    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/16/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2021 / 13:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SK Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan M.
Last name(s): Knoll
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.30 EUR 39900.00 EUR
13.30 EUR 33250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.30 EUR 73150.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69075  16.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
