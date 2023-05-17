DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : Q1 Results 2023

Financial results Q1 2023

New group reporting from 2023

Group reporting with a new look

DFV has adopted the new standards IFRS 17 'Insurance contracts' and IFRS 9 'Financial instruments' in January 2023.

New measurement models, new presentation and extended disclosure requirements.

For conceptual guidance also refer to the information supporting

DFV's 2022 group result during the conference on 30 March 2023.

DFV continues to apply HGB accounting for internal purposes, especially directed towards the aspired ability to pay dividends.