Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
12:13:04 2023-09-01 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
7.400
EUR
-1.33%
-2.09%
-12.79%
DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Dr. Bettina Hornung, buy
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.09.2023 / 21:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Bettina Last name(s): Hornung 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 7.48 EUR 2992.00 EUR 7.48 EUR 3964.40 EUR 7.48 EUR 2992.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 7.48 EUR 9948.40 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Reuterweg 47 60323 Frankfurt/Main Germany Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
End of News EQS News Service
85579 01.09.2023 CET/CEST
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is a Germany-based company engaged in digital Insurtech and insurance sector. The Company focuses primarily on selling insurance policies digitally and online. It offers the broad range of digital customer solutions, such DFV customer portal or DFV app that enable its customers to process business transactions in real time, covering advice, financial statements, document management and claims handling. Its product portfolio includes supplemental health insurance policies, such as supplementary outpatient, inpatient, dental and long-term care insurance, and property insurance, such as household contents, liability, legal defence and accident insurance policies. The Company has wholly-owned subsidiaries in Germany.
