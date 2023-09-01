Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2023 / 21:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Bettina
Last name(s):Hornung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
7.48 EUR2992.00 EUR
7.48 EUR3964.40 EUR
7.48 EUR2992.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
7.48 EUR9948.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Tradegate
MIC:XGAT


Language:English
Company:DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet:www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
85579  01.09.2023 CET/CEST

