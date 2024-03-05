EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.03.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Street: Reuterweg 47
Postal code: 60323
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Omission of an instrument (purchase right)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Luca Pesarini
Date of birth: 16 Oct 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Haron Holding S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Feb 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 24.98 % 0.00 % 24.98 % 14,587,780
Previous notification 22.02 % 39.66 % 61.68 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE 000A2NBVD5 2,288,748 1,354,994 15.69 % 9.29 %
Total 3,643,742 24.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
   Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
     Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Luca Pesarini 15.69 % % 15.69 %
Haron Holding S.A. 9.29 % % 9.29 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 March 2024


Language: English
