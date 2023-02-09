Advanced search
    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:41 2023-02-08 am EST
280.80 DKK   +1.89%
JANUARY VOLUMES: FREIGHT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

02/09/2023 | 01:41am EST
INVESTOR NEWS no. 05 - 9 February 2023
 

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in January 2023 were 6.0% below 2022. Volumes were 3.7% below 2022 adjusted for Channel that is impacted by a total market decrease and overcapacity.

North Sea volumes were above last year due mostly to higher volumes between Sweden and Belgium. Mediterranean volumes were at the same level as last year following closure of the route between Turkey and Spain and transfer of its volumes to the route to France, which reduced volumes somewhat.

Channel volumes were below last year following a continued decrease in the total market and a negative impact from the entry of a third ferry operator. Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 4.3% to 41.6m from 43.4m in 2022-21. The decrease was 1.7% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and more than tripled to 172k equal to 79% of volumes in January 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars also equalled 79% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers was 3.9m compared to 0.9m in 2022-21 and 5.1m in 2019.


DFDS ferry volumes        
 January LTM*
Freight202120222023Change 2021-202022-212023-22Change
Lane metres, '0002,8313,2233,029-6.0% 40,51043,40641,554-4.3%
          
Passenger202120222023Change 2021-202022-212023-22Change
Passengers, '0003754172217.7% 1,3078863,890339.3%
*Last twelve months         


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The February 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 13 March 2023 at around 10.00am CET.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 26 172 M 3 772 M 3 772 M
Net income 2022 2 037 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 13 381 M 1 928 M 1 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,91x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 16 106 M 2 321 M 2 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart DFDS A/S
Duration : Period :
DFDS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 280,80 DKK
Average target price 391,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Carlsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karina Kjær Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Independent Chairman
Rune Keldsen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFDS A/S9.52%2 321
HAPAG-LLOYD AG38.63%41 280
AP MOLLER MAERSK0.03%38 964
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.53%23 664
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA2.70%12 357
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.70%11 545