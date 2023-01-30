Advanced search
    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:14:30 2023-01-30 am EST
253.30 DKK   +0.44%
01/30/2023 | 04:46am EST - Invitation to conference call for dfds' report for q4 2022
GL
04:45aInvitation to conference call for dfds' report for q4 2022
AQ
01/12Global markets live: Tesco, T-Mobile, Apple, Roche, AbbVie...
MS
INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q4 2022

01/30/2023 | 04:46am EST
INVESTOR NEWS no. 02 - 30 January 2023
 

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q4 2022 on 9 February 2023 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.


Conference call

Date:        9 February 2023

Time:        10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.

Please register in good time for the conference call.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 26 183 M 3 822 M 3 822 M
Net income 2022 2 043 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2022 13 375 M 1 952 M 1 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 14 466 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart DFDS A/S
Duration : Period :
DFDS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 252,20 DKK
Average target price 396,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Carlsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karina Kjær Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Independent Chairman
Rune Keldsen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFDS A/S-1.64%2 111
HAPAG-LLOYD AG12.44%38 102
AP MOLLER MAERSK-7.55%36 624
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.38%22 968
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-2.25%11 891
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-8.72%10 855