INVESTOR NEWS no. 44 - 12 June 2024

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in May 2024 were 6.9% above 2023 and up 3.8% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.



North Sea volumes were just below 2023 partly due to lower automotive volumes following temporary plant closures. Mediterranean volumes were above 2023 driven by higher volumes on all routes.

Channel volumes were above 2023 and the Baltic Sea routes likewise continued to grow volumes.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 1.6% to 40.0m from 39.3m in 2023-22. The increase was 0.3% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in May 2024 was 49.2% above 2023 and up 17.0% adjusted for addition of the Strait of Gibraltar routes. The increase was driven mainly by higher Channel volumes. The number of cars were 34.7% above 2023 and up 13.0% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 23.7% to 5.3m compared to 4.3m for 2023-22. The increase was 9.2% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.





DFDS ferry volumes May Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 4,044 3,293 3,521 6.9% 43,974 39,325 39,964 1.6% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 294 385 574 49.2% 1,631 4,275 5,288 23.7%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The June 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 12 July 2024 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





