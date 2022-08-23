DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.08.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022

Address:

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 07, 2022Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/2000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 07, 2022Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/2000/publications.html

23.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

