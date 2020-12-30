Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : New syndicate split with reinsurance solution

12/30/2020 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New syndicate split with reinsurance solution
30.12.2020
Inhaltsverzeichnis
CareFlex Chemie care sector solution to be launched in 2021

At the beginning of 2021, CareFlex Chemie is to start as planned, the first collectively agreed nursing care insurance for an entire industrial sector in Germany. The basis for this is the current collective agreement concluded by the IG BCE trade union and the BAVC employers' association for all pay-scale employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The insurance will start on 1 July 2021.

Change in the distribution of the syndicate

Before the planned start of sales, there will be a shift in the consortium distribution: R+V Krankenversicherung AG and Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG want to continue the consortium together on a parity basis in future. Deutsche Familienversicherung AG will leave the consortium as a syndicate member, but will remain associated with the consortium as a reinsurer. Nothing will change for customers and partners as a result. R+V Krankenversicherung AG will continue to be the managing consortium leader, Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG will take over the consortium leadership for product and portfolio management.

Care insurance for an entire industry

CareFlex Chemie supplements the benefits of the statutory long-term care insurance and helps to reduce the existing financing gap. Since it is an industry-wide solution, no individual health checks are necessary. The chemical industry in Germany has about 580,000 employees, including 435,000 pay-scale employees. Non-pay-scale employees in the industry can also receive CareFlex Chemie if their employer so agrees.

New syndicate split with reinsurance solution
CareFlex Chemie care sector solution to be launched in 2021 [PDF]


Press contact

Dr. Karsten Eichner
R+V Versicherung AG
Pressesprecher
Tel.: 0611 533-4490
E-Mail: karsten.eichner@ruv.de

Lutz Kiesewetter
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

Marina Weise-Bonczek
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG
Abteilung Presse und Vorstandsstab
Tel.: 0202 438-2718
E-Mail: marina.weise@barmenia.de

Zurück

Disclaimer

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
03:09pDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : New syndicate split with reinsurance solutio..
PU
02:23pDGAP-ADHOC : CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deu..
DJ
12/03DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung and German foo..
PU
12/01DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karst..
PU
12/01DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karst..
EQ
12/01PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chie..
DJ
11/19DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Eigenkapitalforum 2020
PU
11/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Q3 Results 2020
PU
11/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung increases prem..
EQ
11/06DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Berenberg initiates coverage on Deutsche Fam..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2020 -7,53 M -9,26 M -9,26 M
Net cash 2020 30,2 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 332 M 407 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00 €
Last Close Price 22,79 €
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Hans-Werner Rhein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Pfennig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG40.68%407
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-3.16%6 358
TRUPANION, INC.215.11%4 328
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY16.21%3 791
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-24.42%3 308
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE3.65%2 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ