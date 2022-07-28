DGB Financial : 1H 2022 Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

DGB Life Insurance's financial statements from 2018 to 1H21 have been restated due to new accounting policy(guarantee reserve). Accordingly, group financial results have been retrospectively restated and reflected in this IR Book. Refer to changes in net incomebelow.

Unit : bn. Won, Net Income 2018 2019 2020 1H21 Before restatement (before new accounting policy) 381.1 327.4 - Discount rate(as of the end of 2020) reflected 380.4 307.3 332.3 278.8 Discount rate(as of the end of 2021) reflected 361.4 281.0 342.2 307.8

This preliminary financial results is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS) and contained herein has not been reviewed and audited by independent auditors.

The information contained herein is subject to change without further notice.

Some information contained herein has not reflected accounting policy changes for effective historical analysis.

Some of the totals may not sum due to rounding.

DGB Financial Group undertakes no obligation regarding any investment judgment based on such statements or figures.