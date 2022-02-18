|
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.02.2022 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Haron Holding S.A.
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Luca
|Last name(s):
|Pesarini
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|11.74 EUR
|4707.74 EUR
|11.80 EUR
|5746.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|11.77 EUR
|10454.34 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|
|Reuterweg 47
|
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
72799 18.02.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
149 M
169 M
169 M
|Net income 2021
|
-3,00 M
-3,41 M
-3,41 M
|Net cash 2021
|
33,6 M
38,2 M
38,2 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-40,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
175 M
199 M
199 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,95x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|150
|Free-Float
|39,3%
|
|Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
12,02 €
|Average target price
|
21,67 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
80,3%