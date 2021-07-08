DGAP-DD : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
08.07.2021 / 10:42
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Schinnenburg
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.32 EUR 2664.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.32 EUR 2664.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-06; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
69503 08.07.2021
