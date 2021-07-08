DGAP-DD : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.07.2021 / 10:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Herr First name: Stephan Last name(s): Schinnenburg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG b) LEI 391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 13.32 EUR 2664.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 13.32 EUR 2664.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-06; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

