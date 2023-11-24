BSX News

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Directorate Change

Hamilton, Bermuda: 24 November 2023 -In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, (the "Company") (Ticker:DFIBD.BH) advised of the following directorate change. The full filing stated:

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (the 'Company') announces that Anthony Nightingale will step down from the Board and the Audit Committee of the Company, in each case, with effect from 31st January 2024, and would like to thank him for his contribution to the Company during his tenure.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited

24th November 2023

