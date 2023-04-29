DFR Gold : December 31, 2022 – Annual Report (MDA)

DFR GOLD INC. (formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc,) Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2022

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)

1. INTRODUCTION

This Management Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been prepared as at April 28, 2023, and contains certain "forward-looking statements" under the Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration results, plans and objectives of DFR Gold Inc. ("DFR Gold", "DFR" or "the Company" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"), are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of DFR.

The Company changed its name from Diamond Fields Resources Inc. to DFR Gold Inc. effective January 30, 2023, and is referred to as DFR Gold Inc. throughout this report.

Geopolitical and political situation

The geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe intensified on February 24, 2022, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In addition to the human toll, the war is increasingly affecting economic and global financial markets and exacerbating ongoing economic challenges, including issues such as rising inflation and global supply-chain disruption. Additionally, the Countries where the Company conducts exploration in West Africa continue to experience civil unrest and/or warfare including civilians attacks.

Though the Company's activities have so far not been significantly affected by the situation in eastern Europe and in Burkina Faso, management believes that the nature and duration of uncertain and unpredictable events, such as attacks on civilians and further military action in Burkina Faso, additional sanctions on Russia and reactions to ongoing developments by global financial markets may have implications on the Company's activities.

The Company is continuously evaluating its direct and indirect exposures to the impacts of the local and regional events as well as consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its operation. Although the Company does not have direct exposure to Ukraine or Russia, it is likely to be affected by the overall economic uncertainty and any impact on the global economy and major financial markets arising from the war.

Material events following the end of the reporting period

Effective January 30, 2023, Diamond Fields Resources Inc. has changed its name to DFR Gold Inc.

On April 6, 2023, DFR announced a private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), with insiders and management, for gross total proceeds in an aggregate amount of US$1,705,750. The Debentures will mature on February 29, 2024 (the "Maturity date") unless converted earlier in accordance with their terms. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 12.5% per annum, which is payable on the Maturity Date, unless the Debentures are converted earlier.

Management's responsibility for financial reporting

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management who, when necessary, have made informed judgements and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management acknowledges its responsibility for the fairness, integrity and objectivity of all information in the consolidated financial statements.