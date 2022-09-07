Log in
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
2022-09-07
11.11 EUR   +1.18%
04:50aDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Financial Results HY 2022 & Capital Markets Day
PU
02:03aDeutsche Familienversicherung is profitable and growing at an above-average rate
EQ
09/02DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Half-yearly financial report 2022
PU
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : Financial Results HY 2022 & Capital Markets Day

09/07/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Deutsche Familienversicherung

The leading InsurTech in Europe

Capital Markets Day 2022 - 7th September 2022

Welcome

Programme of Capital Markets Day

Half-Year Financial Report 2022

Karsten Paetzmann

News from Operations & IT

Marcus Wollny

Introducing Hyrance AG

Alois Knoll

News from Sales

Ansgar Kaschel

Outlook & Summary

Stefan Knoll

Q&A

2

Half-Year Financial Report

2022

Karsten Paetzmann

CFO

3

Financial results H1 2022

+36% -9% €1.9M

Growth

Opex (Cost cutting)

Profit before

GWP

Primary insurance

tax

GWP (gross written premiums) and Opex: change year-over-year

4

Opex: IFRS expenses from insurance operations

Financial results H1 2022

Growth and diversification

Product mix H1 2021

Product mix H1 2022

Other Property/Casualty

Pet 4%

5%

Other Health

nAdL

9%

Inwards

Reinsurance

20%

Other

Property/

Casualty

+36%

3%

58%

Pet

Dental

Dental

5%

48%

LTC 23%

other Health

nAdS

1%

Based on gross written premiums (GWP) LTC: Long-term care

Other Health

nAdL

7%

LTC 16%

Other Health

nAdS

1%

nAdL: nach Art der Lebensversicherung, calculated as life insurance

nAdS: nach Art der Schadenversicherung, calculated as non-life insurance

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
