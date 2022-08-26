Log in
    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
02:53 2022-08-26 am EDT
11.28 EUR   +0.18%
02:42aDeutsche Familienversicherung starts cooperation with A1 in Austria
EQ
08/18Deutsche Familienversicherung delivering profitability and innovation
EQ
08/11DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : H1 2022 results significantly better than expected
EQ
Deutsche Familienversicherung starts cooperation with A1 in Austria

08/26/2022 | 02:42am EDT
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Deutsche Familienversicherung starts cooperation with A1 in Austria

26.08.2022 / 08:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

 

Deutsche Familienversicherung starts cooperation with A1 in Austria

 

Frankfurt am Main, 26. August 2022 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a digital insurer and leading InsurTech company in Europe, entered the pet health insurance business for dogs and cats in 2019. Since then, the company has seen sustained successful growth in this business segment. After the restructuring of the sales department in spring, the cooperation sales department was also reorganised. This reorganisation is also showing initial successes with regard to pet health insurance. Deutsche Familienversicherung succeeded in winning A1, Austria's leading communications provider, as a new cooperation partner for the sale of pet health insurance

 „With this cooperation, Deutsche Familienversicherung underlines its European claim. As a "trusted partner" of A1, Austria's largest communications provider with 8 million customers, market entry into the neighbouring European country takes on a new dimension. This partnership shows that Deutsche Familienversicherung is also a strong cooperation partner for large companies abroad.“ Stefan Knoll, Chairman of the Board and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung, comments.

"www.A1click.at is the shopping world for future trends and digital needs of all Austrians. The new marketplace enriches digital life with innovative products and services - with exclusive deals, new offers and the A1 seal of approval for trustworthy partners. With DFV's pet health insurance, we now offer a product that many Austrians want: comprehensive protection for their favourite pets - as flexible as life itself," says Michaela Jarisch, Head of A1 Partnering & Innovation.

New cooperation with A1 in Austria

The cooperation with A1 started on 08.08.2022 with the distribution of DFV's pet health insurance for dogs and cats in Austria. A1 offers DFV's pet health insurance to its approximately 8 million landline, internet and mobile customers via the company's own marketplace https://A1click.at. The offer is available in the "Lifestyle & well-being" section under "Pet health insurance". A1click.at is the online shopping experience operated by A1 and open to everyone, with offers from A1's "trusted partners". The marketplace is actively promoted to A1 customers through all communication channels. In the cooperation agreement with Deutsche Familienversicherung, A1 acts as a tipster. This enables A1 customers to take out insurance policies in Austria directly via the DFV website www.dfv.at.

 

Your Contact

 

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

 

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

 

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 


26.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1428613

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1428613  26.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428613&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
