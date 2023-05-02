DFI Retail : Scott Price to Succeed Ian McLeod as Group Chief Executive

Announcement

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

DFI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION WITH SCOTT PRICE TO SUCCEED IAN MCLEOD AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

2nd May 2023 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited announces the appointment of Scott Price as Group Chief Executive with effect from 1st August 2023. He will succeed Ian McLeod who has been the Group Chief Executive since 2017 and will be stepping down.

Scott is an experienced senior business executive with 25 years of international experience, of which 19 years was spent in Asia, spanning the retail, logistics and consumer packaged goods sectors.

Most recently, Scott was the President, International at UPS, and before that the company's Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer. Prior to UPS, he was with Walmart, first as their CEO, Asia, and then as the EVP, Global Leverage, where he led global functions to drive synergies across Walmart's four largest businesses - U.S., International, Sam's Club and E-commerce. Scott was also President & CEO, at DHL Express in Europe and earlier, the CEO, Asia Pacific. He started his career with the Coca Cola Company and held country business positions in various locations across Asia.

Scott's career has centred on leading comprehensive programs to transform business growth, talent, and culture, resulting in significant enhancements to shareholder returns.

Commenting on the appointment, Ben Keswick, Chairman of DFI Retail Group, said, "I am delighted to welcome Scott to the Group. Scott has successfully led several large, multi-business organisations. He has the combination of strategic, execution and Asia expertise to oversee our portfolio of leading retail businesses across the region, building on our solid foundations to create long-term value. I wish him every success as our new Group Chief Executive."

