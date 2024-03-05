DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.03.2024 / 14:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Street:
Reuterweg 47
Postal code:
60323
City:
Frankfurt/Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Omission of an instrument (purchase right)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Stefan M. Knoll Date of birth: 26 Dec 1957
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SK Beteiligungen GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Feb 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
19.56 %
0.00 %
19.56 %
14,587,780
Previous notification
19.45 %
35.86 %
55.30 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE 000A2NBVD5
2,000
2,851,712
0.01 %
19.55 %
Total
2,853,712
19.56 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Stefan M. Knoll
%
%
%
SK Beteiligungen GmbH
19.55 %
%
19.55 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01 March 2024
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is a Germany-based company engaged in digital Insurtech and insurance sector. The Company focuses primarily on selling insurance policies digitally and online. It offers the broad range of digital customer solutions, such DFV customer portal or DFV app that enable its customers to process business transactions in real time, covering advice, financial statements, document management and claims handling. Its product portfolio includes supplemental health insurance policies, such as supplementary outpatient, inpatient, dental and long-term care insurance, and property insurance, such as household contents, liability, legal defence and accident insurance policies. The Company has wholly-owned subsidiaries in Germany.