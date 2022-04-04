DGB N : DGB's carbon projects in Cameroon enter development phase (6.9 million carbon credits)

Press release

DGB's carbon projects in Cameroon enter development phase (6.9 million carbon credits)

4 April 2022 | 07:30h CET

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. ("DGB", "DutchGreen" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB), a leader in carbon oﬀsetting and ecosystem restoration company, is excited to announce an update on its two large-scale carbon projects in Cameroon which are expected to originate over 6.9 million carbon credits over their project lifetime.

Highlights:

● The DGB Cameroon Aﬀorestation Project, for which DGB has the right to receive 100% of the carbon credits originated and has exclusive carbon and marketing rights, is expected to create over 5.1 million credits over its 30-year project lifetime (approximately 175,00 carbon credits per annum).

● The Sawa Cookstove Project, for which DGB has the right to receive 100% of the carbon credits originated and has exclusive carbon and marketing rights, is expected to create over 1.8 million credits over its 6-year project lifetime (approximately 300,00 carbon credits per annum).

● The current index price for Nature Based Carbon Oﬀset Credit in the voluntary carbon markets is $11,141. On March 2nd, 2022 DGB completed its ﬁrst large oﬀtake agreement for 126,297 carbon credits with a contract price of US$10 per tonne with a multinational energy company which contributed €1.1 million in revenue to Q1 2022.

● The expected total development costs by DGB over the next 3 years are €5.6 million for both projects.

● DGB plans to ﬁnance its project pipeline through: ○ entering into long-term oﬀtake agreements for future credits. A long-term oﬀtake agreement is a legal contract in which a buyer agrees to purchase a set amount of carbon credits at set price points at a set time into the future; ○ reinvesting most of the carbon credit revenues from running projects into new project developments; and ○ oﬀering project-speciﬁc investment opportunities to investors, such as its green impact bonds.



Project status

On November 1, 2021 DGB announced the two carbon projects in Cameroon have passed the feasibility studies. After the pre-roll out, operations have now commenced and the Greenzone team in Cameroon to start the nurturing of seedlings and the project certiﬁcation process.

DGB and local project implementer GreenZone have partnered on two carbon oﬀset projects to originate high-integrity carbon credits known as Veriﬁed Emission Reduction ("VERs"). VERs are also commonly known as voluntary emission reductions, carbon oﬀsets or carbon credits. VERs are essentially a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG") from a project that is independently audited (i.e., veriﬁed) against a third-party certiﬁcation standard. Each VER represents one metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

DGB develops the large-scale aﬀorestation and reforestation carbon project ("AR project") under the leading carbon standard, known as the Veriﬁed Carbon Standard ("VCS") and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard ("CCBS").

The current status of the AR project is that the seeds and seedlings are being planted in the nurseries now, to prepare for transfer to the ﬁnal destination in the post-summer rain season.

The manufacturing and distribution of cookstoves will be designed as a standalone carbon oﬀsetting project under the Gold Standard methodology ''Technologies andPractices to Displace Decentralized Thermal Energy Consumption'' ("Cookstoves project").

The current status of the Cookstoves project is that the raw materials are being sourced (metal, concrete, etc) for production in existing cookstove manufacturing facilities, and distribution areas are being identiﬁed and prepared through stakeholder consultation (community awareness and information) sessions.

The teams working on both projects have a strong track record in implementing large-scale carbon projects. DGB and GreenZone have a wealth of experience and the team consists of skilled carbon market traders and VCS-CCBS carbon experts, as well as local agro engineers, project managers, and other forestry professionals.

The news follows on the press release from March 22nd, 2022 when DGB announced its two projects in Kenya entered the development phase. The robust project pipeline of the Group now consists of over 13.6 million tons of carbon credits ready for oﬀtake agreements, DGB today announced in its Q1 operational update.

About DGB:

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515. DGB is a project developer of high quality large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third-parties, focusing on nature conservation and making biodiversity ﬂourish by helping governments and corporations achieve net zero through ecosystem restoration. DGB's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor insustainably managed nature-based solutions by providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact. www.dgb.earth

About DGB's carbon projects in Cameroon:

The project will have multiple locations, however, most of the trees will be planted in three villages in the Yoko Sub Division in the Centre Region of Cameroon spanning an area of 2,300 - 3,000 hectares. Approximately 40% of Cameroon is covered by forest, however, deforestation has had a major impact in recent decades due to farming, logging and settlement expansion. Between 2001-2020, Cameroon lost 1.5 million hectares of tree cover, equivalent to a 4.9% decrease, and 903 million tons of CO2e emissions. The Centre Region of Cameroon, where most of the project sites are located, accounted for over half of the trees lost during this period.

Of the trees expected to be planted by the project, 80% will be fruit and nut trees, including avocado, mango, orange, apple, macadamia and cashew. Around 10% will be indigenous tree species and 10% will be non-invasive plants such as Indian Bamboo. The project also aims to protect biodiversity as it is located close to the important Mpem et Djim National Park of Cameroon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are nature-based solutions?

The world needs a range of measures to limit carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while meeting rising energy demand. They include the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems such as forests, grasslands and wetlands. Nature-based solutions are the management and use of land for tackling social and environmental challenges. Nature conservation, aﬀorestation, reforestation, agroforestry and urban greening are all land based projects which qualify as nature-based solutions2.

What is a carbon credit?

Veriﬁed Emission Reduction ("VERs") are also commonly known as voluntary emission reductions, carbon oﬀsets or carbon credits. VERs are essentially a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG") from a project that is independently audited (i.e., veriﬁed) against a third-party certiﬁcation standard. Each VER represents one metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

Individuals and corporations around the world are recognizing the importance of reducing their GHG emissions. As a result, many of them are reducing their carbon footprints through energy eﬃciency and other measures. Quite often, however, it is not possible for these entities to meet their targets or eliminate their carbon footprint, at least in the near term, with internal reductions alone. They need a ﬂexible mechanism to achieve these aspirational goals and enter the carbon markets.

By using the carbon markets, entities can neutralize, or oﬀset, their emissions by retiring carbon credits generated by projects that are reducing GHG emissions elsewhere. Of course, it is critical to ensure, or verify, that the emission reductions generated by these projects are actually occurring.

Companies and private individuals are interested in contributing to their living environment. In order to translate this willingness into implementation, nature oﬀsets and especially carbon credits make nature compensation easy and provide an appropriate, ﬂexible system of compensation.

Although there is an interest in contributing to nature conservation from the point of view of corporate social responsibility (CSR), this interest has seen a rise in the last year due to the need to reduce and oﬀset carbon emissions. Carbon oﬀsetting happens on a mandatory basis, as well as on a voluntary basis for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and public relations.

What is a biodiversity oﬀset?

A biodiversity oﬀset is an innovative approach to quantify in a transparent way the net positive impacts of an investment on 1 hectare preserved, restored, or managed through sustainable land practices. It will allow business to invest in projects that add value to the company and create tangible beneﬁts for a region of land and its communities.

Compensating damage to nature or biodiversity is a way by which the harmful impact that an activity or intervention has upon it, can be mitigated.

Biodiversity oﬀsetting happens on a mandatory basis, as well as on a voluntary basis for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and public relations.