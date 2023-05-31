Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02:50 2023-05-31 am EDT
7.730 EUR   +0.91%
03:06aDfv Deutsche Familienversicherung Ag : DFV-ZahnSchutz is the digital record test champion    
EQ
05/17DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
CI
05/17Transcript : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 17, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: DFV-ZahnSchutz is the digital record test champion    

05/31/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 31.05.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Press release

 

Deutsche Familienversicherung: DFV-ZahnSchutz is the digital record test champion              

Frankfurt am Main, 31. Mai 2023 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("German Family Insurance"), the innovative direct insurer from Frankfurt, has received the Stiftung Warentest "TESTSIEG" and the top rating of very good (0.5) for its DFV-ZahnSchutz Exklusiv for the eighth time in a row.

„In 2014, we revolutionised the market for supplementary dental insurance with a then innovative product approach and received the top rating 0.5 for the first time. And today, nine years later, there are 35 test winners with the top score of 0.5. Honi soit qui mal y pense,“ comments Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, founder and Chairman of the Board of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, on the eighth test victory in a row.

DFV-Zahnschutz is once again „very good“

In its 06/2023 test, Stiftung Warentest awarded the DFV-Zahnschutz tariff the rating "very good" (0.5) for the eighth time. With coverage in the categories of dental treatment, prophylaxis, dentures, orthodontics and tooth preservation, the dental protection of the award-winning DFV tariff covers a broad spectrum.

DFV has also been able to demonstrate the outstanding quality of its products in the past through numerous awards in various categories. In the past 15 years, Deutsche Familienversicherung has received a total of over 200 seals. The awards are an expression of the high performance and innovative capacity of the fast-growing digital insurance company.

The digital supplementary dental insurance for the customer

DFV-ZahnSchutz is fully digital, from the signing of the contract to the claims settlement, the customer benefits from the digital product design. Even at the time of signing up, the entry of data is significantly shortened by Amazon log-in, saving valuable time. Furthermore, in addition to conventional payment methods, the innovative direct insurer also offers the use of AmazonPay or PayPal. The entire policy process is fully automated and takes an average of three minutes. The customer then receives access to the DFV customer portal, the DFV customer app and the DFV customer wallet. Through these digital customer services, the customers can manage their policies and initiate the fully digital claim reporting easily, online and paperless from their smartphone.

 

Your contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is an innovative direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The direct insurer's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award- winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Key word(s): Insurance

31.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1645291

 
End of News EQS Media

1645291  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
03:06aDfv Deutsche Familienversicherung Ag : DFV-ZahnSchutz is the digital record test champion ..
EQ
05/17DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
CI
05/17Transcript : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May..
CI
05/17Dfv Deutsche Familienversicherung : Q1 Results 2023
PU
05/17Dfv Deutsche Familienversicherung Ag : Deutsche Familienversicherung starts 2023 stronger ..
EQ
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/11Dfv Deutsche Familienversicherung : Equity Forum German Spring Conference 2023
PU
04/24Dd : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Haron Holding S.A., buy
EQ
04/20Dd : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Haron Holding S.A., buy
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 211 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2023 4,60 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net cash 2023 35,1 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 112 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,66 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Karsten Paetzmann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carola Theresia Paschola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bettina Hornung Chief Information Officer
Maximilian Knoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG-10.93%120
ALLIANZ SE3.21%88 559
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%86 240
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 707
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.39%69 701
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.30%28 239
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer