DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/02/2021 | 05:46am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2021 / 11:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 3245.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.00 EUR 3245.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71340  02.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
