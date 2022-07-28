Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A139130   KR7139130009

DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(A139130)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
7700.00 KRW   +0.26%
03:38aDGB FINANCIAL : 1H 2022 Fact Book
PU
03:28aDGB FINANCIAL : 1H 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05/16DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGB Financial : 1H 2022 Investor Presentation

07/28/2022 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.dgbfg.co.kr

DGB FG

1H 2022 Financial Results

Disclaimer

DGB Life Insurance's financial statements from 2018 to 1H21 have been restated due to new accounting policy(guarantee reserve). Accordingly, group financial results have been retrospectively restated and reflected in this IR Book. Refer to changes in net incomebelow.

Unit : bn. Won, Net Income

2018

2019

2020

1H21

Before restatement (before new accounting policy)

381.1

327.4

-

Discount rate(as of the end of 2020) reflected

380.4

307.3

332.3

278.8

Discount rate(as of the end of 2021) reflected

361.4

281.0

342.2

307.8

This preliminary financial results is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS) and contained herein has not been reviewed and audited by independent auditors.

The information contained herein is subject to change without further notice.

Some information contained herein has not reflected accounting policy changes for effective historical analysis.

Some of the totals may not sum due to rounding.

This material, Factbook, and financial statement are available at our website, www.dgbfg.co.kr.

For more information, refer to our business report, Factbook, annual report, and financial statement.

DGB Financial Group undertakes no obligation regarding any investment judgment based on such statements or figures.

Contents

DGB Financial Group

DGB Daegu Bank

Non-Bank

Group Structure

Financial Results

Key Indicators

Capital Adequacy / Dividend

Group Strategies for Future Growth

Condensed BS

Condensed IS

Market Share & Regional Economy Financial Results

Loans & Deposits(Funding Structure) Asset Quality & Delinquency

Hi Investment & Securities

DGB Life

DGB Capital

Hi Asset Management

DGB Financial Group

Group Structure

Page 05

Financial Results

Page 06

Key Indicators

Page 10

Capital Adequacy / Dividend

Page 11

Group Strategies for Future Growth

Page 13

Condensed BS

Page 14

Condensed IS

Page 15

DGB Financial Group(Organizational Structure)

Assets

95.6 tr.

Equity

6.1 tr.

EST. : Established

Assets

70,609.8 bn.

∙ Branches

212

∙ ROE

9.91%

100%

Equity

4,810.9 bn.

∙ Net Income

215.2 bn.

∙ ROA

0.62%

ACQ. : Acquired

EST.

1967. 10

  • Employees 4,846

(Overseas local employees excluded)

Net Income 285.5 bn.

∙ ROE

10.61%

∙ ROA

0.65%

Assets

13,623.4 bn.

∙ Branches

25

∙ ROE 10.45%

ACQ.

Equity

1,413.5 bn.

∙ Net Income

64.3 bn.

∙ ROA

1.01%

2018. 10

87.9%

Assets

7,002.4 bn.

∙ ROE

8.00%

ACQ.

Equity

328.5 bn.

∙ Net Income

13.3 bn.

∙ ROA

0.38%

2015. 1

100%

100%

EST. 2011. 5. 17

100%

  • Total Assets 4.2 tr.

Employees

100

100%

100%

100%

100%

74.0%

  • This group structure is as of the end of 2Q22
  • Bank trust account included in group & bank assets
  • Net Income is based on consolidated basis
  • Assets & net income are marked on KRW (Korean Won)
  • Ownership described as percentage mark above

Assets

4,173.2 bn.

∙ Branches

5

∙ ROE

17.89%

ACQ.

Equity

532.4 bn.

∙ Net Income

45.2 bn. ∙ ROA

2.26%

2012. 1

ACQ.

Assets

74.8 bn.

Equity

72.4 bn.

∙ Net Income 2.5 bn.

2016. 10

ACQ.

Assets

34.9 bn.

Equity

10.7 bn.

∙ Net Income 0.5 bn.

2013. 3

EST.

Assets

14.2 bn.

Equity

12.8 bn.

∙ Net Income 0.0 bn.

2012. 4

EST.

Assets

6.0 bn.

Equity

5.7 bn.

∙ Net Income 0.2 bn.

2000. 7

ACQ.

Assets

19.9 bn.

Equity

19.8 bn.

∙ Net Income 0.4 bn.

2021. 4

ACQ.

Assets

7.5 bn.

Equity

7.4 bn.

∙ Net Income -0.5bn.

2021. 8

5

Disclaimer

DGB Financial Group published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
03:38aDGB FINANCIAL : 1H 2022 Fact Book
PU
03:28aDGB FINANCIAL : 1H 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05/16DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/28DGB FINANCIAL : 1Q 2022 Fact Book
PU
04/28DGB FINANCIAL : 1Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/17DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/10DGB FINANCIAL : 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02/10DGB FINANCIAL : 2021 Fact Book
PU
2021DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 186 B 1,67 B 1,67 B
Net income 2022 525 B 0,40 B 0,40 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,49x
Yield 2022 9,14%
Capitalization 1 302 B 992 M 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 700,00 KRW
Average target price 12 114,29 KRW
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tae-O Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
In-Deok Seo Independent Director
Dam Lee Independent Director
Seon-Ho Jo Independent Director
Sang-Yeop Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DGB FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.91%992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712