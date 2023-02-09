Advanced search
    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:41 2023-02-08 am EST
280.80 DKK   +1.89%
01:41aJanuary Volumes : Freight in line with expectations
GL
01:40aJanuary Volumes : Freight in line with expectations
AQ
01:36aLaunch of share buyback of up to dkk 300m
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO DKK 300M

02/09/2023 | 01:36am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 04 - 9 February 2023


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.


  • Auction based share buyback of up to DKK 300m with offer period expiring on 21 February 2023

In view of DFDS’ solid financial position and prospects, the Board of Directors proposes to distribute a total of DKK 586m to shareholders, an increase of 27% compared to 2021, as announced in the Q4 2022 report.

The distribution includes a proposed ordinary dividend of DKK 286m, equal to DKK 5.00 per share, and a share buyback of DKK 300m.

The share buyback is structured as an auction process that provides shareholders an opportunity to sell shares to DFDS for an aggregate amount of up to DKK 300m.

The offer period is expected to commence on 10 February 2023 following announcement of the terms and conditions of the share buyback. The offer period will run until 21 February 2023 at 16:00 CET. The Board of Directors expects to propose that the shares purchased in the buyback are cancelled through a capital reduction.

Further information about the share buyback as well as the detailed terms and conditions will be announced on 10 February 2023.


DISCLAIMER
This announcement and the information contained herein is not intended for release, and must not be distributed or disseminated, directly or indirectly (in whole or in part), in or into the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand or South Africa or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be unlawful. The share buyback offer referred to herein is not and will not be made, directly or indirectly, to any persons physically present in or resident of any such jurisdictions.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer or a request to sell or buy shares in DFDS A/S. The share buyback offer referred to herein will be made solely on the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, which can be downloaded at www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/share-buyback-2023 from 10 February 2023.

SHAREHOLDERS IN DFDS A/S ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENT CAREFULLY AS IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE SHARE BUYBACK.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 26 172 M 3 772 M 3 772 M
Net income 2022 2 037 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 13 381 M 1 928 M 1 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,91x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 16 106 M 2 321 M 2 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 55,8%
