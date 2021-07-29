DGB Financial : 1H 2021 Investor Presentation

www.dgbfg.co.kr
1H 2021 Financial Results
Disclaimer
DGB Life Insurance's financial statements of 2018, 2019, and 1H20 have been restated retrospectively due to new accounting policy related to guarantee reserve. Accordingly, group financial results have been restated and reflected in this IR Book.
This preliminary financial results is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS) and contained herein has not been reviewed and audited by independent auditors.
The information contained herein is subject to change without further notice.
Some information contained herein has not reflected accounting policy changes for effective historical analysis.
Some of the totals may not sum due to rounding.
This material, Factbook, and financial statement are available at our website, www.dgbfg.co.kr.
For more information, refer to our business report, Factbook, annual report, and financial statement.
DGB Financial Group undertakes no obligation regarding any investment judgment based on such statements or figures.
Contents
D G B F i n a n c i a l G r o u p
D G B D a e g u B a n k
N o n - B a n k
DGB Financial Group Structure
Financial Results Highlight
Key Indicators
Capital Adequacy / Dividend
Group Strategies for Future Growth
Condensed BS
Income Summary
Regional Economy
General Information
Income Summary / NIM
Asset Quality / Delinquency
Assets & Liabilities
Loan Portfolio / Collateral
Deposit Structure & Core Deposit
Capital Adequacy
Hi Investment & Securities
DGB Life
DGB Capital
DGB Asset Management
|
DGB Financial Group Structure
|
Page 05
|
Financial Results Highlight
|
Page 06
|
Key Indicators
|
Page 09
|
Capital Adequacy / Dividend
|
Page 10
|
Group Strategies for Future Growth
|
Page 12
|
Condensed BS
|
Page 13
|
Income Summary
|
Page 14
DGB Financial Group(Organizational Structure)
-
Total Assets 92.1 tr.
-
Employees 4,843
(Overseas local employees excluded)
-
EST. 2011. 5. 17
-
Total Assets 3.8 tr.
∙ Employees 93
This group structure is as of the end of 2Q21 Net Income is based on consolidated basis
Assets & net income are marked on KRW (Korean Won) Ownership described as percentage mark above
|
∙ Established in 1967. 10
|
∙ Branches
|
230
|
∙ ROE
|
9.15%
|
∙ Total Assets
|
70,009.6 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
192.7 bn.
|
∙ ROA
|
0.58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Acquired in
|
2018. 10
|
∙ Branches
|
26
|
∙ ROE
|
15.88%
|
∙ Total Assets
|
11,462.2 bn.
|
∙ Net Income 86.5 bn.
|
∙ ROA
|
1.57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Acquired in
|
2015. 1
|
∙ Branches
|
3
|
∙ ROE
|
7.44%
|
∙ Total Assets
|
6,695.3 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
10.3 bn.
|
∙ ROA
|
0.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Acquired in
|
2012. 1
|
∙ Branches
|
10
|
∙ ROE
|
17.20%
|
∙ Total Assets
|
3,835.8 bn.
|
∙ Net Income 38.2 bn.
|
∙ ROA
|
2.08%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Acq. in
|
2016. 10
|
∙ Total Assets
|
41.5 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
2.3 bn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Acq. in
|
2013.
|
3
|
∙ Total Assets
|
36.0 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
-0.4 bn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Est. in
|
2012. 4
|
∙ Total Assets
|
13.9 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
0.3 bn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Est. in
|
2000.
|
7
|
∙ Total Assets
|
5.6 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
0.2 bn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Acq. in
|
2021.
|
4
|
∙ Total Assets
|
9.3 bn.
|
∙ Net Income
|
-0.2 bn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
DGB Financial Group published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:46:05 UTC.