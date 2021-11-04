DGB Group N.V., - DGB launches new large-scale carbon projects in Cameroon and Kenya and raises its VCU outlook

Press release

DGB launches new large-scale carbon projects in Cameroon and Kenya and raises its VCU outlook

4 November 2021 | 08:00h CET

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB), a leading reforestation and carbon ofsetting company, is pleased to announce that to coincide with the COP26 event it is planting 6 million trees in Cameroon and Kenya over the next three years.

DGB has signed Cooperation Agreements with Green Zone Cameroon and the Applied Institute of Agriculture and Technology ("AIAT"), Kenya in respect of the projects, and the frst trees will be planted in April 2022. DGB, Green Zone Cameroon and AIAT have agreed to partner on two 30-year forest carbon ofset projects to sequester emissions and to protect critical primary forest fnanced through the generation of high-integrity carbon credits known as Verifed Carbon Units ("VCUs").

The projects have passed the feasibility phase and are now entering the project design phase, where the activities are structured and made ready for verifcation. This process can take 12-18 months and no fnancial details of the projects have been disclosed.

DGB expects to generate over 13 million VCUs from the combined projects over a 30 year period, starting in 2023. As announced in its outlook on July 5th, DGB expected to expand its carbon ofsets project pipeline by over 6 million tonnes in H2 2021. With the launch of three new large-scale projects its current project pipeline is now over 13 million ofsets.

The teams working on both projects have a strong track record in designing forest carbon ofset projects under the leading carbon standard, known as the Verifed Carbon Standard ("VCS") and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard ("CCBS"). The team has a wealth of experience and consists of skilled carbon market traders and VCS-CCBS forest carbon experts, as well as local agro engineers and other forestry professionals.

The projects will engage over 20,000 farmers in both countries and create employment opportunities for thousands of people in local communities. Much of the planting will be of fruit trees which will also have direct economic beneft to local farmers who will be able to sell produce.