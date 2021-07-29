Log in
    A139130   KR7139130009

DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A139130)
DGB Financial : 1H 2021 Investor Presentation

07/29/2021 | 02:47am EDT
IM Bank

IM #

www.dgbfg.co.kr

1H 2021 Financial Results

Disclaimer

DGB Life Insurance's financial statements of 2018, 2019, and 1H20 have been restated retrospectively due to new accounting policy related to guarantee reserve. Accordingly, group financial results have been restated and reflected in this IR Book.

This preliminary financial results is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS) and contained herein has not been reviewed and audited by independent auditors.

The information contained herein is subject to change without further notice.

Some information contained herein has not reflected accounting policy changes for effective historical analysis.

Some of the totals may not sum due to rounding.

This material, Factbook, and financial statement are available at our website, www.dgbfg.co.kr.

For more information, refer to our business report, Factbook, annual report, and financial statement.

DGB Financial Group undertakes no obligation regarding any investment judgment based on such statements or figures.

Contents

D G B F i n a n c i a l G r o u p

D G B D a e g u B a n k

N o n - B a n k

DGB Financial Group Structure

Financial Results Highlight

Key Indicators

Capital Adequacy / Dividend

Group Strategies for Future Growth

Condensed BS

Income Summary

Regional Economy

General Information

Income Summary / NIM

Asset Quality / Delinquency

Assets & Liabilities

Loan Portfolio / Collateral

Deposit Structure & Core Deposit

Capital Adequacy

Hi Investment & Securities

DGB Life

DGB Capital

DGB Asset Management

DGB Financial Group

DGB Financial Group Structure

Page 05

Financial Results Highlight

Page 06

Key Indicators

Page 09

Capital Adequacy / Dividend

Page 10

Group Strategies for Future Growth

Page 12

Condensed BS

Page 13

Income Summary

Page 14

DGB Financial Group(Organizational Structure)

  • Total Assets 92.1 tr.
  • Employees 4,843

(Overseas local employees excluded)

  • Net Income 278.8 bn.

ROE

10.93%

ROA

0.67%

  • EST. 2011. 5. 17
  • Total Assets 3.8 tr.

Employees 93

This group structure is as of the end of 2Q21 Net Income is based on consolidated basis

Assets & net income are marked on KRW (Korean Won) Ownership described as percentage mark above

∙ Established in 1967. 10

Branches

230

ROE

9.15%

∙ Total Assets

70,009.6 bn.

Net Income

192.7 bn.

ROA

0.58%

∙ Acquired in

2018. 10

Branches

26

ROE

15.88%

∙ Total Assets

11,462.2 bn.

Net Income 86.5 bn.

ROA

1.57%

∙ Acquired in

2015. 1

Branches

3

ROE

7.44%

∙ Total Assets

6,695.3 bn.

Net Income

10.3 bn.

ROA

0.31%

∙ Acquired in

2012. 1

Branches

10

ROE

17.20%

∙ Total Assets

3,835.8 bn.

Net Income 38.2 bn.

ROA

2.08%

∙ Acq. in

2016. 10

∙ Total Assets

41.5 bn.

Net Income

2.3 bn.

∙ Acq. in

2013.

3

∙ Total Assets

36.0 bn.

Net Income

-0.4 bn.

∙ Est. in

2012. 4

∙ Total Assets

13.9 bn.

Net Income

0.3 bn.

∙ Est. in

2000.

7

∙ Total Assets

5.6 bn.

Net Income

0.2 bn.

∙ Acq. in

2021.

4

∙ Total Assets

9.3 bn.

Net Income

-0.2 bn.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DGB Financial Group published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 904 B 1,66 B 1,66 B
Net income 2021 406 B 0,35 B 0,35 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,85x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 1 539 B 1 331 M 1 344 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9 100,00 KRW
Average target price 11 112,50 KRW
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tae-O Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
In-Deok Seo Independent Director
Dam Lee Independent Director
Seon-Ho Jo Independent Director
Sang-Yeop Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.34.02%1 331
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.19%452 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%322 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.73%240 922
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.80%185 435
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.01%180 662