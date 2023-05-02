Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D01   BMG2624N1535

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(D01)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:29 2023-05-02 am EDT
3.030 USD   +1.00%
10:43aDfi Retail : Directorate Change
PU
08:45aPotential Increase in BOE Rate Rise Bets May Support Sterling
DJ
07:10aBOE May Lift Rates Further But it Could be Last Rise
DJ
Summary 
Summary

DFI RETAIL : Directorate Change

05/02/2023 | 10:43am EDT
BSX News

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Directorate Change
Hamilton, Bermuda: 2 May 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, (the Company") today, announces a directorate change. The full filing stated:

DFI Retail Group Directorate Change

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 382 M - -
Net income 2023 174 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 4 102 M 4 102 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 3,60 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian James Winward McLeod Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clem Charalambos Constantine Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Charlie Wood Head-Audit & Human Resources, General Counsel
Marcus Spurrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.39%4 061
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.04%40 427
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.45%31 728
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.68%27 870
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.22%19 696
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.45%16 192
