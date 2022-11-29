Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. DGB Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGB   NL0009169515

DGB GROUP N.V.

(DGB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:08 2022-11-29 am EST
0.9780 EUR   +1.45%
06:01aDgb N : DGB achieves project milestones and receives 600,000 in upfront payment
PU
11/25Dgb N : As green bonds grow, what should investors know?
PU
11/21Dgb N : DGB's carbon project in Uganda enters development phase (1.3 million carbon credits)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DGB N : DGB achieves project milestones and receives 600,000 in upfront payment

11/29/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

DGB achieves project milestones and receives €600,000 in upfront payment

29 November 2022 | 07:00h CET

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, achieved two important milestones in the development of its Hongera Energy Efcient Cookstove Project in Kenya (the "Project").

On 31 August 2022, a renowed Buyer (the ¨Buyer¨) committed to buy 507,720 carbon credits from the Project, funding 100% of all Capital Expenditures and providing DGB with upfront cash payments of €1.7 million.

The Project involves the manufacturing and distribution of 150,000 energy-efcient cookstoves and is designed as a CO2-reduction project under the Gold Standard methodology ''Technologies and Practices to Displace Decentralized Thermal Energy Consumption''. The project design has been drafted, and the frst cookstoves have now been produced. DGB received €600,000 for achieving these milestones.

The Buyer plans to retire its share of the credits once verifed, claiming it against its organization's carbon footprint. DGB expects to sell the remaining expected 1.3 million carbon credits (approximately 70,25% of the Project) on the open, voluntary carbon credit market after the frst issuance of the credits starts in Q3 2023. The current average price for verifed carbon reduction credits from cookstove projects is $10,50 per tonne of CO2e.

The Project is one of DGB´s fve projects in its project pipeline, totalling over 27.2 million tonnes of expected verifed CO2-emission reduction.

Contact details:

DGB GROUP NV press@dgb.earth +31108080126

About DGB:

DGB is a project developer of high-qualitylarge-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping

- 1 van 2 -

biodiversity fourish by assisting governments and corporations in achieving net-zero. Global megatrends drive the demand for carbon credits and underpin the growth opportunities. DGB GROUP NV is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515.. www.green.earth

Disclaimer:

This press release does not contain (an invitation to make an) ofer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe to shares in DGB and is not an advice or recommendation to take or refrain from taking any action. This press release contains statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements, including about the fnancial position of DGB, the results it achieved and the business(es) it runs. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts. These statements are based on information currently available and forecasts and estimates made by DGB's management. Although DGB believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not difer materially from those statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that may lead to or contribute to diferences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, tax, regulation, stock market price fuctuations, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may afect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of DGB are discussed in the annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation, DGB assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether related to new information, future events or otherwise.

- 2 of 2 -

Disclaimer

DGB Group NV published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 11:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DGB GROUP N.V.
06:01aDgb N : DGB achieves project milestones and receives 600,000 in upfront payment
PU
11/25Dgb N : As green bonds grow, what should investors know?
PU
11/21Dgb N : DGB's carbon project in Uganda enters development phase (1.3 million carbon credit..
PU
11/21Dgb N : carbon project in Uganda enters development phase (1.3 million carbon credits)
PU
11/15Dgb N : What Is biodiversity And Why Is It important For Life?
PU
10/25Dgb N : Corekees finances biomass energy project in Kenya
PU
10/22Dgb N : What Sustainability Trends Are Traders Watching?
PU
10/18Dgb N : The real price of carbon
PU
10/13Dgb N : Interview with Rovena Gjoni, DGB's Manager of Institutional Investments
PU
10/11Dgb N : What will be discussed at COP27
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 1,69 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -549x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,18 M 9,53 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart DGB GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
DGB Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DGB GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Selwyn A. M. Duijvestijn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Donia Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DGB GROUP N.V.-12.36%10
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.13.63%12 652
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-6.75%11 566
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-1.04%9 908
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.74%4 970
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-9.14%3 575