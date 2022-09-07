DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : Financial Results HY 2022 & Capital Markets Day

Deutsche Familienversicherung
The leading InsurTech in Europe
Capital Markets Day 2022 - 7th September 2022
Welcome
Programme of Capital Markets Day
Half-Year Financial Report 2022
Karsten Paetzmann
News from Operations & IT
Marcus Wollny
Introducing Hyrance AG
Alois Knoll
News from Sales
Ansgar Kaschel
Outlook & Summary
Stefan Knoll
Q&A
Half-Year Financial Report
2022
Karsten Paetzmann
CFO
Financial results H1 2022
+36% -9% €1.9M
Growth
Opex (Cost cutting)
Profit before
GWP
Primary insurance
tax
GWP (gross written premiums) and Opex: change year-over-year
Opex: IFRS expenses from insurance operations
Growth and diversification
Product mix H1 2021
Product mix H1 2022
Other Property/Casualty
Pet 4%
5%
Other Health
nAdL
9%
Inwards
Reinsurance
20%
Other
Property/
Casualty
+36%
3%
58%
Pet
Dental
48%
LTC 23%
other Health
nAdS
1%
Based on gross written premiums (GWP) LTC: Long-term care
7%
LTC 16%
nAdL: nach Art der Lebensversicherung, calculated as life insurance
nAdS: nach Art der Schadenversicherung, calculated as non-life insurance
