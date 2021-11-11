Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Familienversicherung is a reinsurer, grows faster and re…

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Deutsche Familienversicherung is a reinsurer, grows faster and reduces loss
11.11.2021
Inhaltsverzeichnis
  • Entry into reinsurance business; volume of around € 35-40 million assumed
  • Gross premiums written in primary insurance increase by 22 % in the first nine months of 2021
  • Adjusted annual targets 2021: Significant reduction of the planned loss before taxes to around EUR -2 million (previously: around EUR -4 million)

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the digital insurance company and a leading InsurTech in Europe, continues to grow.

Entry into reinsurance

As announced, the company has assumed liability as reinsurer of the CareFlex Chemie (Group) consortium. Primary insurance shares of Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG, Wuppertal, with a volume of around €35-40 million will be taken over by DFV by way of a reinsurance agreement with retroactive effect from 1 June 2021. The growth of Deutsche Familienversicherung, which is already around 20 percent in the core primary insurance business in 2021, will thus accelerate once again. The active reinsurance business will increase DFV's premium income by an additional €20 million in 2021. From 2022 onwards, premium income of around €35-40 million per year can be expected from the reinsurance contract.

22% Growth in primary insurance

In addition, despite the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the company recorded an increase of around 12.5% in existing premiums in primary insurance to over EUR 140 million in the first nine months of the 2021 financial year (9M 2021: EUR 125 million). Gross written premiums in primary insurance increased by 21.8% to EUR 101.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 (9M 2020: EUR 83.5 million). While premiums in supplementary health insurance increased by 19.4%, growth in property insurance was a pleasing 52.9%. This development is in line with the Group strategy, which provides for increasing diversification of DFV's product portfolio in order to broaden the company's base.

DFV is continuously developing its product portfolio, which is reflected, among other things, in an increase in the value added per contract. In supplementary health insurance, the average premium in the portfolio rose from around EUR 250 (9M 2020) to EUR 279 and in property insurance from around EUR 94 (9M 2020) to EUR 115.

"Despite the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, DFV's business development is pleasing. We are a reinsurer again for the first time since 2012, have launched new products on the market, have won several Stiftung Warentest tests and have expanded into another European country," comments Dr. Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung

Increase in profitability

Consolidated net income after taxes improved significantly to EUR -1.1 million in the first nine months of 2021 (9M 2020: EUR -4.7 million). The slightly positive consolidated net income before taxes of EUR 0.1 million (9M 2020: EUR -6.9 million) represents an important step towards the targeted profitability. The main drivers for this are a strongly improved investment result of EUR 8.5 million (9M 2020: EUR -1.2 million), the initiated implementation of measures to reduce operating expenses (opex) and lower distribution expenses. Professional investment management and measures introduced to increase cost discipline have proven to be relevant profitability drivers in 2021.

DFV recorded an increase in the claims ratio to 71.8% in the first nine months of 2021 (FY 2020: 63.0%). However, the company confirms the long-term target corridor of up to 70%. The combined ratio improved by 3 percentage points to 103.0% (9M 2020: 106.0%), as operating costs increased only moderately despite the strong new business.

DFV-HaftpflichtSchutz rated "very good" in all categories

DFV's insurance products once again achieved top marks. In its current test 10/2021, Stiftung Warentest awarded the insurtech company's tariff a quality rating of "very good" (0.6) for both "basic cover and sum insured" and "extended cover". This places the company in the top 3 of 363 liability insurance policies tested by Stiftung Warentest Finanztest.

DFV has also been able to demonstrate the outstanding quality of its products in the past with numerous awards in various categories. In 2021, it has already received numerous seals of approval - including for its supplementary dental insurance. In April, the DFV-ZahnSchutz tariff was also rated "very good" (0.5) by Stiftung Warentest and thus emerged as the test winner.

Successful internationalisation and expansion of the sales network

Both the roll-out of the business model in Austria with the sale of animal health insurance and the market launch of the new combination product "DFV-KombiSchutz" got off to a successful start at the end of June.

In addition, in the first nine months of 2021, Deutsche Familienversicherung succeeded in concluding a large number of cooperation agreements with renowned partners in order to accelerate its own growth. These include banks and companies with an impressive sales reach, e.g. Hamburger Sparkasse, Lidl and Volkswagen Bank GmbH.

Outlook 2021: Significantly reduced loss

In DFV's sales activities in the core business of primary insurance, a new cooperation, which was expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, has been postponed until 2022. New primary insurance business for 2021 is now forecast at around EUR 24 million. Overall, Deutsche Familienversicherung expects the pre-tax consolidated loss 2021in 2021, which was planned at €4 million, to be significantly lower, estimated at around €2 million.

Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

Zurück

Disclaimer

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
03:37aDeutsche Familienversicherung is a reinsurer, grows faster and re…
PU
03:15aPRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Familienversicherung is a reinsurer, grows faster and reduces los..
DJ
03:15aDeutsche Familienversicherung is a reinsurer, grows faster and reduces loss
EQ
11/10Deutsche Familienversicherung becomes reinsurer, grows faster and…
PU
11/09Deutsche Familienversicherung becomes reinsurer, grows faster and reduces loss
DJ
08/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Financial Results HY 2021 & Capital Markets Day
PU
08/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung confirms all annual targ..
PU
08/12DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : Deutsche Familienversicherung confirms all annual targ..
EQ
08/12PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Familienversicherung -2-
DJ
08/12PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Familienversicherung confirms all annual targets for 2021 after 2..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 155 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2021 -2,93 M -3,37 M -3,37 M
Net cash 2021 32,9 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 202 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 23,33 €
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Paetzmann Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Werner Rhein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operations & Information Officer
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG-47.60%202
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED14.29%6 979
TRUPANION, INC.1.15%4 888
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY16.20%4 526
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE4.52%2 776
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED21.78%2 449