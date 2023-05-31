DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: DFV-ZahnSchutz is the digital record test champion    



EQS-Media / 31.05.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST



Press release

Deutsche Familienversicherung: DFV-ZahnSchutz is the digital record test champion

Frankfurt am Main, 31. Mai 2023 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("German Family Insurance"), the innovative direct insurer from Frankfurt, has received the Stiftung Warentest "TESTSIEG" and the top rating of very good (0.5) for its DFV-ZahnSchutz Exklusiv for the eighth time in a row.

„In 2014, we revolutionised the market for supplementary dental insurance with a then innovative product approach and received the top rating 0.5 for the first time. And today, nine years later, there are 35 test winners with the top score of 0.5. Honi soit qui mal y pense,“ comments Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, founder and Chairman of the Board of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, on the eighth test victory in a row.

DFV-Zahnschutz is once again „very good“

In its 06/2023 test, Stiftung Warentest awarded the DFV-Zahnschutz tariff the rating "very good" (0.5) for the eighth time. With coverage in the categories of dental treatment, prophylaxis, dentures, orthodontics and tooth preservation, the dental protection of the award-winning DFV tariff covers a broad spectrum.

DFV has also been able to demonstrate the outstanding quality of its products in the past through numerous awards in various categories. In the past 15 years, Deutsche Familienversicherung has received a total of over 200 seals. The awards are an expression of the high performance and innovative capacity of the fast-growing digital insurance company.

The digital supplementary dental insurance for the customer

DFV-ZahnSchutz is fully digital, from the signing of the contract to the claims settlement, the customer benefits from the digital product design. Even at the time of signing up, the entry of data is significantly shortened by Amazon log-in, saving valuable time. Furthermore, in addition to conventional payment methods, the innovative direct insurer also offers the use of AmazonPay or PayPal. The entire policy process is fully automated and takes an average of three minutes. The customer then receives access to the DFV customer portal, the DFV customer app and the DFV customer wallet. Through these digital customer services, the customers can manage their policies and initiate the fully digital claim reporting easily, online and paperless from their smartphone.

Your contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is an innovative direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de