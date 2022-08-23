Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:47 2022-08-23 pm EDT
11.21 EUR   +0.81%
01:01pDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08/18Deutsche Familienversicherung delivering profitability and innovation
EQ
08/11DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : H1 2022 results significantly better than expected
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.08.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 07, 2022
Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/2000/publications.html

23.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1426617  23.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426617&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
01:01pDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
08/18Deutsche Familienversicherung delivering profitability and innovation
EQ
08/11DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : H1 2022 results significantly better than expected
EQ
06/01DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG gets two new members of the Supervisory Board and ..
EQ
06/01DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Announces Board Changes
CI
05/27DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Q1 Results 2022
PU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
05/18Deutsche Familienversicherung reaches profit zone with 37% growth
EQ
05/18DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
03/24TRANSCRIPT : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 192 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 2,20 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net cash 2022 18,3 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,12 €
Average target price 20,50 €
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Karsten Paetzmann Chief Financial Officer
Carola Theresia Paschola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operations & Information Officer
Ulrich Gauß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG6.11%161
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED10.75%7 020
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY27.09%5 316
TRUPANION, INC.-46.95%2 854
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-4.52%2 463
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED10.98%2 451