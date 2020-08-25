FTSE 100 gains on U.S.-China trade optimism

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
news window)
* Tech firm Aveva jumps on signing $5 bln takeover deal
* Travel, auto and life insurance stocks lead gains
* AstraZeneca rises on launching COVID-19 treatment trial
* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 rose for a second straight
session on Tuesday as a pledge by Washington and Beijing to
stand by their Phase-1 trade pact lifted global sentiment, while
technology firm Aveva jumped after signing a $5 billion takeover
deal.
The export-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.6% and the
mid-cap FTSE 250 0.3% as a phone call between U.S. and
Chinese trade officials calmed jitters the deal could be on
shaky ground due to simmering tensions between the world's top
two economies.
AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.9% after launching a trial
for an antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.
The drugmaker had logged its best session in a week on
Monday as a report said the U.S. government was considering
fast-tracking its experimental vaccine, already among the most
advanced vaccine candidates.
"It seems investors are ignoring that the virus continues to
spread fast around the globe," said Charalambos Pissouros, a
market analyst at JFD Group.
"Perhaps the market believes that we have more cases due to
more tests being conducted, and/or it may be looking at the
better situation in terms of hospitalisation and death toll."
Global equity markets have already retraced most of their
coronavirus-driven losses, powered by trillions of dollars in
stimulus. The UK's FTSE 100 is on course for its best month
since April 2018 even as concerns linger about a choppy economic
recovery after a record contraction in the second quarter.
On Tuesday, debt collector Arrow Global posted a
loss for the first half of the year, but its shares rose 0.9% as
it said collections performance was improving.
Aveva Group rose 1.6% as it said it would buy
OSIsoft, a privately held maker of industrial software used to
manage plants and factories, for an enterprise value of $5
billion.
Retailer DFS Furniture Plc jumped 15.1% after
saying its performance over the last six weeks was significantly
above its initial expectations.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)