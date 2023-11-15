ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 37/2023







Q3 EBITDA of DKK 1.6bn was ahead of expectations

Strong passenger high season

Freight performance as expected below last year

Cash flow further improved

EBITDA outlook firmed up to DKK 4.9-5.2bn (DKK 4.8-5.2bn)





Q3 2023



EBITDA on a level with 2022

Adjusted free cash flow DKK 503m

Financial leverage stable at 2.9x

CO2 ferry emission intensity lowered 4%





OUTLOOK 2023

EBITDA firmed up to DKK 4.9-5.2bn

Revenue around same level as 2022

Investments reduced to DKK 0.1bn





“We have firmed up our outlook on the back of a solid quarter, not least a very good passenger result. Freight markets are currently challenging and we continue to adapt our ferry and road capacity to optimise utilisation,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.





KEY FIGURES 2023 2022 2022-23 2021-22 2022 DKK m Q3 Q3 Change, % LTM LTM Change, % Full-year Revenue 7,190 7,324 -2 27,014 25,914 4 26,873 Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) 1,592 1,591 0 5,092 4,732 8 4,974 Operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) 927 1,002 -7 2,583 2,459 5 2,603 Operating profit (EBIT) 888 968 -8 2,420 2,329 4 2,468 Profit before tax 693 853 -19 1,860 2,021 -8 2,139





Q3 revenue decreased 1.8% to DKK 7.2bn but increased 6.7% adjusted for ferry bunker surcharges. The adjusted growth was driven by higher ferry revenue and revenue from logistics acquisitions.

The Q3 EBITDA of DKK 1,592m was on level with Q3 2022. The freight ferry EBITDA of DKK 535m was 26% lower than last year due to a spike in oil price spreads in Q3 2022. Underlying freight ferry earnings were on level with 2022 despite lower volumes. The Q3 passenger EBITDA increased 29% to DKK 758m as results improved across the route network. Logistics Division’s EBITDA increased 8% to DKK 319m driven by acquisitions while underlying performance was below last year due to lower activity levels and one-off costs.

Year-to-date (Q1-3) revenue increased 1% to DKK 20.5bn compared to the same period last year and Q1-3 EBITDA increased 3% to DKK 4,004m. EBITDA was DKK 5,092m for the last twelve months (LTM, 2022-23).

The Q3 adjusted free cash flow was DKK 503m and DKK 1.69bn for LTM. Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was reduced 1% from Q2 2023 on the back of the positive cash flow.

Outlook 2023

The EBITDA outlook is firmed up to DKK 4.9-5.2bn (previously DKK 4.8-5.2bn) as Q3 financial performance was ahead of expectations. The investment outlook, excluding acquisitions, was reduced to DKK 0.1bn (previously DKK 1.6bn) following the sale and leaseback of three ferries announced in October 2023. The outlook is detailed on page 10 in the report.





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail plus we offer complementary and related logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





