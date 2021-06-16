|
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.06.2021 / 13:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|SK Beteiligungen GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Stefan M.
|Last name(s):
|Knoll
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|13.30 EUR
|39900.00 EUR
|13.30 EUR
|33250.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|13.30 EUR
|73150.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Stock Exchange Stuttgart
|MIC:
|XSTU
16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|
|Reuterweg 47
|
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
69075 16.06.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
154 M
186 M
186 M
|Net income 2021
|
-3,20 M
-3,88 M
-3,88 M
|Net cash 2021
|
32,9 M
39,9 M
39,9 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-57,7x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
191 M
232 M
232 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,03x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,75x
|Nbr of Employees
|150
|Free-Float
|31,3%
|
|Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
22,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
13,12 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
82,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
71,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
52,4%