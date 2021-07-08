Log in
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
DGAP-DD : DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

07/08/2021 | 04:43am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
08.07.2021 / 10:42 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Herr 
 
 First name:    Stephan 
 
 Last name(s):  Schinnenburg 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2NBVD5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 13.32 EUR      2664.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 13.32 EUR     2664.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-06; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Tradegate Exchange 
 
 MIC:          TGAT 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG 
              Reuterweg 47 
              60323 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69503 08.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

