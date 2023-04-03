Advanced search
DFI RETAIL : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report

04/03/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
Hamilton, Bermuda: 3 April 2022- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, (the "Company") gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report.The full filing stated:

Notice of 2023 AGM

2023 Proxy Form

Annual Financial Report

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
