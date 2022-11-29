DGB N : DGB achieves project milestones and receives 600,000 in upfront payment

Press Release

DGB achieves project milestones and receives €600,000 in upfront payment

29 November 2022 | 07:00h CET

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, achieved two important milestones in the development of its Hongera Energy Efcient Cookstove Project in Kenya (the "Project").

On 31 August 2022, a renowed Buyer (the ¨Buyer¨) committed to buy 507,720 carbon credits from the Project, funding 100% of all Capital Expenditures and providing DGB with upfront cash payments of €1.7 million.

The Project involves the manufacturing and distribution of 150,000 energy-efcient cookstoves and is designed as a CO2-reduction project under the Gold Standard methodology ''Technologies and Practices to Displace Decentralized Thermal Energy Consumption''. The project design has been drafted, and the frst cookstoves have now been produced. DGB received €600,000 for achieving these milestones.

The Buyer plans to retire its share of the credits once verifed, claiming it against its organization's carbon footprint. DGB expects to sell the remaining expected 1.3 million carbon credits (approximately 70,25% of the Project) on the open, voluntary carbon credit market after the frst issuance of the credits starts in Q3 2023. The current average price for verifed carbon reduction credits from cookstove projects is $10,50 per tonne of CO2e.

The Project is one of DGB´s fve projects in its project pipeline, totalling over 27.2 million tonnes of expected verifed CO2-emission reduction.

About DGB:

DGB is a project developer of high-qualitylarge-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping