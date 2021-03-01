DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03/01/2021 | 11:34am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
01.03.2021 / 17:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: