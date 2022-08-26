DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Deutsche Familienversicherung starts cooperation with A1 in Austria



26.08.2022 / 08:41 CET/CEST

Deutsche Familienversicherung starts cooperation with A1 in Austria

Frankfurt am Main, 26. August 2022 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a digital insurer and leading InsurTech company in Europe, entered the pet health insurance business for dogs and cats in 2019. Since then, the company has seen sustained successful growth in this business segment. After the restructuring of the sales department in spring, the cooperation sales department was also reorganised. This reorganisation is also showing initial successes with regard to pet health insurance. Deutsche Familienversicherung succeeded in winning A1, Austria's leading communications provider, as a new cooperation partner for the sale of pet health insurance

„With this cooperation, Deutsche Familienversicherung underlines its European claim. As a "trusted partner" of A1, Austria's largest communications provider with 8 million customers, market entry into the neighbouring European country takes on a new dimension. This partnership shows that Deutsche Familienversicherung is also a strong cooperation partner for large companies abroad.“ Stefan Knoll, Chairman of the Board and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung, comments.

"www.A1click.at is the shopping world for future trends and digital needs of all Austrians. The new marketplace enriches digital life with innovative products and services - with exclusive deals, new offers and the A1 seal of approval for trustworthy partners. With DFV's pet health insurance, we now offer a product that many Austrians want: comprehensive protection for their favourite pets - as flexible as life itself," says Michaela Jarisch, Head of A1 Partnering & Innovation.

New cooperation with A1 in Austria

The cooperation with A1 started on 08.08.2022 with the distribution of DFV's pet health insurance for dogs and cats in Austria. A1 offers DFV's pet health insurance to its approximately 8 million landline, internet and mobile customers via the company's own marketplace https://A1click.at. The offer is available in the "Lifestyle & well-being" section under "Pet health insurance". A1click.at is the online shopping experience operated by A1 and open to everyone, with offers from A1's "trusted partners". The marketplace is actively promoted to A1 customers through all communication channels. In the cooperation agreement with Deutsche Familienversicherung, A1 acts as a tipster. This enables A1 customers to take out insurance policies in Austria directly via the DFV website www.dfv.at.

