DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group", or "the Company") (Euronext: DGB: NL000916951), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, shares an update following its annual report released on 22 March 2024 and a subsequent, successful stakeholder conference call on 2 April 2024. The Board of Directors presented a concise roadmap to its stakeholders detailing DGB's progress, quantifiable strategic objectives, and measurable targets for the near future. The roadmap aims to foster substantial growth, pioneer innovation, and expand DGB's global influence.

Key goals of DGB's roadmap

Achieve 500 million carbon credits in the pipeline

Progress:DGB achieved 10 million carbon credits (carbon units) in its pipeline in 2021 and 20 million in 2022. It has a current pipeline of 60.1 million carbon credits.

Next milestone:DGB targets 75 million carbon credits in its pipeline by Q4 2024. Complete the validation of 100 proprietary projects

Progress: DGB is currently preparing for the validation of its first project.

Next milestone: DGB aims to have three projects validated by Q3 2024.

Issue 100 batches of carbon credits from proprietary projects

Progress: DGB is currently awaiting the first issuance of carbon credits from its projects.

Next milestone: DGB plans to issue its first batch of carbon credits in Q3 2024.

Establish forward contracts worth €100 million Progress: DGB signed its first €1+ million contract in March 2022.

Next milestone: DGB aims to establish a €2+ million contract by Q3 2024, following the execution of the option agreement signed in Q4 2023.

Secure contracts of €100 million in revenue Progress: DGB achieved its first €1 million sale in December 2021.

Next milestone: DGB aims to secure a €2+ million contract by Q4 2024, following the issuance of its first credits. Achieve financial stability via net profitability

Progress: DGB is working towards a positive net cash flow.

Next milestone: DGB aims to reach a positive net cash flow by Q4 2024. Diversify project types

Progress: DGB successfully launched pilot plastic and biodiversity projects in March 2024.

Next milestone: DGB plans to launch pilot projects for water credits and solar panels by Q4 2025. Enter international carbon markets with ITMO agreements

Progress: DGB is in the process of securing its first Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMO) agreement.

Next milestone: DGB intends to secure an ITMO letter of authorisation for at least one project by Q4 2024. Expand globally and extend languages

Progress: DGB entered into the French market in February 2024 by launching a French website and communication.

Next milestone:DGB plans to expand into Spanish-speaking markets by Q2 2025.

CEO Selwyn Duijvestijn commented, "The roadmap we're sharing today has always been at the heart of DGB's strategy, setting the goals for our team internally. We're now making it public to offer our investors and stakeholders a transparent overview of our core objectives and strategic directions. This allows everyone to track our progress more closely and understand the precise targets we're aiming for on our growth trajectory. We are on the cusp of achieving several more key milestones in the upcoming months, demonstrating our ability to turn ambitious goals into realities."

DGB is setting a new standard for operating in the environmental sector, with a clear focus on impactful operations, financial growth, and unparalleled transparency via its public listing.

