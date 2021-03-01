Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/01/2021 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.03.2021 / 17:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/2000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/2000/publications.html

01.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1172146  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172146&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
11:34aDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
02/01PRESS RELEASE  : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 10..
DJ
02/01DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Se..
EQ
01/22DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG  : Preliminary Figures 2020
PU
01/21DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG  : Preliminary Figures 2021
PU
01/21DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG  : Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020..
PU
01/21PRESS RELEASE  : Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets desp..
DJ
01/21DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG  : Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020..
EQ
2020DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG  : New syndicate split with reinsurance soluti..
PU
2020DGAP-ADHOC  : CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for De..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 115 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 -7,35 M -8,86 M -8,86 M
Net cash 2020 30,7 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 M 275 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,50 €
Last Close Price 15,60 €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Paetzmann Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Werner Rhein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG-31.88%275
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-6.64%5 885
TRUPANION, INC.-19.17%3 819
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-4.26%3 748
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE0.38%2 640
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-25.52%2 255