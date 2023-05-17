Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:23 2023-05-17 am EDT
7.880 EUR   -1.50%
Dfv Deutsche Familienversicherung : Q1 Results 2023
PU
Dfv Deutsche Familienversicherung Ag : Deutsche Familienversicherung starts 2023 stronger than expected
EQ
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : Q1 Results 2023

05/17/2023 | 03:40am EDT
Financial results Q1 2023

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

17 Mai 2023

Welcome

2

Financial results Q1 2023

New group reporting from 2023

Group reporting with a new look

DFV has adopted the new standards IFRS 17 'Insurance contracts' and IFRS 9 'Financial instruments' in January 2023.

New measurement models, new presentation and extended disclosure requirements.

For conceptual guidance also refer to the information supporting

DFV's 2022 group result during the conference on 30 March 2023.

DFV continues to apply HGB accounting for internal purposes, especially directed towards the aspired ability to pay dividends.

3

Financial results Q1 2023

+5 % +39 % 95 %

Insurance revenue

Insurance service

Combined ratio

growth

result

Insurance revenue and insurance service result: change year-over-year

4

Financial results Q1 2023

Insurance service result as a new performance indicator

Statement of comprehensive income

€m

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Delta

in %

Insurance revenue

46.4

49.0

+2.5

+5%

1

Insurance service expenses

-30.6

-31.4

-0.8

+3%

Acquisition cost

-4.3

-5.1

-0.8

+19%

2

Other insurance expenses

-8.3

-7.2

+1.1

-13%

Insurance service expenses

-43.1

-43.7

-0.6

+1%

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held

-1.6

-2.9

-1.3

+81%

3

Insurance service result

1.7

2.4

+0.7

+39%

4

Claims ratio (net)

68%

68%

Acquisition expense ratio (net)

10%

11%

5

Admin expense ratio (net)

18%

16%

Combined ratio (net)

96%

95%

CSM: Contractual service margin, an item representing the unearned profit of a group of insurance contracts to be recognised

Combined ratio looks different under IFRS 17

as services are provided to policyholders

Insurance service result

GMM: General measurement model, the default measurement model under IFRS 17 for long-termnon-participating business

= 1 -

PAA: Premium allocation approach, the optional, simplified measurement model under IFRS 17 for short-term business

VFA: Variable fee approach, the compulsory measurement model under IFRS 17 for long-term participating business

Insurance revenue - Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held

Adoption of IFRS 17/9 in both reporting periods; simplified

  1. New line item insurance revenue, also containing the unlocking of the contractual service margin (CSM) which contains future profits of the contracts (GMM and VFA).
  2. Increased volume of amortisation acquisi- tion cost, reflecting acquisition cost from new business in previous periods (PAA).
  3. Lower inflow from reinsurers, due to enhanced profitability of the gross business in Q1 2023 (GMM).
  4. IFRS 17 insurance service result, reflecting the increased operating profit compared to Q1 2022.
  5. Favourable development of operating ratios compared to Q1 2022 (net):
    • Stable claims ratio;
    • Increased acquisition expense ratio due to a high volume of new business inflow in previous periods;
    • Optimised admin expense ratio;

- Slightly reduced combined ratio.

5

Disclaimer

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 211 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2023 4,60 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net cash 2023 35,1 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 117 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Karsten Paetzmann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carola Theresia Paschola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bettina Hornung Chief Information Officer
Maximilian Knoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG-6.98%127
ALLIANZ SE4.06%90 459
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.74%89 089
CHUBB LIMITED-9.52%82 669
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.94%70 664
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.72%27 648
