 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart DFDS A/S
Duration : Period :
DFDS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 222,80 DKK
Average target price 401,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Carlsen Chief Executive Officer
Karina Kjær Deacon Group Chief Financial Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Rune Keldsen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFDS A/S-36.16%1 702
AP MOLLER MAERSK-37.80%34 071
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-40.11%28 904
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-41.93%24 360
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-36.43%10 230
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.96.10%9 094