DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : Q1 Results 2023

New group reporting from 2023
Group reporting with a new look
DFV has adopted the new standards IFRS 17 'Insurance contracts' and IFRS 9 'Financial instruments' in January 2023.
New measurement models, new presentation and extended disclosure requirements.
For conceptual guidance also refer to the information supporting
DFV's 2022 group result during the conference on 30 March 2023.
DFV continues to apply HGB accounting for internal purposes, especially directed towards the aspired ability to pay dividends.
Financial results Q1 2023
+5 % +39 % 95 %
Insurance revenue
Insurance service
Combined ratio
growth
result
Insurance revenue and insurance service result: change year-over-year
4
Financial results Q1 2023
Insurance service result as a new performance indicator
Statement of comprehensive income
€m
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Delta
in %
Insurance revenue
46.4
49.0
+2.5
+5%
1
Insurance service expenses
-30.6
-31.4
-0.8
+3%
Acquisition cost
-4.3
-5.1
-0.8
+19%
2
Other insurance expenses
-8.3
-7.2
+1.1
-13%
Insurance service expenses
-43.1
-43.7
-0.6
+1%
Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held
-1.6
-2.9
-1.3
+81%
3
Insurance service result
1.7
2.4
+0.7
+39%
4
Claims ratio (net)
68%
68%
Acquisition expense ratio (net)
10%
11%
5
Admin expense ratio (net)
18%
16%
Combined ratio (net)
96%
95%
CSM: Contractual service margin, an item representing the unearned profit of a group of insurance contracts to be recognised
Combined ratio looks different under IFRS 17
as services are provided to policyholders
Insurance service result
GMM: General measurement model, the default measurement model under IFRS 17 for long-termnon-participating business
= 1 -
PAA: Premium allocation approach, the optional, simplified measurement model under IFRS 17 for short-term business
VFA: Variable fee approach, the compulsory measurement model under IFRS 17 for long-term participating business
Insurance revenue - Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held
Adoption of IFRS 17/9 in both reporting periods; simplified
New line item insurance revenue, also containing the unlocking of the contractual service margin (CSM) which contains future profits of the contracts (GMM and VFA).
Increased volume of amortisation acquisi- tion cost , reflecting acquisition cost from new business in previous periods (PAA).
Lower inflow from reinsurers, due to enhanced profitability of the gross business in Q1 2023 (GMM).
IFRS 17 insurance service result , reflecting the increased operating profit compared to Q1 2022.
Favourable development of operating ratios compared to Q1 2022 (net):
Stable claims ratio;
Increased acquisition expense ratio due to a high volume of new business inflow in previous periods;
Optimised admin expense ratio;
- Slightly reduced combined ratio.
5
Sales 2023
211 M
229 M
229 M
Net income 2023
4,60 M
5,00 M
5,00 M
Net cash 2023
35,1 M
38,1 M
38,1 M
P/E ratio 2023
25,8x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
117 M
127 M
127 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,39x
EV / Sales 2024
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
180
Free-Float
24,8%
