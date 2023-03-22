Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. DFDS A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  11:59:44 2023-03-22 am EDT
276.00 DKK   -0.43%
01:36pSummary of annual general meeting
GL
03/13February Volumes : Freight lower as expected, continued passenger growth
GL
03/13February Volumes : Freight lower as expected, continued passenger growth
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

03/22/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 16 - 22 March 2023
 

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The annual report for 2022 was approved and discharge was granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision to pay a dividend of DKK 5.00 per share.

The remuneration report for 2022 was adopted.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Klaus Nyborg, Minna Aila, Jill Lauritzen Melby, Anders Götzsche as well as Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors’ proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

  • Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.

A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


All news about DFDS A/S
01:36pSummary of annual general meeting
GL
03/13February Volumes : Freight lower as expected, continued passenger growth
GL
03/13February Volumes : Freight lower as expected, continued passenger growth
GL
03/10DFDS Offers NOK1.5 Billion Notes for Debt Refinancing
MT
03/09Dfds issues nok 1.5bn of senior unsecured bonds
GL
03/09Dfds issues nok 1.5bn of senior unsecured bonds
GL
03/09Dfds issues nok 1.5bn of senior unsecured bonds
AQ
03/03Volvo Delivers 20 Battery Electric Trucks to DFDS
MT
03/03DFDS to Issue NOK-denominated Senior Unsecured Bonds
MT
03/03Potential new bond issue
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 27 431 M 3 971 M 3 971 M
Net income 2023 1 576 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2023 14 094 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,95x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 15 870 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 12 074
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart DFDS A/S
Duration : Period :
DFDS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 277,20 DKK
Average target price 393,33 DKK
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Carlsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karina Kjær Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Independent Chairman
Rune Keldsen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFDS A/S8.11%2 297
HAPAG-LLOYD AG69.03%56 796
AP MOLLER MAERSK4.42%40 826
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.80%24 258
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA2.83%12 286
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-8.72%10 832
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer