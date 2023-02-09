DGB Financial : 2022 Financial Statements 02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST Send by mail :

Disclaimer
본 재무제표는 한국채택국제회계기준(K-IFRS)에 따라 연결기준으로 작성되었음.
The financial statements presented herein are made in accordance with the Korean equivalent of International Financial Reporting Standards("Korean IFRS")
또한 본 재무제표는 외부감사인의 회계검토가 완료되지 않은 숫자로 회계감사 과정에서 일부 수정이 있을 수 있음.
Also, these statements are being reviewed by our group's financial auditors and, therefore, subject to change as a result of the review. (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 12기 말 제 11기 말 As of Dec. 31, 2022 As of Dec. 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks) 3,972,554,669,252 4,023,375,974,339 II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 10,489,892,751,798 9,238,191,129,083 III. 파생상품 자산 (Derivative Assets) 270,760,725,543 68,606,953,559 IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 5,406,939,503,514 5,928,307,826,468 V. 상각후원가측정 유가증권 (Securities measured at Amortised Cost) 6,286,438,875,665 6,555,557,850,332 VI. 상각후원가측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortised Cost) 60,185,770,101,559 56,172,365,864,893 VII. 관계기업 및 종속회사 투자주식 (Investments in Associates) 110,191,067,963 39,284,302,930 VIII. 유형자산 (Tangible Assets) 837,817,689,908 826,710,820,503 IX. 투자부동산 (Investment Property) 157,866,438,171 145,723,427,219 X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets) 285,570,582,716 266,454,721,898 XI. 당기법인세자산 (Current Tax Assets) 21,514,309,670 0 XII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Income Tax Assets) 220,617,369,467 72,723,554,925 XIII. 퇴직급여자산 (Retirement Payment Assets) 100,862,684,675 8,204,301,735 XIV. 기타자산 (Other Assets) 2,670,341,937,401 2,560,484,154,030 자 산 총 계 (Total Assets) 91,017,138,707,302 85,905,990,881,914 (계속) 부 채 (Liabilities) I. 예수부채 (Depository Liabilities) 53,640,451,180,991 50,936,609,990,400 II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 462,022,876,358 1,480,915,635,194 III. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 899,977,338,848 715,908,202,357 IV. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities) 307,432,649,711 98,198,533,573 V. 차입부채 (Borrowings) 13,249,996,884,017 9,898,819,635,469 VI. 사채 (Bonds Payable) 7,488,892,832,829 7,025,330,823,618 VII. 퇴직급여부채 (Retirement Payment Liabilities) 109,653,830 0 VIII. 충당부채 (Liability Reserve) 59,015,061,200 57,704,101,033 IX. 당기법인세부채 (Current Tax Liabilities) 87,982,967,680 62,588,161,068 X. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities) 9,579,959,860 0 XI. 보험계약부채 (Insurance Contract Liabilities) 5,320,541,980,238 5,574,572,103,520 XII. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities) 3,275,980,545,986 3,728,013,917,936 부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities) 84,801,983,931,548 79,578,661,104,168 자 본 (Stockholders` Equity) I. 지배기업소유주지분 (Equity holders of DGB Financial Group Co., LTD.) 5,385,448,359,172 5,498,444,893,024 1. 자본금 (Capital Stock) 845,729,165,000 845,729,165,000 2. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid equity securities) 498,097,600,000 498,097,600,000 3. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus) 1,562,451,185,572 1,562,451,185,572 4. 자본조정 (Capital Adjustment) (9,980) (9,980) 5. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Taxes) (548,006,899,518) (152,195,364,623) 6. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings) 3,027,177,318,098 2,744,362,317,055 II. 비지배지분 (Non-controlling Interest Equity) 829,706,416,582 828,884,884,722 자 본 총 계 (Total Stockholders` Equity) 6,215,154,775,754 6,327,329,777,746 부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Stockholders` Equity) 91,017,138,707,302 85,905,990,881,914 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing2.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing2.xml#HOME!A1 DGBFG PL(Consolidated) 연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) 제 12 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제 11 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 (주) DGB금융지주 및 그 종속기업(DGB Financial Group and its Subsidiaries) (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 12 기 제 11 기 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2022 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2021 I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income) 1,830,291,775,673 1,601,259,763,225 1. 이자수익 (Interest Income) 2,903,960,765,310 2,139,923,091,673 (1)당기손익인식-공정가치측정 금융상품 이자수익 166,343,197,898 113,172,064,196 (2)기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융상품 이자수익 107,735,263,179 73,335,625,604 (3)상각후원가 측정 금융상품 이자수익 2,629,882,304,233 1,953,415,401,873 2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense) 1,073,668,989,637 538,663,328,448 II. 순수수료이익 (Net Fee and Commission Income) 397,639,041,789 460,514,818,772 1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income) 523,776,448,417 566,960,839,569 2. 수수료비용 (Commission Expense) 126,137,406,628 106,446,020,797 III. 순보험이익 (Net Insurance Income) (119,028,083,041) (63,211,745,595) 1. 보험수익 (Insurance Income) 625,629,442,526 751,418,486,054 2. 보험비용 (Insurance Expense) 744,657,525,567 814,630,231,649 IV. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융상품 순이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 47,149,012,164 196,221,289,902 1. 당기손익조정접근법 조정 전 순이익 31,753,193,605 193,773,492,006 2. 당기손익조정접근법 조정손익 15,395,818,559 2,447,797,896 V. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융상품 순이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 43,085,735,262 (11,641,219,771) VI. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 순이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (3,250,574,717) 2,612,609,623 VII. 신용손실충당금 전입액 (Provision for Credit Losses) 345,076,835,758 168,161,349,009 VIII. 외환거래순이익(손실) (Net Income on foreign currency translation and transactions (1,782,673,198) 3,400,240,598 IX. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses) 1,102,093,457,021 1,170,201,982,212 X. 기타영업순이익(손실) (Net Other Operating Income(Loss)) (133,283,081,650) (102,184,641,151) XI. 영업이익 (Operating Income) 613,650,859,503 748,607,784,382 (계속) XII. 영업외이익(손실) (Non-Operating Income(Loss)) (9,689,152,586) (11,862,729,397) XIII. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit Before Tax) 603,961,706,917 736,745,054,985 XIV. 법인세비용(수익) (Income Tax Expense(Income)) 162,867,156,029 182,954,560,058 XV. 계속영업당기순이익 (Profit for the period from Continuing Operations) 441,094,550,888 553,790,494,927 XVI. 중단영업당기순이익 (Profit for the period from Discontinued Operations) - - XVII. 연결당기순이익 (Profit for the period) 441,094,550,888 553,790,494,927 당기순이익의 귀속 (Profit attributable to) 지배기업 소유주 지분 (Equity holders of DGB Financial Group Co., LTD.) 406,219,638,496 503,068,234,207 비지배지분 (Non-Controlling Interest) 34,874,912,392 50,722,260,720 XVIII. 연결기타포괄손익(Comprehensive Income) (395,885,592,244) (78,794,021,464) 1.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently reclassified to profit or loss items) (442,068,215,676) (91,091,255,848) 1-1. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (424,728,542,186) (89,727,956,035) 1-2. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산의 기대신용손실 (Expected Credit Loss on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 125,327,420 149,270,013 1-3. 해외사업장 외화환산차이 (Net gain (loss) on Translation of Foreign Operations) 25,203,694,494 29,090,070,081 1-4. 해외사업장순투자위험회피평가손익 (Gain(Loss) on Hedging Instruments of a Net Investment in Foreign Operations) (25,955,743,266) (26,302,467,346) 1-5. 현금흐름위험회피 평가손익 (Gain(Loss) on Valuation of Derivatives Instruments for Cashflow Hedge) (4,203,667,149) (2,452,201,781) 1-6. 당기손익조정접근법 조정액 (Overlay Adjustment) (11,765,037,132) (1,847,970,780) 1-7.관계기업의 기타포괄손익에 대한 지분 (Equity in Other Comprehensive Income(loss) of associates) (744,247,857) - 2.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not reclassified to profit or loss items) 46,182,623,432 12,297,234,384 2-1. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (8,181,842,320) 6,075,585,505 2-2. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융상품의 자기신용위험 조정 (Fair value changes on financial liabilities designated at fair value due to own credit risk) - (1,245,279,247) 2-3. 확정급여채무채측정요소 (Remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability) 54,364,465,752 7,466,928,126 XIX. 연결당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income for the Period) 45,208,958,644 474,996,473,463 총포괄이익의 귀속 (Total Comprehensive Income attributable to) 지배기업 소유주 지분 (Equity holders of DGB Financial Group Co., LTD.) 10,408,103,601 424,479,134,020 비지배지분 (Non-Controlling Interest) 34,800,855,043 50,517,339,443 XX. 계속영업과 중단영업 기본주당이익 (Basic Earnings per Share) 2,293 2,886 계속영업 기본주당이익 2,293 2,886 * 영업수익(매출액) (Sales Account) 7,286,521,211,877 5,198,106,563,774 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing3.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing3.xml#HOME!A1 Daegu Bank BS(Consolidated) 연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) 제66(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재 제65(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재 주식회사 대구은행과 그 종속회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 66 기말 제 65 기말 As of Dec. 31, 2022 As of Dec. 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks) 2,653,164,041,524 3,151,441,603,146 II. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 1,449,811,072,614 1,225,793,559,603 III. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 3,206,231,989,352 3,437,285,238,648 IV. 상각후원가 측정 유가증권 (Securities at Amortized Cost) 4,202,524,133,608 4,348,998,794,008 V. 상각후원가 측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortized Cost) 53,851,212,336,236 50,140,031,550,492 VI. 파생상품자산 (Derivative Assets) 211,245,266,091 52,787,330,631 VII. 관계기업투자 (Investments in Associates) 32,646,802,219 33,355,608,945 VIII. 유형자산 (Properties and Equipments, net) 570,670,782,559 603,882,364,565 IX. 투자부동산 (Investment Properties net) 110,818,670,632 99,308,446,880 X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets, net) 170,737,100,745 170,613,452,817 XI. 확정급여자산 (Net Defined Benefit Assets) 79,838,962,080 13,053,323,983 XII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Income Tax Assets) 38,360,240,975 35,196,161,409 XIII. 기타자산 (Other Assets) 892,757,622,748 1,203,742,604,599 자 산 총 계 (Total Assets) 67,470,019,021,383 64,515,490,039,726 (계 속) 부 채 (Liabilities) I. 예수부채 (Deposits) 53,654,370,243,027 50,383,735,722,802 II. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities) 223,998,440,330 46,224,421,639 III. 차입부채 (Borrowings) 4,660,841,765,292 4,249,887,901,945 IV. 사채 (Debentures) 2,638,245,493,070 2,891,309,083,512 V. 확정급여부채 (Net Defined Benefit Obligations) - - VI. 충당부채 (Provisions) 39,769,469,465 37,061,213,452 VII. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities) - - VIII. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities) 1,418,560,794,589 2,217,759,651,776 부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities) 62,635,786,205,773 59,825,977,995,126 자 본 (Equity) I. 지배기업주주지분 (Controlling Interests) 4,834,232,815,610 4,689,512,044,600 1. 자본금 (Capital Stock) 680,625,000,000 680,625,000,000 2. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid Bonds) 688,284,620,000 688,284,620,000 3. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus) 192,230,919,201 192,230,919,201 4. 자본조정 (Capital Adjustment) - - 4. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income(Loss)) (122,835,106,613) (95,566,217,699) 5. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings) [3,395,927,383,022] [3,223,937,723,098] [ 대손준비금 적립액 ] (Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) [336,514,000,000] [278,761,000,000] [ 대손준비금 미적립액 ] (Untransferrd Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) - - [ 대손준비금 전입필요액, 환입: △ ] (Required Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) [△309,000,000] [57,753,000,000] [ 대손준비금 추가적립예정금액, 환입: △ ] (Estimated Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) (309,000,000) 57,753,000,000 II. 비지배지분 (Non-Controlling Interests) - - 자 본 총 계 (Total Equity) 4,834,232,815,610 4,689,512,044,600 부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Equity) 67,470,019,021,383 64,515,490,039,726 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing4.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing4.xml#HOME!A1 Daegu Bank PL(Consolidated) 연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) 제66(당) 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제65(전) 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 주식회사 대구은행과 그 종속회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제66기 제65기 3 Month Period 12 Month Period 3 Month Period 12 Month Period I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income) 399,268,169,420 1,444,879,795,212 324,057,455,091 1,223,528,116,737 1. 이자수익 (Interest Income) 693,452,961,193 2,215,274,805,973 432,135,102,809 1,617,110,521,844 (1) 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income from Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 3,273,022,647 9,677,209,411 336,838,698 7,757,559,386 (2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 및 상각후원가 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income and Amortized Cost) 690,179,938,546 2,205,597,596,562 431,798,264,111 1,609,352,962,458 2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense) 294,184,791,773 770,395,010,761 108,077,647,718 393,582,405,107 II. 순수수료이익 (Net Fee and Commission Income) 23,206,788,961 93,013,942,912 20,438,669,235 114,185,499,789 1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income) 37,148,709,573 150,311,296,504 34,743,309,617 169,553,685,019 2. 수수료비용 (Fee and Commission Expense) 13,941,920,612 57,297,353,592 14,304,640,382 55,368,185,230 Ⅲ. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) (18,755,713,802) 36,263,507,463 20,955,730,232 92,204,544,115 IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 9,305,000 665,715,123 300,963,621 5,142,889,757 V. 신용손실충당금 전입액 (Provision for Credit Losses) 74,556,331,698 199,888,721,855 50,787,088,273 125,578,750,055 VI. 외환거래순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Foreign Exchange) 38,611,392,469 (9,566,469,592) 73,055,190 (30,097,008,588) VII. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses) 255,777,139,254 743,247,537,885 250,409,489,355 746,976,905,196 VIII. 기타영업순손익 (Net Other Operating Income(Expense)) (36,735,241,412) (120,331,460,286) (14,455,851,950) (105,459,737,476) IX. 영업이익 (Net Operating Profit) 75,271,229,684 501,788,771,092 50,173,443,791 426,948,649,083 (계 속) X. 영업외순손익 (Net Non-Operating Income(Expense)) (178,796,981) 3,574,852,310 1,578,645,854 (5,337,773,638) XI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit Before Income Tax Expense) 75,092,432,703 505,363,623,402 51,752,089,645 421,610,875,445 XII. 법인세비용 (Income Tax Expense) 12,078,886,864 112,908,788,478 7,351,968,558 91,625,812,170 XIII. 연결당기순이익 (Net Income for The Period) 63,013,545,839 392,454,834,924 44,400,121,087 329,985,063,275 [ 대손준비금반영후 조정이익 ] (Adjusted Net Income after Reserves for Credit Losses) 32,789,545,839 392,763,834,924 38,613,121,087 272,232,063,275 XIV. 당기기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income(Loss) for The Period, Net of Tax) 62,114,802,264 (27,268,888,914) 3,801,591,613 (22,815,917,003) 1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items) 16,733,245,452 (68,461,314,674) (4,008,598,630) (29,649,739,223) (1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 채무상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Debt Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 28,928,919,513 (71,941,202,630) (4,908,513,908) (33,761,386,015) (2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산의 기대신용손실 (Expected Credit Losses on Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (21,779,152) (26,859,744) 129,733,941 96,617,617 (3) 해외사업장환산손익 (Gains(Losses) on Translation of Foreign Operations) (64,240,436,732) 29,462,490,966 1,164,322,308 30,317,496,521 (4) 해외사업장순투자 위험회피평가손익 (Gains(Losses) on Hedging Instruments of a Net Investment in a Foreign Operation) 52,066,541,823 (25,955,743,266) (394,140,971) (26,302,467,346) 2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items) 45,381,556,812 41,192,425,760 7,810,190,243 6,833,822,220 (1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 지분상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Equity Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 1,265,612,274 (2,923,518,778) 1,041,152,536 64,784,513 (2) 확정급여제도의 재측정요소 (Actuarial Gains(Losses) on Post Defined Benefit Pension Plans) 44,115,944,538 44,115,944,538 6,769,037,707 6,769,037,707 XV. 연결당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income for The Period) 125,128,348,103 365,185,946,010 48,201,712,700 307,169,146,272 1. 연결당기순이익의 귀속 (Net Income Attributable to : ) 지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Controlling Interests) 63,013,545,839 392,454,834,924 44,400,121,087 329,985,063,275 비지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Non-Controlling Interests) - - - - 2. 연결당기총포괄이익의 귀속 (Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to : ) 지배주주지분총괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Controlling Interests) 125,128,348,103 365,185,946,010 48,201,712,700 307,169,146,272 비지배주주지분총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Non-Controlling Interests) - - - - XVI. 기본및희석주당순이익 (Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share) 406 2,658 270 2,200 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing5.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing5.xml#HOME!A1 Daegu Bank BS(Separated) 재 무 상 태 표 (Statements of Financial Position) 제66(당) 기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재 제65(전) 기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재 주식회사 대구은행 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 66기 말 제 65기 말 As of Dec. 31, 2022 As of Dec. 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks) 2,562,432,825,954 3,053,940,857,205 II. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 1,205,346,261,683 976,671,956,632 III. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 3,206,231,989,352 3,437,285,238,648 IV. 상각후원가 측정 유가증권 (Securities at Amortized Cost) 4,202,524,133,608 4,348,998,794,008 V. 상각후원가 측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortized Cost) 53,661,132,438,727 49,998,391,346,381 VI. 파생상품자산 (Derivative Assets) 211,245,266,091 52,787,330,631 VII. 종속기업및관계기업투자 (Investments in Subsidiaries and Associates) 174,164,862,559 167,849,362,559 VIII. 유형자산 (Properties and Equipments, net) 560,948,009,186 596,192,577,123 IX. 투자부동산 (Investment Properties net) 110,818,670,632 99,308,446,880 X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets, net) 125,741,354,033 127,375,569,217 XI. 확정급여자산 (Net Defined Benefit Assets) 79,838,962,080 13,053,323,983 XII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Income Tax Assets) 43,072,362,053 37,519,354,925 XIII. 기타자산 (Other Assets) 910,000,540,223 1,222,177,516,140 자 산 총 계 (Total Assets) 67,053,497,676,181 64,131,551,674,332 (계 속) 부 채 (Liabilities) I. 예수부채 (Deposits) 53,383,775,385,304 50,130,002,237,062 II. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities) 223,998,440,330 46,224,421,639 III. 차입부채 (Borrowings) 4,591,548,432,897 4,211,887,489,573 IV. 사채 (Debentures) 2,638,245,493,070 2,853,009,083,512 V. 확정급여부채 (Net Defined Benefit Obligations) - - VI. 충당부채 (Provisions) 39,939,927,451 37,186,944,447 VII. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities) - - VII. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities) 1,416,050,966,063 2,214,160,860,002 부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities) 62,293,558,645,115 59,492,471,036,235 자 본 (Equity) I. 자본금 (Capital Stock) 680,625,000,000 680,625,000,000 II. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid Bonds) 688,284,620,000 688,284,620,000 III. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus) 192,230,919,201 192,230,919,201 IV. 자본조정 (Capital Adjustment) - - IV. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income(Loss)) (122,552,043,205) (94,694,897,110) V. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings) [3,321,350,535,070] [3,172,634,996,006] [ 대손준비금 적립액 ] (Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) [333,376,000,000] [279,312,000,000] [ 대손준비금 미적립액 ] (Untransferrd Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) - - [ 대손준비금 전입필요액, 환입: △ ] (Required Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) [267,000,000] [54,064,000,000] [ 대손준비금 추가적립예정금액, 환입: △ ] (Estimated Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) 267,000,000 54,064,000,000 자 본 총 계 (Total Equity) 4,759,939,031,066 4,639,080,638,097 부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Equity) 67,053,497,676,181 64,131,551,674,332 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing6.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing6.xml#HOME!A1 Daegu Bank PL(Separated) 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Statements of Comprehensive Income) 제66(당) 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제65(전) 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 주식회사 대구은행 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제66기 제65기 3 Month Period 12 Month Period 3 Month Period 12 Month Period I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income) 385,628,033,549 1,395,464,299,799 315,896,668,696 1,189,568,420,471 1. 이자수익 (Interest Income) 675,186,747,107 2,157,611,394,963 424,146,016,551 1,578,376,490,615 (1) 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income from Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 863,834,435 2,484,495,297 415,470,869 1,667,641,606 (2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 및 상각후원가 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income and Amortized Cost) 674,322,912,672 2,155,126,899,666 423,730,545,682 1,576,708,849,009 2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense) 289,558,713,558 762,147,095,164 108,249,347,855 388,808,070,144 II. 순수수료이익 (Net Fee and Commission Income) 24,293,661,509 96,333,824,399 21,261,072,309 117,051,133,166 1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income) 37,306,048,801 152,298,815,229 35,305,024,853 171,106,745,504 2. 수수료비용 (Fee and Commission Expense) 13,012,387,292 55,964,990,830 14,043,952,544 54,055,612,338 Ⅲ. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) (19,203,715,269) 38,548,991,240 19,727,074,197 92,510,742,194 IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 9,305,000 665,715,123 300,963,621 5,142,889,757 V. 신용손실충당금 전입액 (Provision for Credit Losses) 75,153,203,736 197,081,474,398 53,204,433,693 134,438,354,736 VI. 외환거래순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Foreign Exchange) 58,442,651,741 (19,007,221,953) 800,725,597 (41,717,551,240) VII. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses) 250,710,113,318 723,516,596,294 246,503,822,826 732,031,521,586 VIII. 기타영업순손익 (Net Other Operating Income(Expense)) (36,633,880,218) (119,917,914,756) (14,349,660,142) (105,025,795,713) IX. 영업이익 (Net Operating Profit) 86,672,739,258 471,489,623,160 43,928,587,759 391,059,962,313 (계 속) X. 영업외순손익 (Net Non-Operating Income(Expense)) 284,838,090 4,465,386,576 814,832,828 (4,864,308,774) XI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit Before Income Tax Expense) 86,957,577,348 475,955,009,736 44,743,420,587 386,195,653,539 XII. 법인세비용 (Income Tax Expense) 16,131,542,140 106,774,295,672 6,170,602,088 83,924,730,968 XIII. 당기순이익 (Net Income for The Period) 70,826,035,208 369,180,714,064 38,572,818,499 302,270,922,571 [ 대손준비금반영후 조정이익 ] (Adjusted Net Income after Reserves for Credit Losses) 39,692,035,208 368,913,714,064 33,170,818,499 248,206,922,571 XIV. 당기기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income(Loss) for The Period, Net of Tax) 67,921,353,907 (27,857,146,095) 3,133,431,193 (22,297,031,178) 1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items) 22,539,797,095 (69,049,571,855) (4,676,759,050) (29,130,853,398) (1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 채무상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Debt Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 28,928,919,513 (71,941,202,630) (4,908,513,908) (33,761,386,015) (2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산의 기대신용손실 (Expected Credit Losses on Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (21,779,152) (26,859,744) 129,733,941 96,617,617 (3) 해외사업장환산손익 (Gains(Losses) on Translation of Foreign Operations) (15,191,553,019) 7,320,903,230 135,809,243 9,200,582,551 (4) 해외사업장순투자 위험회피평가손익 (Gains(Losses) on Hedging Instruments of a Net Investment in a Foreign Operation) 8,824,209,753 (4,402,412,711) (33,788,326) (4,666,667,551) 2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items) 45,381,556,812 41,192,425,760 7,810,190,243 6,833,822,220 (1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 지분상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Equity Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 1,265,612,274 (2,923,518,778) 1,041,152,536 64,784,513 (2) 확정급여제도의 재측정요소 (Actuarial Gains(Losses) on Post Defined Benefit Pension Plans) 44,115,944,538 44,115,944,538 6,769,037,707 6,769,037,707 XV. 당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income for The Period) 138,747,389,115 341,323,567,969 41,706,249,692 279,973,891,393 XVI. 기본및희석주당순이익 (Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share) 464 2,487 227 1,996 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing7.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing7.xml#HOME!A1 Hi Invest. BS(Consolidated) 연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) 제 35 기 말 2022년 12월 31일 제 34 기 말 2021년 12월 31일 하이투자증권주식회사 및 그 종속기업 (단위 : 원) (Unit:Won) 과 목 제 35기 말 As of December 31, 2022 제 34기 말 As of December 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks) 1,233,375,125,402 763,101,606,704 II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 8,010,019,021,107 6,900,598,059,489 III. 파생상품 자산 (Derivative Assets) 37,541,576,092 10,709,530,656 IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 239,288,843,415 203,340,388,176 V. 상각후원가측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortised Cost) 2,114,231,095,548 2,028,971,438,301 VI. 관계기업투자주식 (Investments in Associates) 68,063,591,849 22,494,686,794 VII. 투자부동산 (Investment properties) 0 1,714,233,344 VIII. 유형자산 (Property and equipment) 72,678,101,445 39,124,151,635 IX. 무형자산 (Intangible assets) 27,069,484,841 21,645,584,041 X. 기타금융자산 (Other Financial Assets) 505,752,058,807 302,394,228,062 XI. 기타자산 (Other assets) 128,262,043,072 66,886,830,833 XII. 당기법인세자산 (Current tax assets) 5,181,721,130 5,682,334,540 XIII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred tax assets) 24,102,109,314 2,184,446,039 자 산 총 계 (Total assets) 12,465,564,772,022 10,368,847,518,614 부 채 (Liabilities) I. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 462,022,876,358 1,480,915,635,194 II. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 899,977,338,848 715,908,202,357 III. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities) 58,023,647,731 23,061,844,239 IV. 예수부채 (Depository liabilities) 464,606,835,984 691,001,012,124 V. 차입부채 (Borrowings) 8,420,060,754,367 5,758,943,360,722 VI. 발행사채 (Debentures) 299,176,861,990 0 VII. 충당부채 (Provisions) 4,574,466,131 6,396,525,225 VIII. 퇴직급여부채 (Retirement Payment Liabilities) 0 1,501,260,270 IX. 기타금융부채 (Other financial liabilities) 318,676,682,714 284,107,059,767 X. 기타부채 (Other liabilities) 158,177,218,937 226,834,769,142 XI. 당기법인세부채 (Current tax liabilities) 9,383,283,793 20,969,203,878 XII. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred tax liabilities) - - 부 채 총 계 (Total liabilities) 11,094,679,966,853 9,209,638,872,918 자 본 (Equity) 지배기업의 소유주에게 귀속되는 자본 (Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company) 1,370,884,805,169 1,159,208,645,696 I. 자본금 (Share capital) 274,620,127,500 274,620,127,500 II. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid equity securities) 199,963,536,400 - III. 기타불입자본 (Other paid-in capital) 539,198,949,840 539,198,949,840 IV. 기타자본구성요소 (Other components of equity) (9,746,263,946) (13,138,602,256) V. 이익잉여금 (Retained earnings) 366,848,455,375 358,528,170,612 비지배지분 (Non-controlling interests) - - 자 본 총 계 (Total equity) 1,370,884,805,169 1,159,208,645,696 부 채 와 자 본 총 계 (Total liabilities and equity) 12,465,564,772,022 10,368,847,518,614 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing8.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing8.xml#HOME!A1 Hi Invest. PL(Consolidated) 연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) 제 35기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제 34기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 하이투자증권주식회사 및 그 종속기업 (단위 : 원) (Unit:Won) 과 목 제35기 For the period ended December 31, 2022 제34기 For the period ended December 31, 2021 12 Month Period 12 Month Period I. 영업수익 (Operating Income) 2,027,990,137,731 1,335,011,610,625 1. 수수료수익 (Commission Income) 325,018,918,272 359,920,505,980 2. 금융상품평가및처분이익 (Gains on Valuation and disposal of financial instruments) 723,135,596,039 450,780,321,985 3. 파생상품평가및거래이익 (Gain on valuation and transaction of derivative instruments) 649,749,900,486 302,173,781,135 4. 이자수익 (Interest income) 301,034,561,866 186,232,578,712 5. 상각후원가금융자산평가및처분이익 (Gain on valuation and disposal of financial Assets Measured at Amortized Cost) 2,259,777,876 3,609,771,135 6. 외환거래이익 (Gain on foreign currency transactions ) 6,231,968,214 3,808,000,786 7. 기타의영업수익 (Other operating income) 20,559,414,978 28,486,650,892 II. 영업비용 (Operating expenses) 1,968,990,026,634 1,108,507,230,572 1. 수수료비용 (Commission expenses) 55,309,768,992 35,308,536,786 2. 금융상품평가및처분손실 (Loss on valuation and disposal of financial instruments) 721,777,136,944 488,091,180,764 3. 파생상품평가및거래손실 (Loss on valuation and transaction of derivative instruments) 642,577,366,409 235,868,866,187 4. 이자비용 (Interest expenses) 180,301,092,480 48,599,366,807 5. 상각후원가금융자산평가및처분손실 (Loss on valuation and disposal of financial Assets Measured at Amortizes Cost) 120,678,812,397 13,442,539,385 6. 외환거래손실 (Loss on foreign currency transactions) 21,827,285,495 2,058,543,182 7. 판매관리비 (Selling and administrative expenses) 223,898,377,373 282,495,702,045 8. 기타의영업비용 (Other operating expenses) 2,620,186,544 2,642,495,416 III. 영업이익 (Operating profit) 59,000,111,097 226,504,380,053 IV. 영업외수익 (Non-operating income) 1,375,252,814 1,173,678,173 V. 영업외비용 (Non-operating expenses) 3,915,491,797 4,724,243,274 VI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit before income tax) 56,459,872,114 222,953,814,952 VII. 법인세비용 (Income tax expense) 18,872,993,494 59,025,479,222 VIII. 당기순이익 (Profit for the period) 37,586,878,620 163,928,335,730 1. 지배기업 소유주지분 (Profit is attributable to Owners of the Parent Company) 37,586,878,620 163,928,335,730 2. 비지배지분 (Profit is attributable to Non-controlling interests) - - IX. 기타포괄손익 (Other comprehensive income(loss) for the period, net of tax) 3,392,338,310 (658,739,886) 1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 항목 (Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:) 6,420,245,718 423,967,331 확정급여제도의재측정요소 (Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities) 6,850,546,227 514,713,578 기타포괄손익-공정가치금융자산관련손익 (Changes in the fair value of financial assets measured at Fair Value through other comprehensive income) (430,300,509) (90,746,247) 2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 항목 (Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:) (3,027,907,408) (1,082,707,217) 기타포괄손익-공정가치금융자산관련손익 (Changes in the fair value of financial assets measured at Fair Value through other comprehensive income) (2,283,659,551) (1,082,707,217) 지분법자본변동 (Changes in equity method investees with accumulated comprehensive income) (744,247,857) 0 X. 당기총포괄이익 (Total comprehensive income for the period) 40,979,216,930 163,269,595,844 1. 지배기업지분 총포괄이익 (Comprehensive income attribute to shareholder) 40,979,216,930 163,269,595,844 2. 비지배지분 총포괄이익 (Comprehensive income attribute to the non-controlling interests) 0 0 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing9.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing9.xml#HOME!A1 DGB Life BS(Separated) 재 무 상 태 표 (Statesments of Financial Position) 제 36(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재 제 35(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재 DGB생명보험주식회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 36(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022 제 35(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks) 90,074,701,876 97,150,890,629 II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 696,971,162,081 849,798,479,004 III. 기타포괄-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 1,914,920,110,747 2,274,282,009,644 IV 상각후원가측정 유가증권 (Securities measured at Amortised Cost) 2,061,334,928,708 2,168,906,994,665 V 상각후원가측정 대출채권및수취채권 (Loans and Receivables at Amortised Cost) 635,162,740,215 570,634,318,802 Ⅵ. 위험회피회계파생상품자산 (Derivative Assets Hedging) 21,973,883,360 5,110,092,272 Ⅶ. 관계기업 투자자산 (Investments in Associates) 51,604,180,000 35,359,322,688 Ⅷ. 유형자산 (Tangible Assets) 15,371,224,075 18,186,217,314 Ⅸ. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets) 22,760,521,484 4,911,928,007 X. 투자부동산 (Investment Property) 697,006,400 697,006,400 XI. 재보험자산 (Reinsurance Assets) 13,107,601,336 14,906,875,046 XII. 미상각신계약비 (Deferred Acquisition Costs) 103,922,943,399 122,801,619,592 XIII. 당기법인세자산 (Current Tax Assets) 15,895,279,410 5,655,123,060 XIV. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Tax Asset) 154,685,470,125 52,038,915,459 XV. 기타자산 (Other Assets) 1,529,738,649 21,544,250,954 XVI. 순확정급여자산 (Net defined benefit Assets) 338,929,021 XVII. 특별계정자산 (Separate Account Assets) 901,739,667,810 726,219,805,100 자 산 총 계 (Total Assets) 6,702,090,088,696 6,968,203,848,636 (계속) DGB생명보험주식회사 과 목 제 36(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022 제 35(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021 부 채 (Liabilities) Ⅰ.보험계약부채 (Policy Reserve) 5,308,305,435,108 5,559,145,338,799 Ⅱ.계약자지분조정 (Policy Reserve Adjustment) (50,184,049) (370,070,279) III.위험회피회계파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities Hedging) 25,410,561,650 28,912,267,695 Ⅳ.차입부채 (Borrowings) 99,729,362,186 174,668,949,198 V. 충당부채 (Provisions) 13,875,042,024 13,492,469,335 Ⅵ. 확정급여부채 (Retirement Payment Liabilities) 0 3,728,682,953 VII.기타금융부채 (Other financial Liabilities) 52,485,225,186 68,915,692,563 VIII.기타부채 (Other Liabilities) 26,633,305,268 36,213,014,395 Ⅸ.특별계정부채 (Separate Account Liabilities) 910,269,492,323 745,111,021,698 부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities) 6,436,658,239,696 6,629,817,366,357 자 본 (Stockholders` Equity) I. 자본금 (Capital Stock) 290,649,565,000 234,622,890,000 II. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid Bond) 94,879,830,000 III. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus) 203,168,517,223 77,596,050,468 IV.기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income , Net of Taxes) (414,604,311,145) (43,981,150,648) Ⅴ.이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings) 91,338,247,922 70,148,692,459 자 본 총 계 (Total Stockholders` Equity) 265,431,849,000 338,386,482,279 부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Stockholders` Equity) 6,702,090,088,696 6,968,203,848,636 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing10.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing10.xml#HOME!A1 DGB Life PL(Separated) 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Statement of Comprehensive Income) 제 36(당)기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제 35(전)기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 DGB생명보험주식회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 36 (당)기 For the period ended December 31, 2022 제 35 (전)기 For the period ended December 31, 2021 Ⅰ.영업수익 (Operating Income) 938,004,166,075 1,037,357,167,147 1.보험료수익 (Premium Income) 580,472,076,498 703,158,597,800 2.재보험수익 (Reinsurance Income) 45,153,540,386 48,256,326,668 3.이자수익 (Interest Income) 147,487,300,604 141,520,082,738 4.배당수익 (Dividend Return) 1,228,750,000 84,000,000 5.금융상품관련이익 (Gains on Financial Instruments) 43,523,488,347 65,347,135,869 6.당기손익조정접근법-조정이익 (Gain on The overlay approach) 29,405,453,369 12,382,379,438 7.위험회피대상관련이익 (Gain on Hedged Item) 28,728,768,748 34,456,864,689 8.위험회피수단관련이익 (Gain on Derivative Hedging Instrument) 33,497,433,106 15,599,219,566 9.외환거래이익 (Gains Foreign Currency Transactions) 2,854,628,654 216,145,341 10.특별계정수익 (Separate Account Income) 3,825,642 3,561,586 11.기타영업수익 (Other Operating Income) 25,648,900,721 16,332,853,452 Ⅱ.영업비용 (Operating Expenses & Claims) 921,365,710,051 977,646,290,786 1.보험계약부채전입액 (Increase in Policy Reserve) (249,040,629,981) (104,256,471,468) 2.지급보험금 (Claims Paid) 871,587,358,506 782,874,039,352 3.재보험비용 (Reinsurance Expenses) 45,031,683,879 48,904,068,306 4.사업비 (Operating Expenses) 139,231,337,117 159,309,439,291 5.이자비용 (Interest Expenses) 8,000,250,470 9,203,846,752 6. 금융상품관련손실 (Losses on Financial Instruments) 39,721,517,740 21,681,077,880 7.당기손익조정접근법-조정손실 (Losses on The overlay approach) 11,040,111,258 9,934,581,542 8.위험회피대상관련손실 (Loss on Hedged Item) 4,577,108,779 3,074,101,050 9.위험회피수단관련손실 (Loss on Derivative Hedging Instrument) 47,691,379,547 43,728,866,778 10.외환거래손실 (Losses Foreign Currency Transactions) 1,152,834,749 111,954,107 11.특별계정비용 (Separate Account Expenses) 3,825,642 3,561,586 12. 기타영업비용 (Other Operating Expense) 2,368,932,345 3,077,225,610 Ⅲ.영업이익 (Net Operating Income) 16,638,456,024 59,710,876,361 Ⅳ.영업외수익 (Other Operating Profit) 17,145,024,963 6,694,674,241 Ⅴ.영업외비용 (Other Operating Loss) 4,220,376,383 10,327,091,915 Ⅵ.법인세비용차감전순이익(손실) (Income(Loss) before Income Taxes) 29,563,104,604 56,078,458,687 Ⅶ.법인세비용 (Corporate Tax Expense) 8,373,549,140 13,357,580,628 Ⅷ.당기순이익 (Net Income for the Period) 21,189,555,464 42,720,878,060 Ⅸ.기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income, net of income tax) (370,623,160,497) (58,620,963,208) 1.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 항목 (Items that will not be reclassified subsequently Items not subsequently reclassified to net income) 기타포괄손익-공정가치지분상품평가손익 등 (Unrealized net change in fair value of equity financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income) (3,794,035,200) 0 확정급여부채 재측정요소 (Remeasurement elements of defined benefit obligation) 1,326,421,957 419,673,513 재평가 잉여금 (Revaluation surplus) 143,614 0 2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 항목 (Items subsequently reclassified to net income) 기타포괄손익-공정가치채무상품평가손익 등 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (349,921,192,335) (54,740,464,160) 위험회피목적파생상품평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Derivative Assets Hedging) (4,203,667,149) (2,452,201,781) 당기손익조정접근법-조정액 (Profit or loss adjustment approach-Adjustment amount) (14,030,831,384) (1,847,970,780) Ⅹ.총포괄이익(손실) (Total Comprehensive Income for the Period) (349,433,605,033) (15,900,085,148) ⅩI. 기본주당이익 (Earings per Share) 429 1,225 ⅩII. 희석주당이익 (Diluted Earings per Share) 361 1,225 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing11.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing11.xml#HOME!A1 DGB Capital BS(Consolidated) 연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) 제 14(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재 제 13(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재 주식회사 디지비캐피탈과 그 종속회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 14(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022 제 13(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks) 169,083,571,407 42,213,407,324 II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 255,886,142,613 221,096,217,049 III. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 46,249,410,000 38,151,040,000 IV. 관계기업투자자산 (Investments in Associates) 31,916,524,929 32,285,767,546 V. 상각후원가측정대출채권 (Loans at Amortised Cost) 2,363,589,808,587 2,253,239,273,200 VI. 상각후원가측정할부금융자산 (Installment Financial Assets) 17,267,238,241 27,644,733,808 VII. 리스자산 (Lease Assets) 1,431,757,844,880 1,276,700,647,638 VIII. 상각후원가측정기타금융자산 (Other Financial Assets) 26,909,483,946 21,690,505,915 IX. 유형자산 (Properties and Equipments, net) 13,730,493,417 14,174,170,651 X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets, net) 8,836,659,548 7,924,132,932 XI. 기타자산 (Other Assets) 14,360,008,548 7,305,053,925 자 산 총 계 (Total Assets) 4,379,587,186,116 3,942,424,949,988 (계 속) 부 채 (Liabilities) I. 차입부채 (Borrowed Funds) 3,433,927,047,192 3,090,293,016,159 II. 충당부채 (Provisions) 748,933,196 792,464,129 III. 확정급여부채 (Defined Benefit Obligations) 109,653,830 - IV. 기타금융부채 (Other financial Liabilities) 295,549,258,758 268,931,864,516 V. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities) 8,030,106,033 13,646,076,510 VI. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities) 102,822,307,397 80,559,560,347 부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities) 3,841,187,306,406 3,454,222,981,661 자 본 (Equity) I. 지배기업주주지분 (Controlling interest) 537,270,781,084 486,671,748,617 1. 자본금 (Capital Stock) 151,964,360,000 151,964,360,000 2. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus) 208,579,484,973 208,579,484,973 3. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income(Loss), Net of Taxes) (9,414,173,633) (4,705,080,236) 4. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings) 186,141,109,744 130,832,983,880 [ 대손준비금 적립액 ] (Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) - - [ 대손준비금 전입필요액, 환입: △ ] (Required Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) - - [ 대손준비금 추가적립예정금액, 환입: △ ] (Estimated Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses) II. 비지배지분 (Non-controlling interest) 1,129,098,626 1,530,219,710 자 본 총 계 (Total Equity) 538,399,879,710 488,201,968,327 부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Equity) 4,379,587,186,116 3,942,424,949,988 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing12.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing12.xml#HOME!A1 DGB Capital PL(Consolidated) 연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) 제 14(당) 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제 13(전) 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 주식회사 디지비캐피탈과 그 종속회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 14(당) 기 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2022 제 13(전) 기 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2021 12 Month Period 12 Month Period I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income) 154,539,254,939 135,001,336,664 1. 이자수익 (Interest Income) 246,755,200,840 203,975,863,844 (1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Assets at Fair Valuethrough Other Comprehensive Income) - - (2) 상각후원가측정 금융자산 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Assets Measured at Amortized Cost) 246,755,200,840 203,975,863,844 2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense) 92,215,945,901 68,974,527,180 II. 순수수료이익(손실) (Net Fee and Commission Income(Loss)) 1,683,126,640 3,207,718,229 1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income) 8,693,530,072 10,633,230,139 2. 수수료비용 (Commission Expense) 7,010,403,432 7,425,511,910 Ⅲ. 당기손익-공정가치측정금융자산관련손익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 13,749,863,613 23,533,070,865 IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정금융자산관련손익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 1,702,500,000 - V. 금융자산관련 손상차손 (Impairment Loss on Financial Assets) 26,088,085,739 30,855,266,533 VI. 외환거래순이익(손실) (Net Income(Loss) on Foreign Exchange) (1,692,894,138) 1,418,841,476 VII. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses) 44,905,176,938 49,524,179,378 VIII. 기타영업순이익(손실) (Net Other Operating Income(Loss)) 5,899,177,809 8,226,999,951 Ⅸ. 영업이익 (Operating Income) 104,887,766,186 91,008,521,274 (계 속) X. 영업외순이익(손실) (Net Non-Operating Income(Loss)) (923,275,946) 286,744,614 XI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Income Before Income Tax Expenses) 103,964,490,240 91,295,265,888 XII. 법인세비용 (Income Tax Expenses) 26,689,442,792 21,125,274,822 XIII. 연결당기순이익 (Net Income) 77,275,047,448 70,169,991,066 [ 대손준비금반영후 조정이익 ] (Adjusted Income after Reserves for Credit Losses) 77,275,047,448 70,169,991,066 XIV. 당기기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax) (5,194,268,225) 4,236,377,417 1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items) (4,258,796,472) (1,227,426,440) (1) 해외사업장환산손익 (Net Income(Loss) on Translation of Foreign Operations) (4,258,796,472) (1,227,426,440) 2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items) (935,471,753) 5,463,803,857 (1) 기타포괄손익인식금융자산평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) (1,464,288,342) 6,010,800,992 (2) 확정급여제도의 재측정요소 (Remeasurement of the net Defined Benefit Liability) 528,816,589 (546,997,135) XV. 연결당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income) 72,080,779,223 74,406,368,483 1. 연결당기순이익의 귀속 (Net Income Attributable to : ) 지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Controlling Interest) 77,190,993,704 69,741,822,225 비지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Non-Controlling Interest) 84,053,744 428,168,841 2. 연결당기총포괄이익의 귀속 (Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to : ) 지배주주지분총괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Controlling Interest) 72,481,900,307 74,134,837,126 비지배주주지분총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Non-Controlling Interest) (401,121,084) 271,531,357 XVI. 기본및희석주당순이익 (Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share) 2,540 2,295 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing13.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing13.xml#HOME!A1 Hi Asset BS(Separated) 재 무 상 태 표 (Statesments of Financial Position) 제 24(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재 제 23(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재 하이자산운용주식회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 24(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022 제 23(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021 자 산 (Assets) I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Deposit) 1,241,240,203 14,071,726,767 II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss) 34,256,624,395 8,401,244,778 Ⅲ. 기타포괄-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income) 249,150,000 249,150,000 Ⅳ. 상각후원가측정 대출채권및수취채권 (Loans and Receivables at Amortised Cost) - - Ⅴ. 관계회사투자지분 (Investments in Associates, Subsidiaries and Joint Venteures) 32,925,216,530 13,222,186,029 Ⅵ. 유형자산 (Tangible Assets) 625,711,712 885,088,415 Ⅶ. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets) 5,113,659,803 5,332,804,886 Ⅷ. 당기법인세자산 (Current Tax Assets) - - Ⅸ. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Tax Asset) 193,806,733 202,947,250 Ⅹ. 기타자산 (Other Assets) 3,195,095,557 3,015,222,527 자 산 총 계 (Total Assets) 77,800,504,933 45,380,370,652 (계속) 하이자산운용주식회사 과 목 제 24(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022 제 23(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021 부 채 (Liabilities) Ⅰ.금융부채 (Financial Liabilities) 1,493,700,159 1,543,636,833 Ⅱ.기타부채 (Other Liabilities) 6,467,745,376 3,874,985,739 Ⅲ. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Tax Liability) - - 부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities) 7,961,445,535 5,418,622,572 자 본 (Stockholders` Equity) I. 자본금 (Capital Stock) 19,173,495,000 11,000,000,000 II. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus) 30,967,781,278 9,186,099,000 III.기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income , Net of Taxes) - - IV.이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings) 19,697,783,120 19,775,649,080 자 본 총 계 (Total Stockholders' Equity) 69,839,059,398 39,961,748,080 부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity) 77,800,504,933 45,380,370,652 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing14.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing14.xml#HOME!A1 Hi Asset PL(Separated) 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Statement of Comprehensive Income) 제 24(당)기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지 제 23(전)기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지 하이자산운용주식회사 (단위: 원(Unit:Won)) 과 목 제 24 (당)기 For the period ended December 31, 2022 제 23 (전)기 For the period ended December 31, 2021 Ⅰ.영업수익 (Operating Income) 19,071,555,277 16,086,233,428 1.운용보수 (Operation Income) 9,753,199,594 6,913,532,439 2.수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income) 8,005,800,513 8,591,690,402 3.당기손익-공정가치측정 금융상품관련이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit) 518,379,617 65,913,424 4.관계기업 및 종속기업투자관련 이익 (Gains in Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates) 406,528,274 368,132,546 5.이자수익 (Interest Income) 387,647,279 146,964,617 6.배당금수익 (Interest Income) - - 7.기타의 영업수익 (Others) - - Ⅱ.영업비용 (Operating Expenses & Claims) 12,458,675,601 9,554,404,836 1.수수료비용 (Commission Expense) 715,953,629 574,717,371 2.당기손익-공정가치측정 금융상품관련손실 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Loss) - - 3.관계기업 및 종속기업투자관련 손실 (Losses in Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates) 781,326,966 4.판매비와관리비 (Selling and Administrative Expenses) 10,961,283,821 8,977,330,822 5.기타의 영업비용 (Others) 111,185 2,356,643 Ⅲ.영업이익 (Net Operating Income) 6,612,879,676 6,531,828,592 Ⅳ.영업외수익 (Other operating profit) 10,669,232 16,176,187 Ⅴ.영업외비용 (Other Operating Loss) 15,131,984 27,781,758 Ⅵ.법인세비용차감전순이익 (Income Tax Expenses) 6,608,416,924 6,520,223,021 Ⅶ.법인세비용 (Income Tax Expenses) 1,689,670,087 1,467,603,056 Ⅷ.당기순이익 (Net Income for the Period) 4,918,746,837 5,052,619,965 Ⅸ.기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income, net of income tax) - - 1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 항목 (Items subsequently reclassified to net income) 매도가능금융자산평가손익 등 (Valuation of fair value of financial assets AFS) - - 2.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 항목 (Items not subsequently reclassified to net income) 확정급여부채 재측정요소 (Remeasurement elements of defined benefit obligation) - - Ⅹ.총포괄이익(손실) (Total Comprehensive Income for the Period) 4,918,746,837 5,052,619,965 HOME /xl/drawings/drawing15.xml#HOME!A1 /xl/drawings/drawing15.xml#HOME!A1 Attachments Original Link

