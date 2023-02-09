DGB Financial : 2022 Financial Statements
1. DGB Financial Group(Consolidated)
2. DGB Daegu Bank(Consolidated)
3. DGB Daegu Bank(Separated)
4. Hi Investment & Securities(Consolidated)
5. DGB Life(Separated)
6. DGB Capital(Consolidated)
7. Hi Asset Management(Separated)
Disclaimer
본 재무제표는 한국채택국제회계기준(K-IFRS)에 따라 연결기준으로 작성되었음. The financial statements presented herein are made in accordance with the Korean equivalent of International Financial Reporting Standards("Korean IFRS") 또한 본 재무제표는 외부감사인의 회계검토가 완료되지 않은 숫자로 회계감사 과정에서 일부 수정이 있을 수 있음. Also, these statements are being reviewed by our group's financial auditors and, therefore, subject to change as a result of the review.
BS
PL
BS
PL
BS
PL
BS
PL
BS
PL
BS
PL
BS
PL
DGBFG BS(Consolidated)
연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statesments of Financial Position)
제 12기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재
제 11기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재
(주) DGB금융지주 및 그 종속기업(DGB Financial Group and its Subsidiaries)
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 12기 말
제 11기 말
As of Dec. 31, 2022
As of Dec. 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks)
3,972,554,669,252
4,023,375,974,339
II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
10,489,892,751,798
9,238,191,129,083
III. 파생상품 자산 (Derivative Assets)
270,760,725,543
68,606,953,559
IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
5,406,939,503,514
5,928,307,826,468
V. 상각후원가측정 유가증권 (Securities measured at Amortised Cost)
6,286,438,875,665
6,555,557,850,332
VI. 상각후원가측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortised Cost)
60,185,770,101,559
56,172,365,864,893
VII. 관계기업 및 종속회사 투자주식 (Investments in Associates)
110,191,067,963
39,284,302,930
VIII. 유형자산 (Tangible Assets)
837,817,689,908
826,710,820,503
IX. 투자부동산 (Investment Property)
157,866,438,171
145,723,427,219
X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets)
285,570,582,716
266,454,721,898
XI. 당기법인세자산 (Current Tax Assets)
21,514,309,670
0
XII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Income Tax Assets)
220,617,369,467
72,723,554,925
XIII. 퇴직급여자산 (Retirement Payment Assets)
100,862,684,675
8,204,301,735
XIV. 기타자산 (Other Assets)
2,670,341,937,401
2,560,484,154,030
자 산 총 계 (Total Assets)
91,017,138,707,302
85,905,990,881,914
(계속)
부 채 (Liabilities)
I. 예수부채 (Depository Liabilities)
53,640,451,180,991
50,936,609,990,400
II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
462,022,876,358
1,480,915,635,194
III. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
899,977,338,848
715,908,202,357
IV. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities)
307,432,649,711
98,198,533,573
V. 차입부채 (Borrowings)
13,249,996,884,017
9,898,819,635,469
VI. 사채 (Bonds Payable)
7,488,892,832,829
7,025,330,823,618
VII. 퇴직급여부채 (Retirement Payment Liabilities)
109,653,830
0
VIII. 충당부채 (Liability Reserve)
59,015,061,200
57,704,101,033
IX. 당기법인세부채 (Current Tax Liabilities)
87,982,967,680
62,588,161,068
X. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities)
9,579,959,860
0
XI. 보험계약부채 (Insurance Contract Liabilities)
5,320,541,980,238
5,574,572,103,520
XII. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities)
3,275,980,545,986
3,728,013,917,936
부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities)
84,801,983,931,548
79,578,661,104,168
자 본 (Stockholders` Equity)
I. 지배기업소유주지분 (Equity holders of DGB Financial Group Co., LTD.)
5,385,448,359,172
5,498,444,893,024
1. 자본금 (Capital Stock)
845,729,165,000
845,729,165,000
2. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid equity securities)
498,097,600,000
498,097,600,000
3. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus)
1,562,451,185,572
1,562,451,185,572
4. 자본조정 (Capital Adjustment)
(9,980)
(9,980)
5. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Taxes)
(548,006,899,518)
(152,195,364,623)
6. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings)
3,027,177,318,098
2,744,362,317,055
II. 비지배지분 (Non-controlling Interest Equity)
829,706,416,582
828,884,884,722
자 본 총 계 (Total Stockholders` Equity)
6,215,154,775,754
6,327,329,777,746
부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Stockholders` Equity)
91,017,138,707,302
85,905,990,881,914
DGBFG PL(Consolidated)
연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)
제 12 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제 11 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
(주) DGB금융지주 및 그 종속기업(DGB Financial Group and its Subsidiaries)
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 12 기
제 11 기
For the period ended Dec. 31, 2022
For the period ended Dec. 31, 2021
I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income)
1,830,291,775,673
1,601,259,763,225
1. 이자수익 (Interest Income)
2,903,960,765,310
2,139,923,091,673
(1)당기손익인식-공정가치측정 금융상품 이자수익
166,343,197,898
113,172,064,196
(2)기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융상품 이자수익
107,735,263,179
73,335,625,604
(3)상각후원가 측정 금융상품 이자수익
2,629,882,304,233
1,953,415,401,873
2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense)
1,073,668,989,637
538,663,328,448
II. 순수수료이익 (Net Fee and Commission Income)
397,639,041,789
460,514,818,772
1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income)
523,776,448,417
566,960,839,569
2. 수수료비용 (Commission Expense)
126,137,406,628
106,446,020,797
III. 순보험이익 (Net Insurance Income)
(119,028,083,041)
(63,211,745,595)
1. 보험수익 (Insurance Income)
625,629,442,526
751,418,486,054
2. 보험비용 (Insurance Expense)
744,657,525,567
814,630,231,649
IV. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융상품 순이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
47,149,012,164
196,221,289,902
1. 당기손익조정접근법 조정 전 순이익
31,753,193,605
193,773,492,006
2. 당기손익조정접근법 조정손익
15,395,818,559
2,447,797,896
V. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융상품 순이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
43,085,735,262
(11,641,219,771)
VI. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 순이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(3,250,574,717)
2,612,609,623
VII. 신용손실충당금 전입액 (Provision for Credit Losses)
345,076,835,758
168,161,349,009
VIII. 외환거래순이익(손실) (Net Income on foreign currency translation and transactions
(1,782,673,198)
3,400,240,598
IX. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses)
1,102,093,457,021
1,170,201,982,212
X. 기타영업순이익(손실) (Net Other Operating Income(Loss))
(133,283,081,650)
(102,184,641,151)
XI. 영업이익 (Operating Income)
613,650,859,503
748,607,784,382
(계속)
XII. 영업외이익(손실) (Non-Operating Income(Loss))
(9,689,152,586)
(11,862,729,397)
XIII. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit Before Tax)
603,961,706,917
736,745,054,985
XIV. 법인세비용(수익) (Income Tax Expense(Income))
162,867,156,029
182,954,560,058
XV. 계속영업당기순이익 (Profit for the period from Continuing Operations)
441,094,550,888
553,790,494,927
XVI. 중단영업당기순이익 (Profit for the period from Discontinued Operations)
-
-
XVII. 연결당기순이익 (Profit for the period)
441,094,550,888
553,790,494,927
당기순이익의 귀속 (Profit attributable to)
지배기업 소유주 지분 (Equity holders of DGB Financial Group Co., LTD.)
406,219,638,496
503,068,234,207
비지배지분 (Non-Controlling Interest)
34,874,912,392
50,722,260,720
XVIII. 연결기타포괄손익(Comprehensive Income)
(395,885,592,244)
(78,794,021,464)
1.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently reclassified to profit or loss items)
(442,068,215,676)
(91,091,255,848)
1-1. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(424,728,542,186)
(89,727,956,035)
1-2. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산의 기대신용손실 (Expected Credit Loss on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
125,327,420
149,270,013
1-3. 해외사업장 외화환산차이 (Net gain (loss) on Translation of Foreign Operations)
25,203,694,494
29,090,070,081
1-4. 해외사업장순투자위험회피평가손익 (Gain(Loss) on Hedging Instruments of a Net Investment in Foreign Operations)
(25,955,743,266)
(26,302,467,346)
1-5. 현금흐름위험회피 평가손익 (Gain(Loss) on Valuation of Derivatives Instruments for Cashflow Hedge)
(4,203,667,149)
(2,452,201,781)
1-6. 당기손익조정접근법 조정액 (Overlay Adjustment)
(11,765,037,132)
(1,847,970,780)
1-7.관계기업의 기타포괄손익에 대한 지분 (Equity in Other Comprehensive Income(loss) of associates)
(744,247,857)
-
2.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not reclassified to profit or loss items)
46,182,623,432
12,297,234,384
2-1. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(8,181,842,320)
6,075,585,505
2-2. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융상품의 자기신용위험 조정 (Fair value changes on financial liabilities designated at fair value due to own credit risk)
-
(1,245,279,247)
2-3. 확정급여채무채측정요소 (Remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability)
54,364,465,752
7,466,928,126
XIX. 연결당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income for the Period)
45,208,958,644
474,996,473,463
총포괄이익의 귀속 (Total Comprehensive Income attributable to)
지배기업 소유주 지분 (Equity holders of DGB Financial Group Co., LTD.)
10,408,103,601
424,479,134,020
비지배지분 (Non-Controlling Interest)
34,800,855,043
50,517,339,443
XX. 계속영업과 중단영업 기본주당이익 (Basic Earnings per Share)
2,293
2,886
계속영업 기본주당이익
2,293
2,886
* 영업수익(매출액) (Sales Account)
7,286,521,211,877
5,198,106,563,774
Daegu Bank BS(Consolidated)
연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statements of Financial Position)
제66(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재
제65(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재
주식회사 대구은행과 그 종속회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 66 기말
제 65 기말
As of Dec. 31, 2022
As of Dec. 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks)
2,653,164,041,524
3,151,441,603,146
II. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
1,449,811,072,614
1,225,793,559,603
III. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
3,206,231,989,352
3,437,285,238,648
IV. 상각후원가 측정 유가증권 (Securities at Amortized Cost)
4,202,524,133,608
4,348,998,794,008
V. 상각후원가 측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortized Cost)
53,851,212,336,236
50,140,031,550,492
VI. 파생상품자산 (Derivative Assets)
211,245,266,091
52,787,330,631
VII. 관계기업투자 (Investments in Associates)
32,646,802,219
33,355,608,945
VIII. 유형자산 (Properties and Equipments, net)
570,670,782,559
603,882,364,565
IX. 투자부동산 (Investment Properties net)
110,818,670,632
99,308,446,880
X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets, net)
170,737,100,745
170,613,452,817
XI. 확정급여자산 (Net Defined Benefit Assets)
79,838,962,080
13,053,323,983
XII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Income Tax Assets)
38,360,240,975
35,196,161,409
XIII. 기타자산 (Other Assets)
892,757,622,748
1,203,742,604,599
자 산 총 계 (Total Assets)
67,470,019,021,383
64,515,490,039,726
(계 속)
부 채 (Liabilities)
I. 예수부채 (Deposits)
53,654,370,243,027
50,383,735,722,802
II. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities)
223,998,440,330
46,224,421,639
III. 차입부채 (Borrowings)
4,660,841,765,292
4,249,887,901,945
IV. 사채 (Debentures)
2,638,245,493,070
2,891,309,083,512
V. 확정급여부채 (Net Defined Benefit Obligations)
-
-
VI. 충당부채 (Provisions)
39,769,469,465
37,061,213,452
VII. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities)
-
-
VIII. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities)
1,418,560,794,589
2,217,759,651,776
부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities)
62,635,786,205,773
59,825,977,995,126
자 본 (Equity)
I. 지배기업주주지분 (Controlling Interests)
4,834,232,815,610
4,689,512,044,600
1. 자본금 (Capital Stock)
680,625,000,000
680,625,000,000
2. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid Bonds)
688,284,620,000
688,284,620,000
3. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus)
192,230,919,201
192,230,919,201
4. 자본조정 (Capital Adjustment)
-
-
4. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income(Loss))
(122,835,106,613)
(95,566,217,699)
5. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings)
[3,395,927,383,022]
[3,223,937,723,098]
[ 대손준비금 적립액 ] (Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
[336,514,000,000]
[278,761,000,000]
[ 대손준비금 미적립액 ] (Untransferrd Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
-
-
[ 대손준비금 전입필요액, 환입: △ ] (Required Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
[△309,000,000]
[57,753,000,000]
[ 대손준비금 추가적립예정금액, 환입: △ ] (Estimated Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
(309,000,000)
57,753,000,000
II. 비지배지분 (Non-Controlling Interests)
-
-
자 본 총 계 (Total Equity)
4,834,232,815,610
4,689,512,044,600
부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Equity)
67,470,019,021,383
64,515,490,039,726
Daegu Bank PL(Consolidated)
연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
제66(당) 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제65(전) 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
주식회사 대구은행과 그 종속회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제66기
제65기
3 Month Period
12 Month Period
3 Month Period
12 Month Period
I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income)
399,268,169,420
1,444,879,795,212
324,057,455,091
1,223,528,116,737
1. 이자수익 (Interest Income)
693,452,961,193
2,215,274,805,973
432,135,102,809
1,617,110,521,844
(1) 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income from Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
3,273,022,647
9,677,209,411
336,838,698
7,757,559,386
(2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 및 상각후원가 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income and Amortized Cost)
690,179,938,546
2,205,597,596,562
431,798,264,111
1,609,352,962,458
2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense)
294,184,791,773
770,395,010,761
108,077,647,718
393,582,405,107
II. 순수수료이익 (Net Fee and Commission Income)
23,206,788,961
93,013,942,912
20,438,669,235
114,185,499,789
1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income)
37,148,709,573
150,311,296,504
34,743,309,617
169,553,685,019
2. 수수료비용 (Fee and Commission Expense)
13,941,920,612
57,297,353,592
14,304,640,382
55,368,185,230
Ⅲ. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
(18,755,713,802)
36,263,507,463
20,955,730,232
92,204,544,115
IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
9,305,000
665,715,123
300,963,621
5,142,889,757
V. 신용손실충당금 전입액 (Provision for Credit Losses)
74,556,331,698
199,888,721,855
50,787,088,273
125,578,750,055
VI. 외환거래순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Foreign Exchange)
38,611,392,469
(9,566,469,592)
73,055,190
(30,097,008,588)
VII. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses)
255,777,139,254
743,247,537,885
250,409,489,355
746,976,905,196
VIII. 기타영업순손익 (Net Other Operating Income(Expense))
(36,735,241,412)
(120,331,460,286)
(14,455,851,950)
(105,459,737,476)
IX. 영업이익 (Net Operating Profit)
75,271,229,684
501,788,771,092
50,173,443,791
426,948,649,083
(계 속)
X. 영업외순손익 (Net Non-Operating Income(Expense))
(178,796,981)
3,574,852,310
1,578,645,854
(5,337,773,638)
XI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit Before Income Tax Expense)
75,092,432,703
505,363,623,402
51,752,089,645
421,610,875,445
XII. 법인세비용 (Income Tax Expense)
12,078,886,864
112,908,788,478
7,351,968,558
91,625,812,170
XIII. 연결당기순이익 (Net Income for The Period)
63,013,545,839
392,454,834,924
44,400,121,087
329,985,063,275
[ 대손준비금반영후 조정이익 ] (Adjusted Net Income after Reserves for Credit Losses)
32,789,545,839
392,763,834,924
38,613,121,087
272,232,063,275
XIV. 당기기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income(Loss) for The Period, Net of Tax)
62,114,802,264
(27,268,888,914)
3,801,591,613
(22,815,917,003)
1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items)
16,733,245,452
(68,461,314,674)
(4,008,598,630)
(29,649,739,223)
(1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 채무상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Debt Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
28,928,919,513
(71,941,202,630)
(4,908,513,908)
(33,761,386,015)
(2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산의 기대신용손실 (Expected Credit Losses on Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(21,779,152)
(26,859,744)
129,733,941
96,617,617
(3) 해외사업장환산손익 (Gains(Losses) on Translation of Foreign Operations)
(64,240,436,732)
29,462,490,966
1,164,322,308
30,317,496,521
(4) 해외사업장순투자 위험회피평가손익 (Gains(Losses) on Hedging Instruments of a Net Investment in a Foreign Operation)
52,066,541,823
(25,955,743,266)
(394,140,971)
(26,302,467,346)
2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items)
45,381,556,812
41,192,425,760
7,810,190,243
6,833,822,220
(1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 지분상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Equity Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
1,265,612,274
(2,923,518,778)
1,041,152,536
64,784,513
(2) 확정급여제도의 재측정요소 (Actuarial Gains(Losses) on Post Defined Benefit Pension Plans)
44,115,944,538
44,115,944,538
6,769,037,707
6,769,037,707
XV. 연결당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income for The Period)
125,128,348,103
365,185,946,010
48,201,712,700
307,169,146,272
1. 연결당기순이익의 귀속 (Net Income Attributable to : )
지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Controlling Interests)
63,013,545,839
392,454,834,924
44,400,121,087
329,985,063,275
비지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Non-Controlling Interests)
-
-
-
-
2. 연결당기총포괄이익의 귀속 (Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to : )
지배주주지분총괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Controlling Interests)
125,128,348,103
365,185,946,010
48,201,712,700
307,169,146,272
비지배주주지분총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Non-Controlling Interests)
-
-
-
-
XVI. 기본및희석주당순이익 (Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share)
406
2,658
270
2,200
Daegu Bank BS(Separated)
재 무 상 태 표 (Statements of Financial Position)
제66(당) 기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재
제65(전) 기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재
주식회사 대구은행
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 66기 말
제 65기 말
As of Dec. 31, 2022
As of Dec. 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks)
2,562,432,825,954
3,053,940,857,205
II. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
1,205,346,261,683
976,671,956,632
III. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
3,206,231,989,352
3,437,285,238,648
IV. 상각후원가 측정 유가증권 (Securities at Amortized Cost)
4,202,524,133,608
4,348,998,794,008
V. 상각후원가 측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortized Cost)
53,661,132,438,727
49,998,391,346,381
VI. 파생상품자산 (Derivative Assets)
211,245,266,091
52,787,330,631
VII. 종속기업및관계기업투자 (Investments in Subsidiaries and Associates)
174,164,862,559
167,849,362,559
VIII. 유형자산 (Properties and Equipments, net)
560,948,009,186
596,192,577,123
IX. 투자부동산 (Investment Properties net)
110,818,670,632
99,308,446,880
X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets, net)
125,741,354,033
127,375,569,217
XI. 확정급여자산 (Net Defined Benefit Assets)
79,838,962,080
13,053,323,983
XII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Income Tax Assets)
43,072,362,053
37,519,354,925
XIII. 기타자산 (Other Assets)
910,000,540,223
1,222,177,516,140
자 산 총 계 (Total Assets)
67,053,497,676,181
64,131,551,674,332
(계 속)
부 채 (Liabilities)
I. 예수부채 (Deposits)
53,383,775,385,304
50,130,002,237,062
II. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities)
223,998,440,330
46,224,421,639
III. 차입부채 (Borrowings)
4,591,548,432,897
4,211,887,489,573
IV. 사채 (Debentures)
2,638,245,493,070
2,853,009,083,512
V. 확정급여부채 (Net Defined Benefit Obligations)
-
-
VI. 충당부채 (Provisions)
39,939,927,451
37,186,944,447
VII. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities)
-
-
VII. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities)
1,416,050,966,063
2,214,160,860,002
부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities)
62,293,558,645,115
59,492,471,036,235
자 본 (Equity)
I. 자본금 (Capital Stock)
680,625,000,000
680,625,000,000
II. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid Bonds)
688,284,620,000
688,284,620,000
III. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus)
192,230,919,201
192,230,919,201
IV. 자본조정 (Capital Adjustment)
-
-
IV. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income(Loss))
(122,552,043,205)
(94,694,897,110)
V. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings)
[3,321,350,535,070]
[3,172,634,996,006]
[ 대손준비금 적립액 ] (Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
[333,376,000,000]
[279,312,000,000]
[ 대손준비금 미적립액 ] (Untransferrd Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
-
-
[ 대손준비금 전입필요액, 환입: △ ] (Required Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
[267,000,000]
[54,064,000,000]
[ 대손준비금 추가적립예정금액, 환입: △ ] (Estimated Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
267,000,000
54,064,000,000
자 본 총 계 (Total Equity)
4,759,939,031,066
4,639,080,638,097
부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Equity)
67,053,497,676,181
64,131,551,674,332
Daegu Bank PL(Separated)
포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Statements of Comprehensive Income)
제66(당) 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제65(전) 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
주식회사 대구은행
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제66기
제65기
3 Month Period
12 Month Period
3 Month Period
12 Month Period
I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income)
385,628,033,549
1,395,464,299,799
315,896,668,696
1,189,568,420,471
1. 이자수익 (Interest Income)
675,186,747,107
2,157,611,394,963
424,146,016,551
1,578,376,490,615
(1) 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income from Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
863,834,435
2,484,495,297
415,470,869
1,667,641,606
(2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 및 상각후원가 측정 금융상품 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income and Amortized Cost)
674,322,912,672
2,155,126,899,666
423,730,545,682
1,576,708,849,009
2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense)
289,558,713,558
762,147,095,164
108,249,347,855
388,808,070,144
II. 순수수료이익 (Net Fee and Commission Income)
24,293,661,509
96,333,824,399
21,261,072,309
117,051,133,166
1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income)
37,306,048,801
152,298,815,229
35,305,024,853
171,106,745,504
2. 수수료비용 (Fee and Commission Expense)
13,012,387,292
55,964,990,830
14,043,952,544
54,055,612,338
Ⅲ. 당기손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
(19,203,715,269)
38,548,991,240
19,727,074,197
92,510,742,194
IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치 측정 금융상품 관련 순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Financial Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
9,305,000
665,715,123
300,963,621
5,142,889,757
V. 신용손실충당금 전입액 (Provision for Credit Losses)
75,153,203,736
197,081,474,398
53,204,433,693
134,438,354,736
VI. 외환거래순손익 (Net Gains(Losses) on Foreign Exchange)
58,442,651,741
(19,007,221,953)
800,725,597
(41,717,551,240)
VII. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses)
250,710,113,318
723,516,596,294
246,503,822,826
732,031,521,586
VIII. 기타영업순손익 (Net Other Operating Income(Expense))
(36,633,880,218)
(119,917,914,756)
(14,349,660,142)
(105,025,795,713)
IX. 영업이익 (Net Operating Profit)
86,672,739,258
471,489,623,160
43,928,587,759
391,059,962,313
(계 속)
X. 영업외순손익 (Net Non-Operating Income(Expense))
284,838,090
4,465,386,576
814,832,828
(4,864,308,774)
XI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit Before Income Tax Expense)
86,957,577,348
475,955,009,736
44,743,420,587
386,195,653,539
XII. 법인세비용 (Income Tax Expense)
16,131,542,140
106,774,295,672
6,170,602,088
83,924,730,968
XIII. 당기순이익 (Net Income for The Period)
70,826,035,208
369,180,714,064
38,572,818,499
302,270,922,571
[ 대손준비금반영후 조정이익 ] (Adjusted Net Income after Reserves for Credit Losses)
39,692,035,208
368,913,714,064
33,170,818,499
248,206,922,571
XIV. 당기기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income(Loss) for The Period, Net of Tax)
67,921,353,907
(27,857,146,095)
3,133,431,193
(22,297,031,178)
1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items)
22,539,797,095
(69,049,571,855)
(4,676,759,050)
(29,130,853,398)
(1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 채무상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Debt Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
28,928,919,513
(71,941,202,630)
(4,908,513,908)
(33,761,386,015)
(2) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산의 기대신용손실 (Expected Credit Losses on Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(21,779,152)
(26,859,744)
129,733,941
96,617,617
(3) 해외사업장환산손익 (Gains(Losses) on Translation of Foreign Operations)
(15,191,553,019)
7,320,903,230
135,809,243
9,200,582,551
(4) 해외사업장순투자 위험회피평가손익 (Gains(Losses) on Hedging Instruments of a Net Investment in a Foreign Operation)
8,824,209,753
(4,402,412,711)
(33,788,326)
(4,666,667,551)
2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items)
45,381,556,812
41,192,425,760
7,810,190,243
6,833,822,220
(1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 지분상품평가손익 (Revaluation Gains(Losses) on Equity Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
1,265,612,274
(2,923,518,778)
1,041,152,536
64,784,513
(2) 확정급여제도의 재측정요소 (Actuarial Gains(Losses) on Post Defined Benefit Pension Plans)
44,115,944,538
44,115,944,538
6,769,037,707
6,769,037,707
XV. 당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income for The Period)
138,747,389,115
341,323,567,969
41,706,249,692
279,973,891,393
XVI. 기본및희석주당순이익 (Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share)
464
2,487
227
1,996
Hi Invest. BS(Consolidated)
연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statements of Financial Position)
제 35 기 말 2022년 12월 31일
제 34 기 말 2021년 12월 31일
하이투자증권주식회사 및 그 종속기업
(단위 : 원) (Unit:Won)
과 목
제 35기 말 As of December 31, 2022
제 34기 말 As of December 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks)
1,233,375,125,402
763,101,606,704
II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
8,010,019,021,107
6,900,598,059,489
III. 파생상품 자산 (Derivative Assets)
37,541,576,092
10,709,530,656
IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
239,288,843,415
203,340,388,176
V. 상각후원가측정 대출채권 (Loans at Amortised Cost)
2,114,231,095,548
2,028,971,438,301
VI. 관계기업투자주식 (Investments in Associates)
68,063,591,849
22,494,686,794
VII. 투자부동산 (Investment properties)
0
1,714,233,344
VIII. 유형자산 (Property and equipment)
72,678,101,445
39,124,151,635
IX. 무형자산 (Intangible assets)
27,069,484,841
21,645,584,041
X. 기타금융자산 (Other Financial Assets)
505,752,058,807
302,394,228,062
XI. 기타자산 (Other assets)
128,262,043,072
66,886,830,833
XII. 당기법인세자산 (Current tax assets)
5,181,721,130
5,682,334,540
XIII. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred tax assets)
24,102,109,314
2,184,446,039
자 산 총 계 (Total assets)
12,465,564,772,022
10,368,847,518,614
부 채 (Liabilities)
I. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
462,022,876,358
1,480,915,635,194
II. 당기손익-공정가치지정 금융부채 (Financial Liablilities Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
899,977,338,848
715,908,202,357
III. 파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities)
58,023,647,731
23,061,844,239
IV. 예수부채 (Depository liabilities)
464,606,835,984
691,001,012,124
V. 차입부채 (Borrowings)
8,420,060,754,367
5,758,943,360,722
VI. 발행사채 (Debentures)
299,176,861,990
0
VII. 충당부채 (Provisions)
4,574,466,131
6,396,525,225
VIII. 퇴직급여부채 (Retirement Payment Liabilities)
0
1,501,260,270
IX. 기타금융부채 (Other financial liabilities)
318,676,682,714
284,107,059,767
X. 기타부채 (Other liabilities)
158,177,218,937
226,834,769,142
XI. 당기법인세부채 (Current tax liabilities)
9,383,283,793
20,969,203,878
XII. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred tax liabilities)
-
-
부 채 총 계 (Total liabilities)
11,094,679,966,853
9,209,638,872,918
자 본 (Equity)
지배기업의 소유주에게 귀속되는 자본 (Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company)
1,370,884,805,169
1,159,208,645,696
I. 자본금 (Share capital)
274,620,127,500
274,620,127,500
II. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid equity securities)
199,963,536,400
-
III. 기타불입자본 (Other paid-in capital)
539,198,949,840
539,198,949,840
IV. 기타자본구성요소 (Other components of equity)
(9,746,263,946)
(13,138,602,256)
V. 이익잉여금 (Retained earnings)
366,848,455,375
358,528,170,612
비지배지분 (Non-controlling interests)
-
-
자 본 총 계 (Total equity)
1,370,884,805,169
1,159,208,645,696
부 채 와 자 본 총 계 (Total liabilities and equity)
12,465,564,772,022
10,368,847,518,614
Hi Invest. PL(Consolidated)
연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
제 35기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제 34기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
하이투자증권주식회사 및 그 종속기업
(단위 : 원) (Unit:Won)
과 목
제35기 For the period ended December 31, 2022
제34기 For the period ended December 31, 2021
12 Month Period
12 Month Period
I. 영업수익 (Operating Income)
2,027,990,137,731
1,335,011,610,625
1. 수수료수익 (Commission Income)
325,018,918,272
359,920,505,980
2. 금융상품평가및처분이익 (Gains on Valuation and disposal of financial instruments)
723,135,596,039
450,780,321,985
3. 파생상품평가및거래이익 (Gain on valuation and transaction of derivative instruments)
649,749,900,486
302,173,781,135
4. 이자수익 (Interest income)
301,034,561,866
186,232,578,712
5. 상각후원가금융자산평가및처분이익 (Gain on valuation and disposal of financial Assets Measured at Amortized Cost)
2,259,777,876
3,609,771,135
6. 외환거래이익 (Gain on foreign currency transactions )
6,231,968,214
3,808,000,786
7. 기타의영업수익 (Other operating income)
20,559,414,978
28,486,650,892
II. 영업비용 (Operating expenses)
1,968,990,026,634
1,108,507,230,572
1. 수수료비용 (Commission expenses)
55,309,768,992
35,308,536,786
2. 금융상품평가및처분손실 (Loss on valuation and disposal of financial instruments)
721,777,136,944
488,091,180,764
3. 파생상품평가및거래손실 (Loss on valuation and transaction of derivative instruments)
642,577,366,409
235,868,866,187
4. 이자비용 (Interest expenses)
180,301,092,480
48,599,366,807
5. 상각후원가금융자산평가및처분손실 (Loss on valuation and disposal of financial Assets Measured at Amortizes Cost)
120,678,812,397
13,442,539,385
6. 외환거래손실 (Loss on foreign currency transactions)
21,827,285,495
2,058,543,182
7. 판매관리비 (Selling and administrative expenses)
223,898,377,373
282,495,702,045
8. 기타의영업비용 (Other operating expenses)
2,620,186,544
2,642,495,416
III. 영업이익 (Operating profit)
59,000,111,097
226,504,380,053
IV. 영업외수익 (Non-operating income)
1,375,252,814
1,173,678,173
V. 영업외비용 (Non-operating expenses)
3,915,491,797
4,724,243,274
VI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Profit before income tax)
56,459,872,114
222,953,814,952
VII. 법인세비용 (Income tax expense)
18,872,993,494
59,025,479,222
VIII. 당기순이익 (Profit for the period)
37,586,878,620
163,928,335,730
1. 지배기업 소유주지분 (Profit is attributable to Owners of the Parent Company)
37,586,878,620
163,928,335,730
2. 비지배지분 (Profit is attributable to Non-controlling interests)
-
-
IX. 기타포괄손익 (Other comprehensive income(loss) for the period, net of tax)
3,392,338,310
(658,739,886)
1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 항목 (Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:)
6,420,245,718
423,967,331
확정급여제도의재측정요소 (Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities)
6,850,546,227
514,713,578
기타포괄손익-공정가치금융자산관련손익 (Changes in the fair value of financial assets measured at Fair Value through other comprehensive income)
(430,300,509)
(90,746,247)
2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 항목 (Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:)
(3,027,907,408)
(1,082,707,217)
기타포괄손익-공정가치금융자산관련손익 (Changes in the fair value of financial assets measured at Fair Value through other comprehensive income)
(2,283,659,551)
(1,082,707,217)
지분법자본변동 (Changes in equity method investees with accumulated comprehensive income)
(744,247,857)
0
X. 당기총포괄이익 (Total comprehensive income for the period)
40,979,216,930
163,269,595,844
1. 지배기업지분 총포괄이익 (Comprehensive income attribute to shareholder)
40,979,216,930
163,269,595,844
2. 비지배지분 총포괄이익 (Comprehensive income attribute to the non-controlling interests)
0
0
DGB Life BS(Separated)
재 무 상 태 표 (Statesments of Financial Position)
제 36(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재
제 35(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재
DGB생명보험주식회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 36(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022
제 35(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks)
90,074,701,876
97,150,890,629
II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
696,971,162,081
849,798,479,004
III. 기타포괄-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
1,914,920,110,747
2,274,282,009,644
IV 상각후원가측정 유가증권 (Securities measured at Amortised Cost)
2,061,334,928,708
2,168,906,994,665
V 상각후원가측정 대출채권및수취채권 (Loans and Receivables at Amortised Cost)
635,162,740,215
570,634,318,802
Ⅵ. 위험회피회계파생상품자산 (Derivative Assets Hedging)
21,973,883,360
5,110,092,272
Ⅶ. 관계기업 투자자산 (Investments in Associates)
51,604,180,000
35,359,322,688
Ⅷ. 유형자산 (Tangible Assets)
15,371,224,075
18,186,217,314
Ⅸ. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets)
22,760,521,484
4,911,928,007
X. 투자부동산 (Investment Property)
697,006,400
697,006,400
XI. 재보험자산 (Reinsurance Assets)
13,107,601,336
14,906,875,046
XII. 미상각신계약비 (Deferred Acquisition Costs)
103,922,943,399
122,801,619,592
XIII. 당기법인세자산 (Current Tax Assets)
15,895,279,410
5,655,123,060
XIV. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Tax Asset)
154,685,470,125
52,038,915,459
XV. 기타자산 (Other Assets)
1,529,738,649
21,544,250,954
XVI. 순확정급여자산 (Net defined benefit Assets)
338,929,021
XVII. 특별계정자산 (Separate Account Assets)
901,739,667,810
726,219,805,100
자 산 총 계 (Total Assets)
6,702,090,088,696
6,968,203,848,636
(계속)
DGB생명보험주식회사
과 목
제 36(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022
제 35(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021
부 채 (Liabilities)
Ⅰ.보험계약부채 (Policy Reserve)
5,308,305,435,108
5,559,145,338,799
Ⅱ.계약자지분조정 (Policy Reserve Adjustment)
(50,184,049)
(370,070,279)
III.위험회피회계파생상품부채 (Derivative Liabilities Hedging)
25,410,561,650
28,912,267,695
Ⅳ.차입부채 (Borrowings)
99,729,362,186
174,668,949,198
V. 충당부채 (Provisions)
13,875,042,024
13,492,469,335
Ⅵ. 확정급여부채 (Retirement Payment Liabilities)
0
3,728,682,953
VII.기타금융부채 (Other financial Liabilities)
52,485,225,186
68,915,692,563
VIII.기타부채 (Other Liabilities)
26,633,305,268
36,213,014,395
Ⅸ.특별계정부채 (Separate Account Liabilities)
910,269,492,323
745,111,021,698
부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities)
6,436,658,239,696
6,629,817,366,357
자 본 (Stockholders` Equity)
I. 자본금 (Capital Stock)
290,649,565,000
234,622,890,000
II. 신종자본증권 (Hybrid Bond)
94,879,830,000
III. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus)
203,168,517,223
77,596,050,468
IV.기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income , Net of Taxes)
(414,604,311,145)
(43,981,150,648)
Ⅴ.이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings)
91,338,247,922
70,148,692,459
자 본 총 계 (Total Stockholders` Equity)
265,431,849,000
338,386,482,279
부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Stockholders` Equity)
6,702,090,088,696
6,968,203,848,636
DGB Life PL(Separated)
포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Statement of Comprehensive Income)
제 36(당)기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제 35(전)기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
DGB생명보험주식회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 36 (당)기 For the period ended December 31, 2022
제 35 (전)기 For the period ended December 31, 2021
Ⅰ.영업수익 (Operating Income)
938,004,166,075
1,037,357,167,147
1.보험료수익 (Premium Income)
580,472,076,498
703,158,597,800
2.재보험수익 (Reinsurance Income)
45,153,540,386
48,256,326,668
3.이자수익 (Interest Income)
147,487,300,604
141,520,082,738
4.배당수익 (Dividend Return)
1,228,750,000
84,000,000
5.금융상품관련이익 (Gains on Financial Instruments)
43,523,488,347
65,347,135,869
6.당기손익조정접근법-조정이익 (Gain on The overlay approach)
29,405,453,369
12,382,379,438
7.위험회피대상관련이익 (Gain on Hedged Item)
28,728,768,748
34,456,864,689
8.위험회피수단관련이익 (Gain on Derivative Hedging Instrument)
33,497,433,106
15,599,219,566
9.외환거래이익 (Gains Foreign Currency Transactions)
2,854,628,654
216,145,341
10.특별계정수익 (Separate Account Income)
3,825,642
3,561,586
11.기타영업수익 (Other Operating Income)
25,648,900,721
16,332,853,452
Ⅱ.영업비용 (Operating Expenses & Claims)
921,365,710,051
977,646,290,786
1.보험계약부채전입액 (Increase in Policy Reserve)
(249,040,629,981)
(104,256,471,468)
2.지급보험금 (Claims Paid)
871,587,358,506
782,874,039,352
3.재보험비용 (Reinsurance Expenses)
45,031,683,879
48,904,068,306
4.사업비 (Operating Expenses)
139,231,337,117
159,309,439,291
5.이자비용 (Interest Expenses)
8,000,250,470
9,203,846,752
6. 금융상품관련손실 (Losses on Financial Instruments)
39,721,517,740
21,681,077,880
7.당기손익조정접근법-조정손실 (Losses on The overlay approach)
11,040,111,258
9,934,581,542
8.위험회피대상관련손실 (Loss on Hedged Item)
4,577,108,779
3,074,101,050
9.위험회피수단관련손실 (Loss on Derivative Hedging Instrument)
47,691,379,547
43,728,866,778
10.외환거래손실 (Losses Foreign Currency Transactions)
1,152,834,749
111,954,107
11.특별계정비용 (Separate Account Expenses)
3,825,642
3,561,586
12. 기타영업비용 (Other Operating Expense)
2,368,932,345
3,077,225,610
Ⅲ.영업이익 (Net Operating Income)
16,638,456,024
59,710,876,361
Ⅳ.영업외수익 (Other Operating Profit)
17,145,024,963
6,694,674,241
Ⅴ.영업외비용 (Other Operating Loss)
4,220,376,383
10,327,091,915
Ⅵ.법인세비용차감전순이익(손실) (Income(Loss) before Income Taxes)
29,563,104,604
56,078,458,687
Ⅶ.법인세비용 (Corporate Tax Expense)
8,373,549,140
13,357,580,628
Ⅷ.당기순이익 (Net Income for the Period)
21,189,555,464
42,720,878,060
Ⅸ.기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income, net of income tax)
(370,623,160,497)
(58,620,963,208)
1.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 항목 (Items that will not be reclassified subsequently Items not subsequently reclassified to net income)
기타포괄손익-공정가치지분상품평가손익 등 (Unrealized net change in fair value of equity financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income)
(3,794,035,200)
0
확정급여부채 재측정요소 (Remeasurement elements of defined benefit obligation)
1,326,421,957
419,673,513
재평가 잉여금 (Revaluation surplus)
143,614
0
2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 항목 (Items subsequently reclassified to net income)
기타포괄손익-공정가치채무상품평가손익 등 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(349,921,192,335)
(54,740,464,160)
위험회피목적파생상품평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Derivative Assets Hedging)
(4,203,667,149)
(2,452,201,781)
당기손익조정접근법-조정액 (Profit or loss adjustment approach-Adjustment amount)
(14,030,831,384)
(1,847,970,780)
Ⅹ.총포괄이익(손실) (Total Comprehensive Income for the Period)
(349,433,605,033)
(15,900,085,148)
ⅩI. 기본주당이익 (Earings per Share)
429
1,225
ⅩII. 희석주당이익 (Diluted Earings per Share)
361
1,225
DGB Capital BS(Consolidated)
연 결 재 무 상 태 표 (Consolidated Statements of Financial Position)
제 14(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재
제 13(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재
주식회사 디지비캐피탈과 그 종속회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 14(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022
제 13(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Due from Banks)
169,083,571,407
42,213,407,324
II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
255,886,142,613
221,096,217,049
III. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
46,249,410,000
38,151,040,000
IV. 관계기업투자자산 (Investments in Associates)
31,916,524,929
32,285,767,546
V. 상각후원가측정대출채권 (Loans at Amortised Cost)
2,363,589,808,587
2,253,239,273,200
VI. 상각후원가측정할부금융자산 (Installment Financial Assets)
17,267,238,241
27,644,733,808
VII. 리스자산 (Lease Assets)
1,431,757,844,880
1,276,700,647,638
VIII. 상각후원가측정기타금융자산 (Other Financial Assets)
26,909,483,946
21,690,505,915
IX. 유형자산 (Properties and Equipments, net)
13,730,493,417
14,174,170,651
X. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets, net)
8,836,659,548
7,924,132,932
XI. 기타자산 (Other Assets)
14,360,008,548
7,305,053,925
자 산 총 계 (Total Assets)
4,379,587,186,116
3,942,424,949,988
(계 속)
부 채 (Liabilities)
I. 차입부채 (Borrowed Funds)
3,433,927,047,192
3,090,293,016,159
II. 충당부채 (Provisions)
748,933,196
792,464,129
III. 확정급여부채 (Defined Benefit Obligations)
109,653,830
-
IV. 기타금융부채 (Other financial Liabilities)
295,549,258,758
268,931,864,516
V. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Income Tax Liabilities)
8,030,106,033
13,646,076,510
VI. 기타부채 (Other Liabilities)
102,822,307,397
80,559,560,347
부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities)
3,841,187,306,406
3,454,222,981,661
자 본 (Equity)
I. 지배기업주주지분 (Controlling interest)
537,270,781,084
486,671,748,617
1. 자본금 (Capital Stock)
151,964,360,000
151,964,360,000
2. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus)
208,579,484,973
208,579,484,973
3. 기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income(Loss), Net of Taxes)
(9,414,173,633)
(4,705,080,236)
4. 이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings)
186,141,109,744
130,832,983,880
[ 대손준비금 적립액 ] (Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
-
-
[ 대손준비금 전입필요액, 환입: △ ] (Required Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
-
-
[ 대손준비금 추가적립예정금액, 환입: △ ] (Estimated Transfer to Regulatory Reserves for Loan Losses)
II. 비지배지분 (Non-controlling interest)
1,129,098,626
1,530,219,710
자 본 총 계 (Total Equity)
538,399,879,710
488,201,968,327
부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Equity)
4,379,587,186,116
3,942,424,949,988
DGB Capital PL(Consolidated)
연 결 포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
제 14(당) 기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제 13(전) 기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
주식회사 디지비캐피탈과 그 종속회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 14(당) 기 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2022
제 13(전) 기 For the period ended Dec. 31, 2021
12 Month Period
12 Month Period
I. 순이자이익 (Net Interest Income)
154,539,254,939
135,001,336,664
1. 이자수익 (Interest Income)
246,755,200,840
203,975,863,844
(1) 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Assets at Fair Valuethrough Other Comprehensive Income)
-
-
(2) 상각후원가측정 금융자산 이자수익 (Interest Income on Financial Assets Measured at Amortized Cost)
246,755,200,840
203,975,863,844
2. 이자비용 (Interest Expense)
92,215,945,901
68,974,527,180
II. 순수수료이익(손실) (Net Fee and Commission Income(Loss))
1,683,126,640
3,207,718,229
1. 수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income)
8,693,530,072
10,633,230,139
2. 수수료비용 (Commission Expense)
7,010,403,432
7,425,511,910
Ⅲ. 당기손익-공정가치측정금융자산관련손익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
13,749,863,613
23,533,070,865
IV. 기타포괄손익-공정가치측정금융자산관련손익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
1,702,500,000
-
V. 금융자산관련 손상차손 (Impairment Loss on Financial Assets)
26,088,085,739
30,855,266,533
VI. 외환거래순이익(손실) (Net Income(Loss) on Foreign Exchange)
(1,692,894,138)
1,418,841,476
VII. 일반관리비 (General and Administrative Expenses)
44,905,176,938
49,524,179,378
VIII. 기타영업순이익(손실) (Net Other Operating Income(Loss))
5,899,177,809
8,226,999,951
Ⅸ. 영업이익 (Operating Income)
104,887,766,186
91,008,521,274
(계 속)
X. 영업외순이익(손실) (Net Non-Operating Income(Loss))
(923,275,946)
286,744,614
XI. 법인세비용차감전순이익 (Income Before Income Tax Expenses)
103,964,490,240
91,295,265,888
XII. 법인세비용 (Income Tax Expenses)
26,689,442,792
21,125,274,822
XIII. 연결당기순이익 (Net Income)
77,275,047,448
70,169,991,066
[ 대손준비금반영후 조정이익 ] (Adjusted Income after Reserves for Credit Losses)
77,275,047,448
70,169,991,066
XIV. 당기기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax)
(5,194,268,225)
4,236,377,417
1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 포괄손익 (Subsequently Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items)
(4,258,796,472)
(1,227,426,440)
(1) 해외사업장환산손익 (Net Income(Loss) on Translation of Foreign Operations)
(4,258,796,472)
(1,227,426,440)
2. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 포괄손익 (Subsequently not Reclassified to Profit or Loss Items)
(935,471,753)
5,463,803,857
(1) 기타포괄손익인식금융자산평가손익 (Gain(loss) on Valuation of Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
(1,464,288,342)
6,010,800,992
(2) 확정급여제도의 재측정요소 (Remeasurement of the net Defined Benefit Liability)
528,816,589
(546,997,135)
XV. 연결당기총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income)
72,080,779,223
74,406,368,483
1. 연결당기순이익의 귀속 (Net Income Attributable to : )
지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Controlling Interest)
77,190,993,704
69,741,822,225
비지배주주지분순이익 (Net Income in Non-Controlling Interest)
84,053,744
428,168,841
2. 연결당기총포괄이익의 귀속 (Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to : )
지배주주지분총괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Controlling Interest)
72,481,900,307
74,134,837,126
비지배주주지분총포괄이익 (Total Comprehensive Income in Non-Controlling Interest)
(401,121,084)
271,531,357
XVI. 기본및희석주당순이익 (Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share)
2,540
2,295
Hi Asset BS(Separated)
재 무 상 태 표 (Statesments of Financial Position)
제 24(당)기 말 2022년 12월 31일 현재
제 23(전)기 말 2021년 12월 31일 현재
하이자산운용주식회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 24(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022
제 23(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021
자 산 (Assets)
I. 현금및예치금 (Cash and Deposit)
1,241,240,203
14,071,726,767
II. 당기손익-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss)
34,256,624,395
8,401,244,778
Ⅲ. 기타포괄-공정가치측정 금융자산 (Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income)
249,150,000
249,150,000
Ⅳ. 상각후원가측정 대출채권및수취채권 (Loans and Receivables at Amortised Cost)
-
-
Ⅴ. 관계회사투자지분 (Investments in Associates, Subsidiaries and Joint Venteures)
32,925,216,530
13,222,186,029
Ⅵ. 유형자산 (Tangible Assets)
625,711,712
885,088,415
Ⅶ. 무형자산 (Intangible Assets)
5,113,659,803
5,332,804,886
Ⅷ. 당기법인세자산 (Current Tax Assets)
-
-
Ⅸ. 이연법인세자산 (Deferred Tax Asset)
193,806,733
202,947,250
Ⅹ. 기타자산 (Other Assets)
3,195,095,557
3,015,222,527
자 산 총 계 (Total Assets)
77,800,504,933
45,380,370,652
(계속)
하이자산운용주식회사
과 목
제 24(당)기 말 As of December 31, 2022
제 23(전)기 말 As of December 31, 2021
부 채 (Liabilities)
Ⅰ.금융부채 (Financial Liabilities)
1,493,700,159
1,543,636,833
Ⅱ.기타부채 (Other Liabilities)
6,467,745,376
3,874,985,739
Ⅲ. 이연법인세부채 (Deferred Tax Liability)
-
-
부 채 총 계 (Total Liabilities)
7,961,445,535
5,418,622,572
자 본 (Stockholders` Equity)
I. 자본금 (Capital Stock)
19,173,495,000
11,000,000,000
II. 자본잉여금 (Capital Surplus)
30,967,781,278
9,186,099,000
III.기타포괄손익누계액 (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income , Net of Taxes)
-
-
IV.이익잉여금 (Retained Earnings)
19,697,783,120
19,775,649,080
자 본 총 계 (Total Stockholders' Equity)
69,839,059,398
39,961,748,080
부채 및 자본 총계 (Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity)
77,800,504,933
45,380,370,652
Hi Asset PL(Separated)
포 괄 손 익 계 산 서 (Statement of Comprehensive Income)
제 24(당)기 2022년 1월 1일부터 2022년 12월 31일까지
제 23(전)기 2021년 1월 1일부터 2021년 12월 31일까지
하이자산운용주식회사
(단위: 원(Unit:Won))
과 목
제 24 (당)기 For the period ended December 31, 2022
제 23 (전)기 For the period ended December 31, 2021
Ⅰ.영업수익 (Operating Income)
19,071,555,277
16,086,233,428
1.운용보수 (Operation Income)
9,753,199,594
6,913,532,439
2.수수료수익 (Fee and Commission Income)
8,005,800,513
8,591,690,402
3.당기손익-공정가치측정 금융상품관련이익 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Profit)
518,379,617
65,913,424
4.관계기업 및 종속기업투자관련 이익 (Gains in Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates)
406,528,274
368,132,546
5.이자수익 (Interest Income)
387,647,279
146,964,617
6.배당금수익 (Interest Income)
-
-
7.기타의 영업수익 (Others)
-
-
Ⅱ.영업비용 (Operating Expenses & Claims)
12,458,675,601
9,554,404,836
1.수수료비용 (Commission Expense)
715,953,629
574,717,371
2.당기손익-공정가치측정 금융상품관련손실 (Net Income on Financial Assets measured at Fair Value through Loss)
-
-
3.관계기업 및 종속기업투자관련 손실 (Losses in Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates)
781,326,966
4.판매비와관리비 (Selling and Administrative Expenses)
10,961,283,821
8,977,330,822
5.기타의 영업비용 (Others)
111,185
2,356,643
Ⅲ.영업이익 (Net Operating Income)
6,612,879,676
6,531,828,592
Ⅳ.영업외수익 (Other operating profit)
10,669,232
16,176,187
Ⅴ.영업외비용 (Other Operating Loss)
15,131,984
27,781,758
Ⅵ.법인세비용차감전순이익 (Income Tax Expenses)
6,608,416,924
6,520,223,021
Ⅶ.법인세비용 (Income Tax Expenses)
1,689,670,087
1,467,603,056
Ⅷ.당기순이익 (Net Income for the Period)
4,918,746,837
5,052,619,965
Ⅸ.기타포괄손익 (Other Comprehensive Income, net of income tax)
-
-
1. 후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되는 항목 (Items subsequently reclassified to net income)
매도가능금융자산평가손익 등 (Valuation of fair value of financial assets AFS)
-
-
2.후속적으로 당기손익으로 재분류되지 않는 항목 (Items not subsequently reclassified to net income)
확정급여부채 재측정요소 (Remeasurement elements of defined benefit obligation)
-
-
Ⅹ.총포괄이익(손실) (Total Comprehensive Income for the Period)
4,918,746,837
5,052,619,965
