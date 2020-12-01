Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief…

12/01/2020 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer
01.12.2020
Inhaltsverzeichnis

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ('DFV', 'Deutsche Familienversicherung'), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, has a new CFO. Subject to approval by BaFin, the Supervisory Board of DFV has appointed Dr Karsten Paetzmann as a Member of the Management Board and new CFO with effect from 1 February 2021. The CEO, Dr Stefan Knoll, took over the CFO function on an interim basis at the beginning of the year and will fully concentrate on his duties as CEO once Karsten Paetzmann has joined the company.

Karsten Paetzmann (52) has broad global experience in financial services and has held senior positions in the consulting and insurance industry. He joins from BDO, the accounting firm, where he was Partner and Chair of Financial Services Germany. Within the international BDO network, he was also responsible for establishing and leading the global Corporate Finance practices for the banking, insurance and asset management industries. During his career, Karsten Paetzmann has built up more than 25 years of expertise in the core disciplines of the insurance and banking industry, having advised several digital business models in Germany and abroad on their growth path.
DFV's strategic initiatives to establish further insurance companies and to prepare for the entry on European markets will benefit from Karsten Paetzmann's expertise in advising insurance and financial groups on similar issues.

'We are convinced that with Karsten Paetzmann we have gained a highly qualified CFO for Deutsche Familienversicherung. We are very much looking forward to working with him and will jointly further promote the growth of DFV,' said Dr Hans-Werner Rhein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Your Contact
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing Insurtech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the company is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ('Simple & Sensible'). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance policies. Based on its ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants. The shares of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

Zurück

Disclaimer

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:10:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
03:11aDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karst..
PU
02:02aDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karst..
EQ
11/19DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Eigenkapitalforum 2020
PU
11/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Q3 Results 2020
PU
11/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung increases prem..
EQ
11/06DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Berenberg initiates coverage on Deutsche Fam..
EQ
08/13DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung defies the COV..
PU
08/13DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung defies the COV..
EQ
08/07DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
08/04DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Webcast on the publication of the half-yearl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2020 -7,23 M -8,64 M -8,64 M
Net cash 2020 30,2 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -43,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 318 M 380 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00 €
Last Close Price 21,82 €
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Werner Rhein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Pfennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG34.69%380
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-7.91%5 884
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY19.14%3 889
TRUPANION, INC.170.64%3 594
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-24.86%3 135
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE6.00%2 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ