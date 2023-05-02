Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D01   BMG2624N1535

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(D01)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:29 2023-05-02 am EDT
3.030 USD   +1.00%
06:06aDfi Retail : Scott Price to Succeed Ian McLeod as Group Chief Executive
PU
04/26DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on May 10, 2023
CI
04/13Over 18,000 cows die in Texas dairy farm blaze
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFI Retail : Scott Price to Succeed Ian McLeod as Group Chief Executive

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

The following announcement was issued today to a Regulatory Information Service approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

DFI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION WITH SCOTT PRICE TO SUCCEED IAN MCLEOD AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

2nd May 2023 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited announces the appointment of Scott Price as Group Chief Executive with effect from 1st August 2023. He will succeed Ian McLeod who has been the Group Chief Executive since 2017 and will be stepping down.

Scott is an experienced senior business executive with 25 years of international experience, of which 19 years was spent in Asia, spanning the retail, logistics and consumer packaged goods sectors.

Most recently, Scott was the President, International at UPS, and before that the company's Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer. Prior to UPS, he was with Walmart, first as their CEO, Asia, and then as the EVP, Global Leverage, where he led global functions to drive synergies across Walmart's four largest businesses - U.S., International, Sam's Club and E-commerce. Scott was also President & CEO, at DHL Express in Europe and earlier, the CEO, Asia Pacific. He started his career with the Coca Cola Company and held country business positions in various locations across Asia.

Scott's career has centred on leading comprehensive programs to transform business growth, talent, and culture, resulting in significant enhancements to shareholder returns.

Commenting on the appointment, Ben Keswick, Chairman of DFI Retail Group, said, "I am delighted to welcome Scott to the Group. Scott has successfully led several large, multi-business organisations. He has the combination of strategic, execution and Asia expertise to oversee our portfolio of leading retail businesses across the region, building on our solid foundations to create long-term value. I wish him every success as our new Group Chief Executive."

- more -

Page 2

"I would like to thank Ian for his six years as Group Chief Executive. At DFI, Ian has led a comprehensive business transformation to strengthen our market leading positions, including with respect to customer and product propositions, core operating systems and processes, and supply chain. With Ian's leadership, DFI has responded to changing market needs for an integrated omnichannel customer experience with new store formats; the launch of Meadows, our Own Brand business with over 3,000 new items in three years; and via the launches of the yuu Rewards loyalty program in Hong Kong and Singapore - which now has four million members in Hong Kong alone - and yuu-to-me, a one-stop online shopping experience in Hong Kong."

Ian will remain with the Group until the beginning of August to ensure a smooth transition of the business to Scott over the next few months. Scott will relocate with his wife and be based in Hong Kong.

Scott Price has held directorship in the following listed company in the past five years:

Coles Group, Australia Independent Non-executive September 2022 to date Director

No further information is required to be disclosed in respect of Scott Price's appointment pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading pan-Asian retailer. At 31st December 2022, the Group and its associates and joint ventures operated over 10,600 outlets and employed some 216,000 people. The Group had total annual revenue in 2022 exceeding US$27 billion.

The Group provides quality and value to Asian consumers by offering leading brands, a compelling retail experience and great service; all delivered through a strong store network supported by efficient supply chains.

The Group (including associates and joint ventures) operates under a number of well-known brands across food, health and beauty, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing.

- more -

Page 3

The Group's parent company, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's businesses are managed from Hong Kong by DFI Retail Group Management Services Limited through its regional offices. DFI Retail Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

- end -

For Media enquiries:

DFI Retail Group Management Services Limited

Christine Chung

(852) 2299 1056

Brunswick Group

William Brocklehurst

(852) 5685 9881

This and other Group announcements can be accessed through the Internet at 'www.DFIretailgroup.com'.

Disclaimer

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 10:05:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:06aDfi Retail : Scott Price to Succeed Ian McLeod as Group Chief Executive
PU
04/26DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable o..
CI
04/13Over 18,000 cows die in Texas dairy farm blaze
RE
04/03Dfi Retail : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/03Dfi Retail : Form of Proxy for AGM 2023
PU
04/03Dfi Retail : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
03/29YuanShengTai Dairy Farm's 2022 Attributable Profit Plunges
MT
03/27Dfi Retail : Announce Block Listing
PU
03/27Beston Global Food Secures Grant for Dairy Farm Methane Abatement Trial
MT
03/24Amid deluge, California farmers flood their fields in order to save them
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 382 M - -
Net income 2023 174 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 4 061 M 4 061 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 3,60 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian James Winward McLeod Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clem Charalambos Constantine Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Charlie Wood Head-Audit & Human Resources, General Counsel
Marcus Spurrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.39%4 061
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.04%40 427
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.45%31 728
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.68%27 870
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.22%19 696
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.45%16 192
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer